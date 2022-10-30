We’ve all heard of the idea that progress isn't linear. Sometimes we take one step forward and two steps back, and it can make it feel like what we accomplished was for naught. Oftentimes, though, forward motion is more about zooming out and seeing an overall upward trend in spite of setbacks that can feel catastrophic and discouraging. This was an ongoing theme in the first season of House of the Dragon. Progress would be made; things would change for the better, and then it would feel as though we were proven wrong. It would seem that those in opposition to bettering society were pulling ahead. In reality, though, the setbacks aren’t affecting the ultimate trajectory, and every single step forward in this season is paving the way for an entirely different future – even though what happened in the season finale may not seem like it.

The notion that true advancement isn’t linear comes up a lot when it comes to societal and political change. This is an area in which it can feel especially difficult to find yourself fighting for improvement against people who often have both the desire and the power to set you back. Even when it doesn’t feel like it, though, progress is still being made in the grand scheme of things.

Viserys' Strides Are Even More Significant in the Context of 'House of the Dragon' As a Prequel

There's no doubt that Viserys’s (Paddy Considine) choices as king made great strides to move Westerosi society forward. As a result of his choice to make Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock/Emma D'Arcy) his heir, many opportunities were seemingly going to open up for women as a result. In some ways, it seemed like the domino effects of change were already occurring as a result. Throughout the season, it was easy to be impressed by the kind of incredible forward motion Viserys was implementing and how progressive his views were in the context of the society in which he'd grown up.

It's easy to think of House of the Dragon as its own entity and ignore that it leads to what occurred in Game of Thrones. Still, virtually anyone watching this season knew that it's all moving toward allowing Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) to become queen. Considering that Viserys's surprising decision to make Rhaenyra his heir was what ultimately allowed Daenerys Targaryen to be in power gave viewers the feeling that they were watching monumental history unfold — and that Viserys was the Game of Thrones universe's version of a majorly progressive figure who you'd read about in history books.

There Are Always People Who Try to Fight Progress

Not only was Viserys implementing incredible and ultimately impactful change, but we know that these decisions do ultimately make strides that lead to important events. It’s clear, then, that the progress is, in fact progress. Still, as the latter episodes of Season 1 have taught us, there are still plenty of people who will try to fight against the choices that Viserys dedicated his legacy to and prevent any change from happening. There was one moment in the season finale, in particular, that highlights this. Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans), who is fighting to make sure that Rhaenyra doesn’t rise to power, tells her, “The succession changed the day your father sired a son.” With this line, it's clear that some people’s commitment to the past and antiquated tradition will create roadblocks for those seeking forward momentum.

Of course, we know that the succession is in place and that Rhaenyra is set to take over the throne. In Otto and many others' eyes, though, the notion that a woman could take over as heir when a man was available is illegitimate. His comment not only shows his thinking and that of those who agree with him, but just how new this entire notion is for their society and how precarious the strides that had been made really are. This isn’t unlike things we see in the world today. People who strive to prevent societal advancement don’t only do so out of fear or in a quest to maintain or gain power (though that often does play a role.) Rather, they’re beholden to tradition and the concept that old ideas still reign and that advancement will fail to win in a battle against it. When Otto makes this statement, it is obvious that not only does he want to push back against Rhaenyra's rise to power, but he also believes wholeheartedly that he will prevail.

When looking at the season finale, it's easy to view this as a defeat for Rhaenyra, Viserys, and the Targaryen dynasty, as a whole. They attempted to put a woman in power as heir to the Iron Throne, and their power was usurped and stolen from them. This feels like a major loss, a failed attempt. In reality, though, we can examine the plot as a whole and recognize that what seems like a failure here is just a blip on the radar, or a small setback in a long story that does reflect change overall. There's really no better way to demonstrate that advancement won't always be as linear as we imagine it will be. Viserys certainly wouldn't have expected to see the Iron Throne stolen from Rhaenyra, but that doesn't mean he should have changed what he did — and it also doesn't mean that what he did didn't impact the future of the realm for the better.

When it comes to making social and political progress, there will always be naysayers and people pushing back against the good fight. As is true in today's world, betterment in the House of the Dragon universe can feel like one step forward and two steps back, but in the end that doesn’t mean that progress isn’t being made; it just means it’s going to take more fighting. We’re surely going to see quite a bit more fighting when the series returns for Season 2.