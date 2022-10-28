Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 1 of House of the Dragon.One of the biggest differences between House of the Dragon and Fire & Blood is the friendship between Alicent (Emily Carey, then Olivia Cooke) and Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock, then Emma D'Arcy). The complex relationship between the two characters has become a driving force for the show's plot and adds a layer of complication to the eventual fallout. Throughout the season, the dynamic has changed many times over. The back-and-forth made it difficult to keep track of their relationship, but it added a realism to the characters that was missing from the novel. The relationship between these two royal women has become an important part of the story. So, with the season finale released, the time has come to review and understand all the ups and downs that got Rhaenyra and Alicent to where they are.

The Beginning of the Problems

Image via HBO

Starting in Episode 1, "Heirs of the Dragon," the girls were friends. They are seemingly inseparable. As the daughter of the hand, Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans), Alicent has spent much of her childhood in King's Landing along with Princess Rhaenyra. They are close in age and study with the same Septa. They joke together and discuss Rhaenyra's feelings about her father's potential new son. They seem happy and comfortable in their friendship, but everything changes after Queen Aemma's (Sian Brooke) death. Otto Hightower pressures Alicent into spending time with Viserys (Paddy Considine), who asks her to keep them a secret from Rhaenyra. Alicent tries to bring the father and daughter together, encouraging each to talk with the other, and it works to an extent. The two girls remain close as Rhaenyra rants about how the small council wants to replace her, and Alicent tries to help Rhaenyra heal from her mother's death. Episode 2 ends with the forming of a rift between the girls when Viserys announces his intention to marry Alicent, much to Rhaenyra's anger. After months of Rhaenyra going to Alicent with her worries about Viserys replacing her, this feels like a betrayal.

After a time jump of three years, things have not improved between Alicent and Rhaenyra. Now they are stepmother and stepdaughter, and their daily lives include the tension between them. In that time, Alicent has born Viserys' son, who many expect to replace Rhaenyra as heir, but Alicent is not one of those people. Despite the distance between them, Alicent supports Rhaenyra and tries to stop Otto from his attempts to supplant Rhaenyra. Even when presented with the opportunity to advocate for her son to a doubting Viserys, Alicent reassures him that Rhaenyra was the right choice to be his heir.

RELATED: What Happened to Rhaenyra's Baby in the 'House of the Dragon' FInale?

The Big Betrayal

Image via HBO

In Episode 4, "King of the Narrow Sea," it seems as if Alicent and Rhaenyra are ready to make up. Rhaenyra is searching to make a match for herself, and Alicent tries to encourage her. As Rhaenyra explains her distaste for the reasons these men want to marry her, she realizes she is describing Alicent's life. They share a kind moment that hints at a reunion but then enter Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith). Rhaenyra sneaks out of the castle to spend a night in the city with Daemon. They stop just short of having sex, but one of Otto's spies sees them in a brothel.

When Otto levels accusations on Rhaenyra, Alicent confronts her. Rhaenyra swears on her mother's life that Daemon "never touched [her]." While you could argue this is the truth, it depends on a technicality. The intent of that statement was to deceive Alicent. Viserys fires Otto for conspiring against Rhaenyra, but before he leaves, Otto warns Alicent that Rhaenyra's rule would mean the death of her children. Because of this and doubts based on information she received from Larys Strong (Matthew Needham), Alicent decides to investigate further. She talks to Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel) and discovers that Rhaenyra slept with him. Though this was not the crime she was accused of, Alicent finds it just as bad. The truth is, Alicent has always been jealous of the freedom Rhaenyra is afforded, but she's tried to put her feelings aside to be happy for her friend. But she feels Rhaenyra has crossed a line and taken advantage of that freedom, which so few women get. And Alicent decides to be done. She shows up to Rhaenyra's wedding in a green dress, mimicking the Hightower's call to war in a subtle act of rebellion.

The Next Generation

Image via HBO

Yet another time jump and the story picks up ten years later. Rhaenyra gives birth to her third son, but none of her boys look like her husband, Laenor Velaryon (John Macmillan), but they all share a striking resemblance to Harwin Strong (Ryan Corr). Alicent is determined to point this fact out to everyone. She and Rhaenyra's relationship has only deteriorated, and Alicent wants to discredit her former friend. Viserys attempts to talk Alicent down, but his willful blindness towards his daughter only drives her on. Alicent believes she's protecting her own kids, so when Rhaenyra tries to offer peace through marriage, Alicent rejects it. The resentment between the two women is passed down to their children. When a fight between their kids gets ugly, Alicent's son, Aemond (Leo Ashton), loses an eye. Alicent demands that Rhaenyra's son, Lucerys (Harvey Sadler), lose an eye as well. Rhaenyra insists it was Aemond's fault for calling her sons bastards, and Viserys follows that accusation rather than calling for justice for Aemond. Alicent loses her patience with Viserys and his blatant favoritism, so she takes a dagger and tries to get justice herself. She ends up cutting Rhaenyra in front of the entire court.

After that, the two women and their families are separated for nearly six years. In Episode 8, "The Lord of the Tides," Rhaenyra and her family return to King's Landing to defend the inherence of Luke (now Elliot Grihault) when his paternity is called into question again. Viserys is sick, and Alicent and Otto have been ruling in his place. The trial allows them to call Rhaenyra's sons bastards with the king's authority, but, in spite of his ailments, Viserys comes to his daughter's aid. Viserys also insists on a family dinner. Watching the decaying Viserys, Rhaenyra realizes the difficult position she has left Alicent in these last years, and the two, once again, nearly make up. But a fight breaks out between their children, and Rhaenyra leaves again, promising to return as soon as possible.

The Dance of Dragons

Image via HBO

That night, Viserys dies. Alicent misunderstands Viserys' final words and believes he wants their son, Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney), to be king. So, Westeros divides itself into the Blacks and the Greens. Otto and the small council have already planned the coup, much to Alicent's surprise. But she does her best to prevent violence and spare Rhaenyra. Otto and the other members of the council work against her, believing that violence is the only way to stop the war. Alicent wins out, but only just. Alicent claims she is respecting Viserys and honoring his love for his daughter by trying to spare Rhaenyra. But Otto accuses her of trying to protect her childhood friend. Otto goes to treat with Rhaenyra, bringing her a memento of their shared childhood sent by Alicent. Rhaenyra does not surrender, but against the advice of Daemon and her advisors, she spares Otto. Rhaenyra decides not to incite the war but to wait for her enemies to act. She doesn't have to wait long, as she sends her sons out as messengers and Aemond (now played by Ewan Mitchell) chases Luke in an attempt to scare him. But dragons are hard to control, and Aemond's dragon, Vhagar, eats Luke. With blood spilled, it is only a matter of time before a full-scale war begins.

Odds have been working against these women since their childhood. No matter how often they try and work things out, they always end up back at each other's throats. Their back-and-forth relationship has added a layer of complexity to the war between their families and allowed deeper, more nuanced characterization of the women. Their friendship may be the best thing the show changed from the book. Fans have watched them come so close to dissolving their issues several times, but with an all-out war on the horizon, it seems unlikely that Alicent and Rhaenyra will ever make up, despite their best efforts. Their broken relationship has driven Westeros into a civil war. After all the death and destruction faced by their families, it will be impossible to reconcile.