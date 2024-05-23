House of the Dragon is returning on June 16 after a year and a half, and the hype is rising. Given the train wreck that was Game of Thrones Season 7, many fans were understandably delighted to return to a version of Westeros more like the show's early seasons: well-crafted, smaller in scope, with a focus on political maneuvering rather than prophecies, armageddon, and rushed character development. Watching the vipers of House Targaryen scheme for power, it turns out, is more than seeing Arya (Maisie Williams) kill the Night King.

A key reason for House of the Dragon's success is its writing. Drawing on George R.R. Martin's fictional history Fire & Blood, the writing staff (led by executive producers Ryan Condal and Sara Hess) have consistently produced memorable but believable dialogue, along with stories that emerge organically from the characters, rather than feeling forced by plot necessities. As a result, the first season gave viewers many great quotes, which provide insight into a character, emphasize themes, or simply sound cool. Here are the best of them, ranked.

10 "You May Know What Is The Right Thing To Be Done, But Love Stays The Hand."

Larys Strong, Episode 6

Ser Larys Strong (Matthew Needham) is a close confidant of Alicent (Olivia Cooke) who appears willing to do her bidding no matter how bloody. In this episode, he even has his own father killed on her orders by enlisting criminals to set fire to Harrenhal. Around the same time, he delivers one of the season's finest monologues, in which he argues that love is a stumbling block for those who desire power.

Larys reveals himself to be the arch-realist, operating according to cold power calculations rather than feeling or affection. (This also means that Alicent should be on guard, lest her enforcer's allegiances one day shift as well.) Larys proves that this is not mere talk by taking the life of his own kin. Rather than a weakness, he sees a lack of love as a superpower. "Love is a downfall," he says. "Best to make your way through life unencumbered if you ask me." It's a great summary of the murderous ambition that drives most of HotD's characters.

9 "There Is No Power But What The People Allow You To Take."

Mysaria, Episode 9

You don't get far in the Red Keep without having a sense of how the Game of Thrones is played, and Mysaria (Sonoya Mizuno) has used this knowledge to rise higher than most. She began as a brothel dancer before becoming Prince Daemon's (Matt Smith) one-time paramour. Thereafter, she established an extensive spy network in King's Landing, earning her the moniker "the White Worm". Alicent's side is aware of these informants, setting up future conflict.

Mysaria is thus the show's closet analog of Varys (Conleth Hill), the Master of Whispers. In this scene, she notes that wealth and influence are guaranteed to no one, regardless of their birth. In an environment as cutthroat as the Targaryen court, one must zealously guard one's position and fight to climb the ranks. Experience has taught her this, while for some of the other characters, it remains purely theoretical. Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) and Daemon should take heed of her words, as their enemies continue to sharpen their knives.

8 "You Desire Not To Be Free, But To Make A Window In The Wall Of Your Prison."

Rhaenys, Episode 9

Episode 9 dealt with the fallout from King Viserys's (Paddy Considine) death, with all sides plotting to gain the advantage. Ser Otto and the Small Council conspire to crown Prince Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney), punishing those who resist. They also debate whether to imprison or exile Rhaenyra. Viserys's cousin Rhaenys (Eve Best) is herself jailed for a time, though she eventually gets free and makes a dramatic exit on the back of her dragon, Meleys.

Earlier in the episode, when Alicent attempts to win her over, Rhaenys gives the young queen a piece of her mind. She criticizes her plans as well as her character, saying that she doesn't have the mettle to succeed. In particular, Rhaenys says that Alicent is creating a mess for herself that will only backfire. More than that, she accuses the lady of not wanting true freedom at all. Perhaps Alicent fears what she has never actually possessed. It's brutally honest, though Alicent is unlikely to take note of it.

7 "We Play An Ugly Game. And Now, For The First Time, I See That You Have The Determination To Win It."

Otto Hightower, Episode 7

Another contender for best schemer in the show is Ser Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans), Viserys's hand and Alicent's father. He works tirelessly to put Alicent's son Aegon on the Iron Throne, willing to jail or kill anyone who stands in his way. Like many of the Red Keep's denizens, he justifies these bloody actions by claiming that it's simply the nature of the game. All's fair in the war for dominance.

In this key scene, Otto recognizes that his daughter may be a chip off the old block. It's not just parental bias: Alicent really does show herself to be a formidable foe. Indeed, her transformation from supportive friend to mini Cersei (Lena Headey) is remarkable. Here, Otto praises her fiery retaliation for her son Aemond (Ewan Mitchell)'s loss of an eye. She demands that Rhaenyra's child lose one too. Although Alicent later regrets this blowup, Otto views it as proof that she's tough enough to make it to the very top.

6 "This Is A Tragic World."

Daemon, Episode 4

Episode 4 was a pivotal one for Rhaenyra and Daemon's relationship. It sees the prince returning to King's Landing after his conquests in the Stepstones, pledging loyalty to Visery and seemingly displaying significant growth in maturity. Soon after, he and Rhaenyra venture into the city, indulging in a play and a visit to a brothel. Their sojourn culminates in Daemon making advances towards her, setting the stage for their later romance.

