The Big Picture The somber funeral scene in House of the Dragon Season 2 was inspired by Princess Diana's funeral procession.

Director Claire Kilner used real-life grief experiences to guide extras in portraying intense emotions.

The display of grief hints at a major battle ahead, with both sides consumed by thirst for power.

The somber funeral scene in House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 2, was surprisingly inspired by a real-life tragedy. Princess Diana's procession sparked heart-wrenching reactions from people all over the world, and pictures from that moment were used as a reference when filming Alicent (Olivia Cooke) and Halaena's (Phia Saban) sorrowful display of grief. In an interview with Vanity Fair, episode director Claire Kilner shared that she showed images of the late royal's funeral to brief the extras on what they had to do in the scene.

Kilner, who directed episodes of Game of Thrones, also admitted that there was much more to Jaehaerys' funeral than what made the cut. "Rhaenyra the Cruel" has a duration of 72 minutes, the longest of the entire season, but the cast and crew spent much more time capturing the intensity of that moment.

“We shot so much footage for the funeral, and we thought, "Oh my goodness", we’ve got to have that first beat before setting off on this procession, which is really heartbreaking and really hard. Alicent and Helaena had to deal with everyone watching and looking.”

Shot in Spain, several of the extras featured in the procession were locals. Given that Kilner spoke Spanish, she talked to several of them to hear their experiences with grief. These conversations allowed for the extras to recall memories of them mourning the loss of loved ones, in order to accurately portray the feeling onscreen. In the scene, the people of Westeros go to the streets to witness the young prince's corpse on top of the casket, with the queen and the queen dowager sitting next to each other in a carriage, overcome by sadness.

The Funeral Hints at a Major Battle Ahead in 'House of the Dragon' Season 2

This public display of grief is suggested by the king's grandfather and right hand (at least in the first half of the episode) as a way to convince the people that Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) was the person that orchestrated the attack. This attempt to get more allies to side with the Greens is only the beginning when it comes to the dance of dragons. As both sides are filled with sorrow over the sons that passed away, their thirst to go into battle is even more present than before. As the Episode 3 sneak peek shows, soon the king and queen disputting the iron throne will be consumed by their desire for power and even forget why they entered the conflict in the first place.

