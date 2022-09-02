As soon as HBO and Prime Video announced the release dates for their most highly anticipated series in 2022, we knew we’d witness a clash of epic stories. We are not complaining, of course, but HBO unveiled a strategy that might reduce the first-day premiere number of viewers from Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Today, the network decided to make the full first episode of House of the Dragon available for free on YouTube. Coincidence?

Not that HBO needs to boost the Game of Thrones prequel series’ popularity: In the first week alone, House of the Dragon broke the network and HBO Max records by becoming their most watched title, raking in over 20 million viewers who were willing to return to Westeros after three years away. The extreme popularity of the new series prompted its early renewal for Season 2.

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power – which is also a prequel series – has scored a sophomore run as well, but way before it premiered. In fact, Amazon Studios seems to be so confident in its success that showrunners JD Payne and Patrick McKay have already teased a five-season arc. It’s not difficult to see it happening, but the Middle-Earth series doesn’t come cheap. In fact, it’s the most expensive season ever produced for television, with a cost of $250 million for the licensing alone, and $500 million for the slate of episodes. You can certainly see how expensive it is when you stream the first two episodes that have been made available today, but that also means that Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power must keep raking in new subscribers in order to keep moving forward. Either this or Jeff Bezos will need to hold off on flying around the Earth's orbit.

For the next six weeks or so, House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will be the talk of the town, as both high-profile series reach their respective season’s highest points (story-wise) virtually on the same weeks. Epic story fans get to have a heck of a weekend, though, with Prime Video releasing new episodes on Friday nights and HBO debuting new episodes on Sunday nights.

House of the Dragon is partially based on books by novel series author George R.R. Martin, but mainly on the mythology of Westeros that Martin created and developed in order to construct a better narrative for A Song of Ice and Fire. The series is set roughly 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, and centers around the Targaryen House’s long reign before the Iron Throne was taken over by House Baratheon. The first episode, titled “The Heirs of the Dragon”, introduces the Targaryen reigning family and their struggle to decide who will be the next member to sit on the Iron Throne.

