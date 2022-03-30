The series is set 200 years before the events of 'Game of Thrones,' and tells the story of House Targaryen.

HBO has just announced the release date for the long-awaited Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon. The series is set to take flight on the network on August 21.

The series will take place more than two hundred years before the events of Game of Thrones, and will follow the tumultuous and fiery lives of the Targaryen family who, at the time that the series takes place, still serve as the rulers of Westeros. The series is based on a book written by A Song of Ice and Fire author George R.R. Martin, called Fire & Blood. Audiences of Game of Thrones, which is based on the A Song of Ice and Fire series, already got a glimpse of the destruction and chaos that the Targaryens are capable of when Game of Thrones' lone, legitimate Targaryen heir, Daenerys Targaryen, wrought death and destruction on King's Landing before her own death.

Martin's book Fire & Blood, which serves as a companion to the larger book series is not a novel, but rather a history of the Targaryen dynasty. House of the Dragon will transform this history into a narrative, taking a closer look at one of Game of Thrones' most mysterious aspects.

Image via HBO

RELATED: 'House of the Dragon': George R. R. Martin Reveals 10-Episode Season Has Wrapped

Matt Smith will be starring as Prince Daemon Targaryen, the younger brother to King Viseys and heir to his throne. He is a decorated warrior and dragon-rider. He is joined by Emma D'Arcy, Paddy Considine, and Eve Best, who all play major Targaryen characters. Also joining the cast are Milly Alcock, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Emily Carey, Harry Collett, Ryan Corr, Tom Glynn-Carney, Jefferson Hall, David Horovitch, Wil Johnson, John Macmillan, Graham McTavish, Ewan Mitchell, Theo Nate, Matthew Needham, Bill Paterson, Phia Saban, Gavin Spokes, Savannah Steyn, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno, Rhys Ifans, and Olivia Cooke.

Also released today was a new poster for the series, which shows the series release date set in front of two dragon's eyes that look directly at the viewer. In the foreground is a dragon egg, well known from the Game of Thrones series, cracking open, with a bright light shining out from the cracks, signaling the rebirth of the epic fantasy saga.

House of the Dragon will premiere on HBO on August 21. It will also be available to view on HBO Max. Until then, however, it might be a good time to re-watch Game of Thrones itself, which is available to stream on HBO Max.

'Bridgerton' Season 2 Becomes Most Popular English-Language Series on Netflix in Opening Weekend

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Hilary Remley (250 Articles Published) Hilary Remley is a News Writer at Collider. She is a recent graduate of SUNY Albany. More From Hilary Remley