During a heartfelt conversation where Rhaenyra expresses her apprehension about marriage due to her mother's fate, Daemon offers comforting words, emphasizing the need to embrace life despite its tragedies. The line is neat, pithy, and true. He's aware of the pain of existence; despite being highborn, Daemon is no pampered princeling. In other words, he reveals himself to be a worthy ally and confidant for Rhaenyra. It'll be fascinating to see how the challenges they face in Season 2 test their bond.

5 "The Wise Sailor Flees The Storm As It Gathers."

Laenor, Episode 6

Before marrying Daemon, Rhaenyra is wed to Ser Laenor Velaryon (John Macmillan), the son of Corlys (Steve Toussaint). However, Laenor is gay, and the show heavily implies that their children were in fact fathered by Ser Harwin Strong (Ryan Corr). This rumored illegitimacy becomes a crucial plot point and a catalyst for much of the drama. As tensions escalate between Rhaenyra and Alicent, Laenor implores his wife to depart from the Red Keep, expressing concern for their family's safety amidst the escalating rivalry.

Rather than being cowardly, this quote actually demonstrates Laenor's astuteness. He correctly recognizes the peril his family faces due to the conflict with Alicent and her allies. He's no hotheaded Targaryen - when the writing's on the wall, he takes note of it and plans accordingly, rather than going on the offensive. This statement also hints at Laenor's eventual decision to feign his demise and flee, understanding it to be the best course of action for the family's well-being.

4 "Now They See You As You Are."

Rhaenyra, Episode 7

After the eye-slashing incident, Alicent is furious and unrestrained in a way she never has been before. A lifetime spent among royals without being royal herself has taught her to mask her true feelings. However, in a parallel to Cersei, the assault of her child ignites a fire in her. She takes Viserys's dagger and attempts to attack Rhaenyra's son Lucerys (Elliot Grihault), though Rhaenyra stops her. Rhaenyra then delivers this cold line, acknowledging that Alicent has betrayed her true colors.

After this scene, there cannot be any reconciliation between the two characters. The exchange also emphasizes that the show's central feud isn't just a power struggle. It's deeply personal, fueled by the enmity between these erstwhile friends. Alicent is insecure, frightened that her position may be lost, and embittered by years in Rhaenyra's shadow. As the knife incident reveals, these foibles make her capable of anything, even the most vicious of acts. Season 2 will likely see many more of them.

3 "Valyria is Gone. We Don't Belong Anywhere."

Daemon, Episode 6

Episode 6 readies the chessboard for the coming conflict. Alicent advises her son Aegon to prepare for a future dispute over Rhaenyra's claim to the throne, while Rhaenyra relocates her household to Dragonstone, away from the skullduggery of King's Landing. The island of Dragonstone was the westernmost outpost of Valyria, home to dragonlords long before Aegon's Conquest. This means it's the last geographical vestige of the Targaryens' homeland.

This return prompts Daemon to reflect on his family's place in the world. He says that the world of the dragon riders is long gone and that the Targaryens are lost and unmoored. They may rule Westeros but they do not belong there. This is evident in the shocked reaction to Daemon and Rhaenyra's marriage. Marrying blood was commonplace in Valyria but it is now looked down upon in the Seven Kingdoms. It works as a metaphor for the characters' isolation, surrounded on all sides by enemies and false friends.

2 "The Idea That We Control The Dragons Is An Illusion. They’re A Power Man Should Never Have Trifled With."

Viserys, Episode 1

One of the most intriguing characters in Season 1 is King Viserys, wonderfully played by Considine. He's a contradictory figure. On the one hand, he's warm and friendly to his family; on the other, he notoriously sacrifices his wife in the episode in pursuit of an heir. He can be weak and easily manipulated, or strong and decisive. At times, he seems like a foolish leader, but he also has moments of clarity and wisdom, like the scene where he delivers this line.

Viserys is alone among the Targaryens in recognizing the danger of the dragons. The dragon riders pride themselves on being masters of the beasts, but the king knows that the creatures are beyond human control. The line also feels like a broader comment on the Targaryens' rule. They subdue Westeros through fire and blood, but their dominion is shaky at best. As Game of Thrones made clear, the royal family's reign would end in mayhem. Almost everyone who tries to muster the dragons winds up burned.

1 "I will not suffer crows come to feast on their corpses!"

Viserys, Episode 1

The opening episode is the most brutal, seeing the death of both Viserys's wife and newborn son. Worst of all, Viserys is wracked by the guilt of having sealed his queen's fate. He's devastated by this loss, leading him to stand up to his advisors, who immediately begin thinking politically rather than paying the dead their due respect. It's great to see the king get feisty for once and put his foot down, even if it's far too late to make any real difference.

His line here is poetic and well-written. It feels almost Shakespearean. Plus, the quote can be interpreted as a reference to the Game of Thrones book A Feast for Crows, which served as the basis for the fifth season of the original show. Fittingly, toward the end of the episode, Viserys shares with Rhaenyra the long-held royal secret: that the Long Night is imminent. It's a great callback to Game of Thrones, placing House of the Dragon within a broader context, and teeing up future storylines. Hopefully, Season 2 delivers on this solid foundation.

House of the Dragon can be streamed on Max in the U.S.

