As we get closer to the summer months, there are so many returning series to get excited about. Arguably there’s no fiery series comeback as highly anticipated as House of the Dragon. The HBO Game of Thrones prequel is preparing to release its epic Season 2 this June. Now, before the deadly war begins, Hasbro has revealed their official House of the Dragon Monopoly set.

The Amazon exclusive board game will have fans battling over the infamous Iron Throne just like both Game of Thrones series. Like the best Monopoly franchise-themed boards, this edition features the art, storylines, and characters from Season 1 of House of the Dragon as fans journey to famous locations throughout the Seven Kingdoms. This includes King’s Landing, Casterly Rock, Driftmark and The Narrow Sea. The game pieces cleverly represent each family's House. This includes House Targaryen, House Hightower, House Velaryon, House Lannister, House Strong and House Royce.

There are also no physical houses or hotels in this version. Keeping with the Westeros brand, the name of the game here are dragon eggs and dragons. Like in almost every version of Monopoly, the player with the most coins after all their opponents have gone bankrupt wins the game to then claim the Iron Throne.

What’s ‘House of the Dragon’ About?

Based on franchise creator George R.R. Martin’s novel Fire & Blood, House of the Dragon takes place around 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones. King Viserys Targaryen is trying to keep the Seven Kingdoms peacefully together. Rival families like the Hightowers have made that difficult and, after Viserys marries his daughter Rhaenyra’s best friend Alicent Hightower after his wife died in labor, the tension in Westeros only got thicker as the years raged on.

As Season 1 came to a close, Rhaenyra and Alicent’s friendship became a bitter rivalry as the latter’s children fought for control of the Iron Throne in Viserys’ last years. When the king did eventually die, miscommunication and Alicent’s son Aemund accidentally killing Rhaenyra’s son Lucerys set the stage for a war that’s about to be unleashed in Season 2. A season that’s promised to be even more action packed, feature new dragons, and not have any time skips that were prevalent in House of the Dragon’s first dance.

House of the Dragon Season 2 premieres on Sunday, June 16, 2024, on both HBO and Max. The season will consist of eight episodes. While fans wait to return to a war-torn Westeros, you can currently order House of the Dragon Monopoly on Amazon for $34.99 USD.

House of the Dragon The reign of House Targaryen begins with this prequel to the popular HBO series Game of Thrones. Based on George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood, House of the Dragon is set nearly 200 years before Game of Thrones, telling the story of the Targaryen civil war with King Viserys. Release Date August 21, 2022 Creator Ryan J. Condal, George R.R. Martin Cast Paddy Considine , Olivia Cooke , Rhys Ifans , Matt Smith , Eve Best , Steve Toussaint , Emma D'Arcy , Milly Alcock , Emily Carey Main Genre Drama Seasons 2 Distributor HBO

