Olivia Cooke, as it turned out, made her final appearance of the first season of House of the Dragon in last week's penultimate episode, 'The Green Council'. Her character, Alicent, is now the Dowager Queen of Westeros following the death of King Viserys (Paddy Considine), and has schemed and plotted to place her deplorable son, Aegon, atop the Iron Throne.

Alicent, of course, believes she is entirely just for her behavior. She was the last person to see her husband alive, and in his feverish dreams - no doubt enhanced by his dependency on Milk of the Poppy - he spoke of the Prince That was Promised, a King Aegon to unite the Seven Kingdoms and bring a new age of peace and prosperity. Viserys never told her of 'The Song of Ice and Fire', the prophecy that foretells the events of Game of Thrones and the threat beyond the Wall, and as such, she has entirely misinterpreted his remarks to mean their first-born son.

Speaking with Deadline after the finale aired, Cooke offered her take on Alicent, how she saw her character, and the fan reaction to her character - who has even been compared to Cersei Lannister, the villainous matriarch of the Westerosi royal family in Game of Thrones.

I never played her as a villain. I know she makes morally questionable decisions and her reactions can be quite uncouth, to say the least. But I have to believe in what she does in order to play her with absolute honesty and truth. I really have to empathize with Alicent and know that she’s coming from a place of undying love and protection for her children. I think sometimes the internet discourse can be a bit too black and white. I read a tweet that I think summed it up really well: It’s not who’s good and evil, it’s who’s your favorite war criminal.

Image via HBO

RELATED: We Need to Talk About That Conversation Between Rhaenys and Alicent in 'House of the Dragon'

Alicent is further hindered by the fact her two eldest sons are nothing short of dreadful human beings. Her eldest, Aegon, is a drunken, lustful predator who has as much desire for power as he does for his beloved child fighting pits to be removed. Meanwhile, her second son, Aemond, may well be the better candidate for the throne, but he has thrown a spanner in the works and set the families on course for civil war. Having previously pledged to support Rhaenyra, she is now forced to follow what she believes her late husband wanted, despite perhaps disagreeing with the candidates.

We spoke a lot about this, how she is sort of stuck between a rock and hard place when it comes to Aemond and Aegon. She probably believes that Aemond is more suited to be king, but he’s the spare heir. She loves Aegon, but she’s so disgusted in who he is as a person. Up until Viserys says on his deathbed that he wants Aegon to be on the throne, and she perceives it to be her Aegon …. so many Aegons! … I think she had come to terms with Rhaenyra being on the throne. When she gives that speech to Rhaenyra saying, ‘you will make a fine queen,’ I think she really believes that. There was deep relief in accepting that and letting go of the decade’s worth of bitterness.

Despite Alicent's intentions being pure - in her own eyes - she is on a collision course with a vengeful Rhaenyra when Season Two of House of the Dragon airs. Filming is scheduled to begin in early 2023. The complete first season is now streaming on HBO Max.