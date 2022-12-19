HBO’s House of the Dragon, upon its release, has proven to be a brilliant show. Besides having a detailed and enthralling storyline, the show boasts a brilliant cast that has brought its story to life. A hallmark of the show’s first season was its time jumps, which on occasion, necessitated the need to change the actors who played characters who were being aged up. After a ten-year time jump, the longest leap forward in the show, Olivia Cooke replaced Emma Carey as Queen Alicent in the episode titled, The Princess and The Queen.

As we await the return of the series, we are left only to look back at what has been so far. For Cooke, while speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the actress revealed the hardest scene she had to film during the first season. Cooke revealed that scene as being the moment, Alicent’s son, Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) is revealed to have raped a servant girl, Dyana (Maddie Evans). After her character, Alicent, hears the news from her handmaiden, she confronts her son in his quarters about his actions and has to physically bring him to his senses with a slap. The issue being tackled in the scene and the physicality required made it a difficult one for Cooke.

Addressing the moment, Cooke revealed:

In episode eight, the scene with Dyana where she tells me that my son raped her … and then also, I had to hit Tom [Glynn-Carney] really hard in the scene. And Tom, being Tom, was like, “No, just hit me.” The first go-around, I clipped him on his chin. And he was like, “No, just really wall at me,” and I just really f--king went for it to the point where it echoed all the way through the hall, and my hand suddenly had a heartbeat. Luckily the camera’s on Tom, and I was completely taken out of the scene [because I was] trying to suppress a really awkward laugh. God knows what it did to his face. … We only did it once or maybe twice. But it was like, “Oh my God, don’t mess with you.”

Image via HBO

The first season of the hit show chronicled the beginnings of a dynasty-crippling pursuit of the Iron Throne with Aegon being one of the most toxic contenders for the throne — in a franchise, such as this, that's certainly saying something. Aegon, who simply had not grown to be the man either his father, King Viserys (Paddy Considine), or mother might have wished for, has drawn comparisons with another despot from the franchise in King Joffrey Baratheon (Jack Gleeson). When the second season arrives, it will be interesting to see how Aegon's relationship with his mother develops.

The first season of House of the Dragon is available on HBO Max. Check out the trailer below: