Recently, George R. R. Martin has lauded Paddy Considine for his outstanding portrayal of King Viserys I in House of the Dragon, which is superior to the one in his original book. Fans of the show and critics cannot agree more since his final appearance in the show's eighth episode, "The Lord of the Tides," was the topic of the internet's attention.

Considine's performance throughout the series is Emmy-caliber, and that's not an understatement. His talent isn't contained in a single scene, but rather in several small moments that add up to the overall impression of a loving, caring, generous, and suffering monarch.

Warning: Spoilers Ahead

Confronting and Exiling Daemon (Episode 1, “The Heirs of the Dragon”)

This scene took place towards the end of episode 1, after the funeral of Queen Aemma (Sian Brooke) and the newborn Prince, Baelor. Ser Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans), the King's Hand, informed King Viserys that Prince Daemon (Matt Smith), the King's younger brother and his heir, made a toast to his late nephew and called him "The Heir for a Day" during a drunken orgy. Despite the ambiguous context, Viserys interprets it as an insult and summons his brother.

Due to its emotional content, this sequence is magnificent. Considine, who was only seated on the Iron Throne for the duration of the scene, was able to convey King Viserys' emotional rollercoaster, ranging from rage to disappointment to helplessness to resolve. In under three minutes, he can illustrate Viserys's decision-making process, including how, in the end, he must decide whether to divide the realm in order to save its future.

Drunkenly Roasts Lords at the Hunt (Episode 3, “Second of His Name”)

Viserys and the rest of the court departed King's Landing for a hunt to commemorate Prince Aegon's (his and Queen Alicent's (Emily Carey) firstborn) second naming day. The king spent the evening drinking when he was approached by lords including Jason Lannister (Jefferson Hall), Otto Hightower, and eventually, Master of Laws, Lord Lyonel Strong (Gavin Spokes) who recommended the ideal match for the Princess's marriage.

Although the reactions to each lord were unique, they are all memorable and impactful. Considine, who acted as an exhaustingly intoxicated man, is still able to convey Viserys’ rage toward Lord Lannister’s rumored assumption to replace Princess Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) as heir, the absurdity and disappointment toward Otto's obvious bid for the throne, and finally, the contentment toward Lord Strong's reasonable proposal.

Confronting and Exiling Daemon, Again (Episode 4, “King of the Narrow Sea”)

When he took Rhaenyra to a brothel and exposed her to rumors, Daemon soon wrecked the brotherly, cozy reunion with his brother, King Viserys at the beginning of the episode. Later, viewers get to witness the brothers' confrontation once more time in the Throne room.

This time, however, King Viserys is taking action, kicking Daemon, threatening him, and putting the dagger to his throat. The emotional acting that Considine brought to the moment is not diminished by any of the aforementioned acts. Even though he is furious at his brother, he still manages to express his disappointment, his sincere affection for his blood, and finally, his mercy that some people might consider a weak act, but Considine waved it as a sign of truce.

Discharging Otto Hightower as Hand (Episode 4, “King of the Narrow Sea”)

After Rhaenyra pointed out that Otto was clearly interested in making his grandson the heir to the Thrones, she only agrees to an appointed political marriage only if Viserys dismiss Otto from his position as Hand of the King. Thus, the King summoned Otto to the small council chamber and discharged the man.

Fans may finally witness Viserys acting with power and wisdom rather than mercy for the first time in the series, and Considine is undoubted to be credited for that outstanding performance. Even though he continued to display his gratitude and tenderness toward his year-long servant, he was still able to demonstrate his advantage and authority in governing the realm.

Reflecting on His Legacy (Episode 5, “We Light the Way”)

Upon returning to the castle from Driftmark for the royal proposal, King Viserys collapsed as soon as he dismounts from his carriage in the courtyard. After receiving treatment for the infections, King Viserys confided in Lord Strong who then assumed the position of Hand of the King after Otto’s discharge.

