Paddy Considine who played King Viserys Targaryen on the HBO hit prequel series, House of the Dragon has seen his time on the series come to an end. Considine’s character has been king of the seven kingdoms since the start of the show and has had to manage many challenges both personal and otherwise. One of his biggest challenges was the issue of his health. By the time the character passes in the most recent episode, The Lord of the Tides, Viserys had become bent over with skin-eating sickness that had cost him an eye. Considine believes Viserys’ end had been coming since the series premiere.

In the series premiere, the show introduces us to the loved-up pairViserys and his queen, Aemma (Sian Brooke) who was heavy with child. Aemma would eventually go into labor but due to complications, be unable to deliver her child. Viserys is left with the impossible choice of ordering a c-section on his wife to save his child. However, both Aemma and the child pass leaving Viserys broken. In an interview with The New York Times, Considine says he believes that from the moment Aemma passed, Viserys began dying. "From the minute of his wife’s funeral, I think Viserys starts to die. It’s a slow death," he said.

Viserys’ health affliction began seemingly with a cut from the Iron Throne that would not heal but go on to fester and spread to a devastating effect. Considine felt Viserys had accepted his fate as justice for the death his wife endured. "Nowhere in the story does Viserys ask the maesters to cure him, to stop this thing from eating him alive. I think he accepts it as part of the guilt of the decision he makes to put his wife through a terrible, horrible procedure. It’s like people who surrender to illness,” he said. “When they offer suggestions to cure him, he doesn’t bother with it. He lets it consume him. He surrenders. That was my thing for him, anyway."

Just before Viserys passes, he utters the words, “my love” while stretching and reaching out to the open air. Considine reveals that those words were an improvisation of his and that he saw the story of Aemma and Viserys as a tragic love story. "I just kind of improvised that line, and reached out a little bit, because this to me is a tragic love story, in many ways,” the actor says. “The narrative I had in my mind was that he never really gets over Aemma, that he’s devastated for the rest of his life."

King Viserys was the glue that kept the realm from tearing itself apart and while some might have seen him as a bore, his absence will be telling as seen in the next episode preview. The dance of the dragons is about to begin but at least Viserys is at peace with his beloved, Aemma.

