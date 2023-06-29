House of the Dragon captivated audiences, returning to Westeros during the Targaryen dynasty. With more seasons to come, there is still much unknown about the story, and some questions may not be addressed in upcoming seasons. The series had many deleted scenes that would have provided more background. But now, fans can learn more with the release of the pilot script. "The Heirs of the Dragon" looks very similar to what is written, but the script includes lines, and occasionally, entire scenes that were cut, as well as notes on characters' thoughts and emotions that provide deeper insight. Fans may have guessed some of the script's reveals, but this provides concrete confirmation for these theories.

Rhaenyra Has Romantic Feelings for Alicent

The relationship between Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy/Milly Alcock) and Alicent (Olivia Cooke/Emily Carey) is the center of the series. The exact dynamic changes throughout the story, but it always plays an important part. The script confirms that there is more than friendship between them. In the early episodes, the girls often banter back and forth, and more so in the pilot script, but it's hardly proof of their feelings. Yet the script does describe Rhaenyra's words to Alicent as"flirting," which is pretty damning evidence. Though not directly stated, Rhaenyra is shown to have a crush on Alicent. Alicent may not share her friend's feelings, but even an unrequited romance is big news.

Alicent Is Attracted to Criston Cole

As the characters take sides, Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel) and Alicent unite against Rhaenyra. The two work so closely that jokes about their relationship surfaced among fans, but the show doesn't portray a romantic relationship. Yet the script proves Alicent is attracted to Cole when she first sees him. After beating Daemon (Matt Smith) in the tourney, Cole asks Rhaenyra for her favor, as in the episode. Yet the script details Alicent's disappointment and jealousy when Cole addresses the princess. Though nothing comes of it, these feelings could continue throughout the story. However long the crush lasts, it shifts the dynamic between the two characters.

Rhaenyra Knows Borros Baratheon Is Illiterate

In the Season 1 Finale, Rhaenyra attempts to recruit allies by sending her sons to different Lords. Lucerys (Elliot Grihault) goes to meet with Borros Baratheon (Roger Evans) and delivers Rhaenyra's letter, but Borros doesn't read it. In truth, Luke, though willing, was ill-prepared to negotiate, and it goes horribly wrong. Though this happens several episodes later, the pilot script impacts this situation in one minor way. It features Rhaenyra and Alicent gossiping about Borros' inability to read, proving Rhaenyra to be aware of that fact long ago. This suggests either Rhaenyra forgot about Borros' problem or didn't set her son up for success. Either way, it reflects poorly on her that she attempts to get an ally by pointing out his illiteracy.

Daemon Is Jealous of Rhaenyra

The first episode deals with Rhaenyra taking Daemon's place as heir, but even before that, Daemon was jealous of Rhaenyra. They have a complex relationship, part uncle and niece, part lust, and part competitors, but that is the Targaryen way. Their inevitable competition doesn't amount to much in the finished product but is a bigger part of the script. However, they are not competitors for the Iron Throne, but Viserys' (Paddy Considine) attention. Viserys longs for a son, and Rhaenyra and Daemon want to fill that spot in his life. Viserys shows affection toward his daughter, despite her willfulness. He also loves his brother, but they are often in conflict, leaving Daemon jealous of Rhaenyra's relationship with Viserys. These feelings come to light before Rhaenyra replaces Daemon as heir, adding a new layer to their already complicated relationship.

Alicent Comforts Rhaenyra

After Rhaenyra's mother, Aemma (Sian Brooke), dies in childbirth, Viserys is in a fog and not there for his daughter. But neither is Rhaenyra alone. A short scene in the script shows Rhaenyra breaking down in Alicent's arms after the funeral. Alicent lost her mother sometime before the series began, giving her an understanding of Rhaenyra's situation. In the episode, Rhaenyra's reaction to her mother's death manifests as anger, but this additional scene changes that and allows for a heartfelt moment between the friends.

Why Viserys Doesn't Tell Daemon of Aegon's Prophecy

The Song of Ice and Fire prophecy plays a large part in the series, as it is a closely guarded secret that the king only shares with his intended heir, making Viserys and Rhaenyra the only ones to know it. A deleted scene confirmed Viserys tried to tell his brother about Aegon's prophecy but stopped. And with this scene in the released script, it's now clear why. Daemon dismisses the idea of dreamers, saying dragons made Targaryens kings. He boasts of Targaryen power in creating the dragons and how the family is godlike. Conversely, Rhaenyra passes the test by admitting how feeble their position is, with only the dragons to set them apart. Daemon expresses a desire to conquer without caring where. His ambition and violence worry Viserys, leaving him hesitant to make Daemon the next king.

Viserys Regrets Being King

The same conversation with Daemon drops other information, including Viserys wishing he weren't king. Viserys became his grandfather's heir after the Great Council vote to choose him over his cousin, Rhaenys (Eve Best). The show documents that Viserys isn't suited to ruling, though he tries his best. But in this scene, Viserys himself admits it. He expresses a desire to go back to that day and refuse the crown. It's an interesting confession, but it fits with his character, proving he is self-aware of his failings.

Dragonriders Can Claim a Second Dragon

Briefly mentioned in Daemon and Viserys' conversation is the idea of Viserys claiming Vhagar. As Viserys rode Balerion until the beast's death, this suggests that a dragonrider can claim a second dragon after the first dies. With their population decline, much dragon knowledge is lost by Game of Thrones, meaning House of the Dragon must expand it. With both Daemon and Viserys having an interest in Old Valyria, they likely know what they're talking about. This bit of world-building didn't make it into the story, but it still could, as there are more living Targaryens now than ever.

The Reactions to Daemon's 'Heir for a Day' Speech

After the death of Viserys' infant son, Daemon is the heir to the throne once more. But as the castle mourns, Daemon celebrates with his gold cloaks. He toasts the dead prince, referring to him as, "The heir for a day." The event is told through Otto Hightower's (Rhys Ifans) report. Therefore, Daemon isn't shown saying the words. Though this drives Viserys to replace Daemon as heir, his reaction is not on-screen. However, the script describes both those moments, establishing that Daemon actually smiled after saying the words, making it clear that he did, in fact, speak those words. Upon hearing it, the usually passive Viserys is moved to violence, smashing a flagon of wine on the floor.

Alicent's Ambition Exists Early On

The series has Alicent vying for the throne in the name of her children, but this script shows her to be ambitious long before she became a mother. As Rhaenyra becomes heir, the script highlights Alicent's jealousy. Before she had a taste of power, Alicent craved it. This is even before she's jealous of Rhaenyra's freedom to pick a husband. In the first part of the series, Alicent seems to be a pawn manipulated by her father, but this proves that she always wanted more, even if she was not scheming yet.

What Happened in Aegon's Dream

While Aegon's prophecy is important to the plot, the episode doesn't describe it much. Considering it all comes true in Game of Thrones, it doesn't need to. Yet the script has more detail of what Aegon saw in his dream. Viserys tells of darkness on the Northern winds, bringing something destined to destroy the world, but a brilliant light of dragon fire that could oppose it. This explains why a Targaryen, as the last remaining line of dragonriders, needs to face the threat. Though not strictly necessary, this detail justifies Viserys' instance on Targaryen rule despite his acknowledgment that Tarageryens are no gods.