King Viserys' weariness and fragility were beautifully depicted, as Considine once more demonstrates his mastery of playing complex characters. He also successfully conveyed Viserys’s concern about not being a decent king. Fans can tell by the expression in Viserys' eyes that the weight of upholding and respecting his late grandsire, King Jaehaerys I (Michael Carter), hangs heavily over him.

Reaction to the Wedding Feast Antics (Episode 5, “We Light the Way”)

Beginning with a lavish feast in the Red Keep, the long-awaited royal wedding festivities will last for seven days and culminate with the marriage ceremony. However, it was constantly interrupted. First, the unexpected arrival of Prince Daemon, to whom, Viserys reluctantly offered a seat at the table, and his wife, who purposefully appeared during his welcome speech and was dressed in green, Hightower's color of war.

Considine’s brilliant performance during this feast features a number of King Viserys’ reactions to the melodrama building up around Rhaenyra’s wedding feast rather than just one standout scene. Although viewers can readily see the irritation in his eyes, he chose to mask it for the greater good skillfully. Viserys was consequently observed stress eating at the feast, which Considine nailed with much precision and humor, expressing how much stress his family was putting on him.

Keeping Family’s Peace (Episode 7, “Driftmark”)

After the children's fight, which resulted in Aemond (Leo Ashton) (Viserys and Alicent’s second son) losing one eye, his mother desperately demanded retribution. When Jace (Leo Hart) (Princess Rhaenyra’s firstborn) claims that Aemond labeled him and his brother Luke (Harvey Sadler) "bastards," the situation escalates. In order to protect his mother, Aemond blames his brother Aegon (Ty Tennant) for the slander.

Viserys tried his best to keep the last possible peace using the authority he had as the king, father, and grandsire out of fear that this sad tragedy would further divide his family than it already had. The strength he attempted to muster in order to bring the two sides of the family together was what made the moment memorable and commanding rather than the power he truly exuded.

Sitting the Iron Throne One Last Time (Episode 8, “The Lord of the Tides”)

In order to ensure that his daughter and his grandchildren’s true parentage and inheritance rights wouldn’t be challenged, King Viserys, who at the moment was nothing more than a breathing corpse and hadn't sat on the Iron Throne for some time, overcame his misery on and ascended the Throne triumphantly one final time.

Because of how powerful, remarkable, and emotional the sequence was, both viewers and critics will speak about it for a long time, and it will go down in House of the Dragon history as one of its most iconic scenes. Thanks to Considine, who upped his performance after each episode, viewers can now see the devotion he had for his firstborn only through his eyes and feel his anguish along with him owing to his outstanding physical portrayal.

Reuniting the Family (Episode 8, “The Lord of the Tides”)

The Targaryens were able to set their disagreements aside for at least one final meal with their ill patriarch after a very tense and tumultuous political battle. Before the children started fighting, Viserys still had the chance to express his feelings to his family in a wholehearted speech, and he got to spend their final joyful moments together.

This scene is such a gem because of the vulnerability Considine is able to successfully express. Viserys made a bold but desperate attempt to bring the family together by removing his mask in front of everyone and used every last bit of his remaining mental and physical might to do this. Considine's portrayal is so genuine, vulnerable, heartfelt, and powerful all at once.

The Final Words (Episode 8, “The Lord of the Tides”)

When King Viserys drew his last breath, the civil war officially began, as everyone feared it will. In his final conversation with Alicent, who had just given him milk of the poppy, Viserys rambled on about Aegon's dream and the Prince That Was Promised, perhaps confusing his wife for his daughter. Alicent, however, misunderstood the message and interpreted it entirely differently, paving the path for the impending civil war.

King Viserys' story was heartbreakingly and exquisitely wrapped up by Considine in the most elegant way imaginable. His improvised rendition of Visery's final words, "My love," which hinted at his reunion with his true love, Queen Aemma, was heartfelt and complete, as confirmed by Considine himself. Despite the darkness in this scene, which continues to depict Viserys’ suffering and alienation, Considine was able to shine effortlessly.

