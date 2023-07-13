The nominations for the 2023 Emmy Awards are finally here. While the HBO-produced Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon got an unsurprising Best Drama Series nomination, the cast of the hit fantasy series was completely shut out. Believe it or not, House of the Dragon did not get a single acting nomination despite fans and critics praising the series for its well-written character and compelling performances. HBO did still win big with the 2023 nominations, having shows like Succession, Barry, and The White Lotus practically sweeping the acting categories with multiple nominations for the same categories.

It's a remarkably perplexing upset, as so many actors are worthy of being nominated for their roles in House of the Dragon. Matt Smith was a wonderfully slick antagonist as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Rhys Ifans pulled off the charisma of the manipulative Ser Otto Hightower with pristine precision, and both the young and older versions of Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower were executed thanks to Milly Alcock, Emma D'Arcy, Emily Carey, and Olivia Cooke flawlessly. However, as incredible as all those portrayals are, one particular performance's omission stings more than an Essos Manticore.

In a year packed to the brim with snubs, Paddy Considine not being nominated for his Emmy-worthy portrayal of King Viserys the Peaceful in House of the Dragon is the biggest Game of Thrones-related tragedy since the Red Wedding.

Who is King Viserys Targaryen in 'House of the Dragon'?

The reign of King Viserys Targaryen the First began approximately a hundred years before the events of Game of Thrones, chronicling the long history of the Targaryen dynasty before being overthrown by the Lannisters and the Baratheons. Long before the Mad King incited that historic coup, the Targaryen's had an overall reign, with one of the best examples of that being King Viserys the First, otherwise known as King Viserys the Peaceful. He is unlike any other monarch we have seen in the Game of Thrones universe before. King Viserys is gentle, kind, and a loving family member to his wife Aemma (Sian Brooke), his daughter Rhaenyra, and even his troublesome brother, Daemon.

For all intents and purposes, Viserys Targaryen is a truly good king. Well...he at least tries to be a good king. You see, what makes Viserys one of the most interesting leaders we've seen in this franchise is how vulnerable and human he is. He isn't a drunken reprobate like Robert Baratheon (Mark Addy) nor is he a selfish tyrant like Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey). He is an ordinary person with reasonable thoughts and desires who finds himself in the unenviable position of leading Westeros into peace and prosperity.

Throughout the eight episodes where King Viserys is present, he is consistently forced to make almost impossible decisions as king - decisions that affect not only the safety and preservation of the realm but also his own family. The first episode of the series makes this abundantly clear when Viserys is forced to decide the grim fate of his pregnant wife. This decision was so difficult that fans of the show initially viewed this as Viserys murdering Aemma, even though this was the only decision where at least one life might have been saved. These decisions only get tougher as the seasons go on and the in-series years progress, such as repeatedly exiling/reinstating his brother and choosing between new potential wives who are his daughter's age.

What makes these impossible decisions even more manic is that Viserys is making all of them on limited time. In a cruel feat of irony, a seemingly minor cut on his hand courtesy of his Iron Throne causes Viserys to contract leprosy. The older he gets, the more his body begins to deteriorate as he tries in vain to salvage what's left of his embattled family. Though he may not be able to achieve that goal while he's alive, his final moments see the once-proud king finally have a peaceful respite.

Paddy Considine Delivers a Career-Defining Performance in 'House of the Dragon'

As Hollywood seems to be forgetting amidst the ongoing Writers Strike, story and character writing are the first steps in creating a figure as compelling as King Viserys. House of the Dragon's production takes that impeccable writing further through some sensational directing and production design, expertly showcasing the progression of Viserys' age and illness. All of these elements combining are undeniably important, but the real secret ingredient is the man behind the mask, so to speak.

Paddy Considine has enjoyed a remarkably diverse career, with the two-time BAFTA Award-winner delivering compelling dramatic performances in Dead Man's Shoes and In America while also nailing his comedic presences in Hot Fuzz and The Death of Stalin. We see both extremes utilized to incredible effect in House of the Dragon. The violent, raunchy, epic fantasy series is mostly a dramatic one, and Considine nails the emotional turmoil that Viserys experiences abundantly throughout the show. However, Considine's comedic experience also makes the lighthearted and friendly demeanor of Viserys much more convincing.

Though where Paddy Considine shines brightest is the brilliant acting decisions he makes when portraying Viserys at the various points in his life, something made possible by the show's many significant time jumps. When we first meet Viserys, he's a confident and charismatic monarch who is quite popular among his subjects (which is something that is not very common in the Game of Thrones universe). The older he gets and the sicker he becomes, the more that likable presence begins to fade.

'Succession' and 'The White Lotus' Hogging Up the Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

What makes Considine's omission from the Emmys even more upsetting is how the category he should have been placed in is held by only two shows despite consisting of eight slots. Succession is represented by Nicholas Braun, Matthew Macfadyen, Alan Ruck, and Alexander Skarsgård while The White Lotus' nominees include F. Murray Abraham, Michael Imperioli, Theo James, and Will Sharpe.

First, there's an argument to be made that at least half of those nominees are more lead roles rather than supporting ones. Secondly, what is the point of having eight nominees if they're only going to be representing two shows? This decision is not only a disservice to worthy performances like Considine but also to supporting actors from other shows who deserved recognition and got snubbed.