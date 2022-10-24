The season finale of HBO’s House of the Dragon has aired, and it might be fair to suggest that so far, the prequel series to the enormous hit that is Game of Thrones, has done well. In the aftermath of the finale, more information has begun to come out regarding what’s next for Season 2. Showrunner, Ryan Condal, also revealed that in the build-up to the series, he and the network, HBO were both apprehensive about having multiple recastings of major characters.

House of the Dragon is based on George R.R. Martin’s work, Fire & Blood and covers the events that preceded the Targaryen Civil War, some 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones. To offer a detailed backstory, the story begins when a number of the major players were quite young, and to properly set the stage for the Dance of Dragons, the actors needed to be aged up as the story required

Admitting the move "scared the hell outta me," Condal in an interview with Deadline, revealed he had faith in the ability of the creators to pull off the recasts. "It did scare the hell outta me. It [scared] the hell out of HBO, too,” he said. “But to their credit, I mean it's really the best network in the world. They were bold and said 'We're HBO, we're buying into this, and we're gonna do this.' I'm incredibly grateful to them for it. But yeah, it scared the hell outta me. No one else has really done it before. I mean, the closest analog that I have is The Crown, one of my favorite dramas of the last 20 years. I’ve talked about The Crown more in our [writers'] room than I did about most other shows other, than the original Game of Thrones. They did it incredibly successfully."

Image via HBO

The recasting and aging of characters in the series affected key players in the storyline, chief among them being the switch between the portrayals of Alicent Hightower and Rhaenyra Targaryen from Emily Carey and Milly Alcock to Olivia Cooke and Emma D’Arcy respectively. Despite the early reservations of Condal and HBO, the move has paid off with both sets of actors earning praise for their work from viewers and critics. With various time jumps throughout the season, other characters, such as Rhaenyra, Alicent and Daemon's children, had to be aged up as well. Condal also confirmed that there won’t be any more big-time jumps with the story progressing “in real time.”

All episodes of House of the Dragon are available to stream on HBO Max.