I didn’t originally plan to watch House of the Dragon. I hadn’t (and still haven’t) watched its predecessor, Game of Thrones, or read the books that either show was based on. This wasn’t because of any lack of interest — I’m a big fan of genre television and fantasy stories. But it had never quite made it to the top of the list, owing in part to not having the time to invest into it, but also to the knowledge that — at least according to the fans I’d heard from — the last season of Game of Thrones wasn’t very good. But as the first season of House of the Dragon began to release and reactions began to cross my timeline, I decided to give it a shot and see what all the hype was about.

I Watched 'House of the Dragon' So That I Could Talk About 'The Rings of Power'

The biggest thing that compelled me to give House of the Dragon a closer look was another show entirely. I started watching Amazon’s Lord of the Rings prequel The Rings of Power as soon as it premiered, but almost every review or conversation about that show that I found online inevitably brought up House of the Dragon. Friends on social media would rave about how House of the Dragon was by far the better show, I read reviews that compared each show’s treatment of their female characters, and I read articles about how each show adapted its original source material. It was nearly impossible to participate in any discussion about The Rings of Power without House of the Dragon coming up in some way. Given what I knew of Game of Thrones and its tone, I suspected that this wasn’t the best of comparisons, but I couldn’t be sure until I’d watched it for myself.

This wasn’t the only reason I decided to check House of the Dragon out. After a few weeks, I was seeing praise for the show’s performances (especially Matt Smith, Milly Alcock, and Paddy Considine), as well as some interesting points of discussion about the show’s structure. I was intrigued by the number of time skips in the show, to the extent that it recast several key characters throughout the season. But ultimately, what caused me to take the plunge was the simple fact that, compared to Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon felt manageable. There was only one season with 10 episodes (that were still coming out) compared to Game of Throne’s 73 episodes over eight seasons. For someone with limited time to dedicate to watching any given show, a fresh start meant a much lower commitment for my introduction to Westeros.

My Experience Watching 'House of the Dragon'

So, armed with only knowledge from a decade of cultural osmosis and Jon Snow memes, I dove headfirst into House of the Dragon. I had a pretty good idea of what to expect from the show’s tone, but less of an idea of what to expect from its plot. Being completely unaware of the history of the Seven Kingdoms, the first few episodes threw a lot at me: names, locations, historical events, and titles. While a fascinating narrative conceit, the time skips didn’t help in this regard, because any given episode had the possibility to change almost anything I’d figured out in the last one. As a result, I found it took me longer than normal to begin to really dig into the characters themselves, having to spend most of my energy keeping track of who was who and who wanted what.

Another effect of my general lack of knowledge about the world of Westeros was that I missed almost all the references there might have been to Game of Thrones. Some things, such as the prophecy of A Song of Ice and Fire, were obvious enough that even I couldn’t miss them, and I knew enough to go, “Hey, I recognize that name,” whenever Starks or Lannisters were mentioned. But anything beyond that went over my head (if it was there at all—I wouldn’t know!). In many ways, this was a blessing in disguise. Many prequels bog themselves down in references, spending more time reminding you of the story that comes after it than telling the prequel story itself. If this was an issue for Game of Thrones fans it wasn’t for me, and I didn’t have any experiences of being pulled out of the story by an out-of-place reference or needlessly obvious foreshadowing. For example, the House of the Dragon main theme is the same as Game of Thrones (which took me a couple episodes to realize). This feels a little cheap and misses a golden opportunity for House of the Dragon carve out an identity for itself apart from the main show, but it doesn't bother me as much as it would if I'd heard the theme on every episode of Game of Thrones.

Does 'House of the Dragon' Work On Its Own?

Despite this density of lore and characters, I think House of the Dragon still works well independent of Game of Thrones. I needed to pay close attention to keep track of what was going on at first, but it was never so bad that I felt the need to resort to scouring wikis for details I was missing. I did look up a map of the world once, to get an idea of the distances between the various locations, but I didn’t need to do it to understand what was going on. After a few episodes I was emotionally invested in the story of these characters at this point in the history of Westeros, and the fact that I hadn’t seen Game of Thrones was entirely irrelevant. By the time the credits rolled on Episode 10, I had been caught up for several weeks and was eagerly checking to see how long the wait would be before Season 2.

There’s one other facet of my experience I feel is worth mentioning. Going into House of the Dragon, I wasn’t particularly worried about having Game of Thrones spoiled for me. After all, it’s a prequel, so other than maybe some bits of worldbuilding that may have been a surprise in Game of Thrones, I wasn’t worried about the actual events of that show being spoiled here. But I hadn’t considered the other factor — reviews and fan discussions aren’t bound by such continuity. I’ve found there’s an implicit assumption that those watching House of the Dragon are familiar with Game of Thrones, and references and comparisons were made freely in any fan spaces I entered to read and talk about House of the Dragon. There aren't many other big franchises that I’m not deeply ingrained in, so this was a strange phenomenon and left me to ponder if this might be a similar experience for newer fans of Star Wars or Marvel movies trying to make their way through the backlog of those series. Is this an inevitability of franchise-based storytelling, or is it possible more effort should be put into creating more new fan-friendly online spaces? I don’t know, but I think it’s a question worth considering.

I don’t think that watching House of the Dragon has inspired me to finally dive into Game of Thrones. There’s still a matter of time (there are so many shows to watch these days), of course. But more importantly, there’s really not that much in House of the Dragon to compel me to watch it. I liked House of the Dragon for its characters, its themes, and its own narrative. Westeros is neat and all, but if there’s no Matt Smith in Game of Thrones, then what’s the point? So for now, I'll remain a part of this odd little demographic. For now, I'll pass on Game of Thrones, but bring on House of the Dragon Season 2!