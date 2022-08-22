Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 1 of House of the Dragon.One of the most striking moments in the original Game of Thrones pilot, “Winter is Coming,” is a scene towards the beginning where Ned Stark (Sean Bean) executes a deserter from the Night’s Watch in front of his sons. As they observe the decapitation, Jon Snow (Kit Harington) warns his younger brother, Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright) to “not look away.” This was perhaps a not-too-subtle warning for viewers; they shouldn’t have any sensitivities toward screen violence if they are interested in watching the rest of the series.

Over the course of its eight seasons, Game of Thrones routinely attracted criticism for its callous, often casual way of showing brutality. There are some instances in which the sickening nature of the story called for a moment of extremity; the brutal “Red Wedding” of Robb Stark (Richard Madden), the torture of Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), the castration of Theon Greyjoy (Alfie Allen), and the beheading of Ned Stark are all moments of gravity that the story requires. However, the show’s willingness to include such violent extremes in nearly every episode (and often inflict such violence on minor characters) was the subject of fiery debate.

Within its premiere, House of the Dragon reminds the viewer that for as much that is different in Westeros, there is a lot that has stayed the same. We have another King of House Targaryen, another City Watch that monitors the activities in King’s Landing, another unstable situation within the larger continent, and another battle for the Iron Throne that revolves around the affairs of the privileged, upper class. Yet the first episode, “The Heirs of the Dragon,” offers a more nuanced depiction of violence, which shows that the series' writers have heard the complaints that were raised during the airing of Game of Thrones.

The inciting incident of the show’s battle for the Iron Throne is the cruel ransacking of King’s Landing by Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith), the brother of King Viserys I (Paddy Considine), and the commander of the City Watch. Viserys has only borne a daughter, Princess Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock), leaving Daemon as the presumptive heir to the Iron Throne. However, Daemon quickly shows that he may not be fit to rule the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros based on the brutal campaign against crime that he wages in the heart of King’s Landing. Daemon delivers an incendiary speech in front of his fiercely loyal soldiers, known as Goldcloaks, within the City Watch. Although they are seemingly pledged to keep the capital city safe, the men of the City Watch don’t have any interest in keeping the peace.

Game of Thrones, and by extension House of the Dragon, is an inherently political text. It’s hard to not think of real-life calls to violence when hearing Daemon command the City Watch to pillage the community in the name of the law. They worship him with a cult-like obsession, and it's clear that these men will stand behind their commander, no matter what. The actual sequence in which the City Watch ransacks the city is absolutely horrifying. Director Miguel Sapochnik juxtaposes images of the Goldcloaks callously celebrating with the raw horror of the common people. Focusing on key individuals that are brutalized may be disturbing, but it serves an important purpose within the story. If this is the culture that Daemon cultivates as simply a security commander, then he could inflict serious havoc as the heir to the Iron Throne. It doesn’t just set up a contest within the line of succession; it sets up Daemon as the primary antagonist of the series.

It’s also clear what the consequences of Daemon’s action are on The King’s Council. As the Council debates Daemon’s activities, each member shows their true colors. Who is willing to justify this brutality? We also see the line of separation between the common people and their King. While Viserys is concerned about what the ramifications of the pillaging will be, his hesitations are political. Viserys doesn’t want chaos to break out as he invites foreign visitors to the celebration of his child’s birth. We see the royal family’s blatant acceptance of violence as a mainstay even further during the joust held in Daemon’s honor. The crowd that gathers cheers upon the knights that duel and vie for the favor of Princess Rhaenyra. While these duels begin as scaled-back jousts, the knights are quick to leave their horses and start swinging weapons at each other instead. The crowd’s cries ultimately turn from shock to approval; as long as they don’t have to get involved, they're willing to celebrate this kind of brutality.

In another instance of brilliant editing, Sapochnik intercuts footage of the most shocking moments of the joust with the miscarriage and eventual death of Viserys’ wife, Queen Aemma (Sian Brooke). Viserys receives the heartbreaking news that in order to save the life of his child, a medical procedure that will claim the life of the Queen must be performed; Aemma’s chilling screams are imposed over the cheering of the joust's audience. It’s an examination of how exciting combat can be at a distance, but how terrifying it can be when that violence hits close to home. Viserys is devastated in the aftermath; however, this later allows House of the Dragon to examine what inherent privileges his ruling class has. It’s not the pillaging of his community that causes Viserys to consider naming a new heir, nor is it his brother’s deceptive techniques during the duel — it’s a personal insult. Ser Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans), the Hand of the King, informs Viserys that his brother made a cruel joke about the death of his son and wife. The King is angered, and as a result, chooses to pass the line of succession to his daughter instead.

Game of Thrones was examined for its complex, and often inappropriate, depictions of women both within power and without. House of the Dragon gives HBO the chance to improve upon its predecessor. It’s only through the cruelty of men that Rhaenyra has the potential to ascend to the Iron Throne, seen as a “reasonable, level-headed” ruler. House of the Dragon seems to have a lot on its mind, but if “The Heirs of the Dragon” is evidence of anything, it's that the show is perhaps learning from the franchise's past mistakes.