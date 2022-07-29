It's been just over three years since fans have seen the shores of Westeros. After the conclusion of HBO's epic fantasy series Game of Thrones left a fiery hole in fans' hearts (or a dagger), it's nearly time to return once again to The Known World. The prequel House of the Dragon takes place around 200 years before Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and chronicles the political unrest that stirs within the ancient Targaryen family. Fans are anxious to revisit King's Landing and to watch the civil war unfold as new and powerful players vie for control of the Iron Throne once more.

Showrunner Ryan J. Condal worked alongside author George R.R. Martin, whose novels the series are based off of, to bring fans back to this rich fantasy world. The standards are as high as the stakes when it comes to the GOT fanbase and the fate of Westeros. After eight seasons the original series culminated to a shocking end that left audiences wanting, with a conclusion that felt rushed and not quite in line with character arcs. Working with a number of high-profile series directors like Game of Thrones' Miguel Sapochnik (the man responsible for the renowned "Battle of the Bastards" episode) and The Alienest's Clare Kilner, Condal has put forth every effort to give the people what the want.

Such efforts include the outstanding casting for the families of Westeros, including the dragon-taming Targaryens who will play the most prominent role in House of the Dragon. The Targaryens will be lead by Paddy Considine as King Viserys, whose endeavors to appoint an heir will be the catalyst for the show; Emma D'Arcy will play Princess Rhaenyra and rightful, by law, heir apparent to the Iron Throne and Matt Smith portrays Daemon Targaryen, the younger brother of King Viserys and heir presumptive. Other players in the game of thrones include Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower, Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower, Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys Velaryon, Steven Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon and Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria. Additionally, fans will see young Princess Rhaenyra portrayed by Milly Alcock and young Alicent by Emily Carey. Whether House of the Dragon will do for its cast what Game of Thrones did as far as the now-well-known actors Clarke, Maisie Williams, Kit Harington, Sophie Turner and more, will depend entirely on if this prequel can take flight.

Collider's own Steve Weintraub and Christina Raddish spoke about their reactions to the new series, saying that is really well done and "feels epic in scale and scope while telling a personal and intimate story about one family." Considering Weintraub disliked the final season of Game of Thrones, it is promising to hear that this series might re-inspire fans to get lost in Westeros once more.

Other critics like Brandon Katz called the pilot "a worthy successor" to the series that came before. Noting that the premiere is "vibrant."

Cat Combs shared similar enthusiasm about the first episode, calling it "fantastic." While others called it a "heavyweight" praising the new series for its more serious tone. Which is saying something, considering Game of Thrones was serious.

Another critic teased that there's something in the premiere that some fans might consider "heresy," but that comment was preceded by high praise for the first episode, saying that it might rope fans back in.

Decide for yourselves if House of the Dragon deserves the crown. The series premieres on HBO Max on August 21, and will air new episodes weekly on Sundays. Check out the trailer below: