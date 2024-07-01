The Big Picture The latest House of the Dragon episode surprised fans with a confrontation between Rhaenyra and Alicent, revisiting their relationship's importance.

Director Geeta Patel highlights Rhaenyra's "selfish reasons" for seeking reconciliation with Alicent.

The complex characters and relationships in House of the Dragon make it challenging for viewers to pick sides as the season progresses.

One of the best parts about House of the Dragon is the fact that there are moments in each episode that surprise even the most avid fans of the book series. The latest episode this season "The Burning Mill," directed by Geeta Patel features the previously unseen moment of confrontation between Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) and Queen Alicent (Olivia Cooke). The two were last seen together in the first season before the Iron Throne was usurped. While their friendship and its fallout became the crux of the first season, the latest episode neatly brought the audience full circle. In a new interview with Variety, Patel discussed the importance of this confrontation.

Patel revealed, “It was important to the writers to have Rhaenyra and Alicent bring it home and be the spine of the season, because that’s the spine of the first season: these two women’s relationship.” She further explained that a lot of feelings in the scene come from Episode 8 of last season, “because that’s where Viserys proves to Rhaenyra that he loves her, and he puts her first because he gets out of bed when he’s dying and walks across that throne room. That moment, if it’s visceral enough, carries into Season 2.”

Rhaenyra Met Alicent for “Selfish Reasons”

Alicent was the only one with Viserys (Paddy Considine) in his final moments when he mumbled about Aegon’s “prince that was promised” prophecy, which sowed the seed of confusion in Alicent’s mind and thus began the war. Patel explained that the cast revisited the episode as Rhaenyra’s mindset is of someone who is freshly wounded, “When you see someone you haven’t seen in years and there’s a conflict that you had with them, or there’s something that they remind you of, it becomes fresh right away.” Adding:

"When Rhaenyra goes to see Alicent to be like, 'Hey, we have to stop this war,' I feel that she’s actually there selfishly for her own emotional reasons. 'Did my father love me? Because I thought he loved me, and then he changed his mind with you.' I’m not sure she’s aware that’s what’s driving her. That scene is filled with all the dramaturgy of everything before it.”

With Alicent unwilling to make peace with Rhaenyra, it’ll be interesting to see how the rest of the season pans out. With the show's writers giving us an intimate peak into these characters, putting them all in the gray area, picking sides will be even more difficult for the audience.

House of the Dragon drops a new episode every Sunday. Check out the first three episodes of Season 2 on HBO Max right now!

