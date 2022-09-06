Though the series finale of hit epic series, Game of Thrones, famously left lots of people disappointed, it seems like everyone is more than willing to take a trip back to Westeros and check out the life of Daenerys Targaryen’s (Emilia Clarke) ancestors in House of the Dragon. The prequel series is consistently performing well across all platforms, and now news comes that the HBO hit is also appreciated across the pond.

British network, Sky, reported this week that House of the Dragon has become the most-watched ever HBO title to premiere on UK screens, and the most watched premiere on Sky Atlantic. According to the network itself and UK ratings agency Barb, the series' premiere episode, titled “The Heirs of the Dragon”, was watched by over 4 million people, which makes the show as popular in the United Kingdom as other hit series like Netflix’s Stranger Things and Disney+’s Obi-Wan Kenobi.

The number adds to House of the Dragon’s winning streak: In the U.S., the series also performed incredibly well, with 20 million people tuning in on HBO or HBO Max to see dragons, family drama and disputes over the Iron Throne once again. This, of course, prompted HBO to renew the series for Season 2, which means there is a lot more Targaryen blood to be shed and plenty of dragons to fly over the Narrow Sea for at least one more year.

Image via HBO

RELATED: 'House of the Dragon': Milly Alcock Reveals Why She Was Initially Discouraged From Meeting Emma D'Arcy

Last week, HBO made the first episode of House of the Dragon available for free on YouTube. The decision was reproduced by Sky in the UK, in an attempt to invite more people in to the universe of the series. The strategy seems to be working well, as Sky MD of Content Zai Bennett comments:

“Momentum around 'House of the Dragon' just continues to build, as more and more people spread the word about its ever-current narrative of political power play married with visuals of epic scale and imagination. And thanks to Sky making the first episode freely available to watch via YouTube, more people than ever before will be able to sample the world-class world of Westeros.”

The success of House of the Dragon among viewers and subscribers is a beacon of light in the middle of an ongoing HBO turmoil. Not only did showrunner Miguel Sapochnik quit the series and won’t be returning for Season 2, the show comes at a time that public opinion is not very positive regarding Warner Discovery’s decisions regarding the future HBO Max and Warner Bros.content. Projects got shelved, highly anticipated releases were pushed back, and content creators spoke out about the disregard for their work as the platform and movie studio hasn’t defined a clear strategy for its own future.

House of the Dragon’s next episode, titled “King of the Narrow Sea”, premieres this Sunday, September 11. You can watch the trailer for the upcoming episode below: