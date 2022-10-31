Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 1 of House of the Dragon.There are no two ways about it: the internet loves Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) and Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) together. No matter how much love many fans may have had for the House of the Dragon's royal pair along the way, though, the real root of their romance was easy to question. Yet after the Season 1 finale, it seems that these two transcend the surprising ties that brought them together and are proving that what binds them is so much deeper and stronger than it may seem.

During the first half of House of the Dragon, it wouldn't have been most fans' guess that Rhaenyra and Daemon would be happily married by the end of the season. The complexity at the start of Rhaenyra and Daemon’s romance wasn’t just because they are uncle and niece or due to the fact that he was an adult, and she was a teenager. Of course, in the wider context of House of the Dragon, incest and massive age gaps don’t necessarily add complexity the way they might for most viewers. For Rhaenyra and Daemon, though, this dynamic was especially nuanced and dangerous.

Viserys (Paddy Considine) changed a lot about the way things were done and took major risks in order to keep his brother, Daemon, away from the throne. Daemon, at the time, seemed reckless, impulsive, power-hungry, and even capable of depravity. His behavior never seemed to suggest that this was a phase that he would grow out of. It’s fair to assume that Viserys didn’t expect this to happen, either, seeing as his desire to keep Daemon away from power was in preparation for the far-off future.

Is Daemon Hungry for the Throne?

When the hints toward a romance between Rhaenyra and Daemon first came to be, it was easy to assume a lot of things about the nature of their relationship, and it's safe to say that very few of those things were positive. Daemon seemed desperate for the throne, and it seemed that he had exhausted his attempts to claim the crown the way that he expected he would. Marrying Rhaenyra was a fairly direct way around this.

Rhaenyra was also young and in need of connection with others. She'd lost her mother, and the marriage of her best friend and father had put a wedge between herself and two of the most important remaining people in her life. While dealing with the complicated and difficult fallout of those major life events, she was also grappling with her unprecedented role in the world and her society. Daemon found someone vulnerable and gave her the attention and support that she craved. It was easy to believe that Daemon was just after the throne in the only way he could think of and that Rhaenyra was falling prey to it.

It seemed obvious how things were sure to play out had this assumption been the case. Daemon would use his union with Rhaenyra as a stepping stone to get to the throne, and he would ensure that he became the real leader. Not to mention the fact that seeing as he brutally murdered his first wife, this scenario was looking even more grim for Rhaenyra than just a loss of power.

Daemon's Change in Character Offers More Potential

The season finale, though, changed things, and it solidified what we’d started to believe since the time jump took place. In the latter half of Season 1, it was clear that there had been a major change in Daemon in the interim spent offscreen. He'd become calmer and less rebellious, and it seemed that a large part of his pursuit of power was mostly assuaged. Because Rhaenyra was the one who sought him out as an adult, seemingly with a clear head about the situation, it made the relationship seem as though it had better legs to stand on than viewers may have been led to believe.

After the beginning of Daemon and Rhaenyra's marriage played offscreen, viewers were able to return to the story to see the pair after they'd established their life together. It's obvious that in that time, the two gained an awareness of both themselves and each other. Daemon knows where his strengths lie and how that can help him to assist Rhaenyra, and he also knows what Rhaenyra does and does not need. This gives Rhaenyra the ability to lead with strength while knowing that Daemon is supporting her.

It was abundantly clear in the season finale that Daemon truly values Rhaenyra as the queen, and it doesn't appear to be for his own gain. All of his actions indicate that he looks to her as his leader even before she’s taken power and has every intention to get her to her rightful throne. This episode shows multiple scenes in which Daemon stands in the background looking on as Rhaenyra faces many intense conversations and threats to her power. She is powerful and strong in many ways, and it's clear that Daemon is aware of this and understands the unique ways in which Rhaenyra needs assistance and support.

If it wasn't already clear simply by our knowledge of Daemon's personality that his place in a happy, supportive marriage goes slightly against his instincts, it this was brought to the forefront of viewers' minds in this episode when he put his hands around Rhaenyra's neck during an argument. This showed a side of Daemon that we had certainly seen before, but we hadn't previously seen it rear its head in their relationship. This seems in contradiction to the way Daemon has been otherwise in his relationship with Rhaenyra, and it's clear that in times of particular frustration, it's liable to come out. Whether Daemon will continue to have a handle on keeping this part of his nature at bay in order to support his wife remains to be seen. Based on the rest of the recent scenes with the pair, though, it's easy to hold out hope that he will continue to work toward better patience, understanding, and keeping his chaotic nature nonviolent and far away from his marriage.

Despite Conflict, Daemon's Support of Rhaenyra's Rule Is Clear

There are many moments to point to in the finale that prove Rhaenyra and Daemon's unique bond and make it clear that Daemon is committed to supporting his wife and upholding her as both his and the realm's queen. There are times when Rhaenyra and Daemon maintain eye contact with each other, even while talking to a group. Similarly, there are moments throughout this episode where the couple communicates with just a look, and when Daemon gets down on one knee and says, "My queen," leading those around them to do so, as well, he is setting an example for their people as to how to respect Rhaenyra as their only leader.

One moment in the finale, in particular, stuck out as a demonstration of their new dynamic. When Rhaenyra meets with Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans), Daemon goes alone, which allows Rhaenyra to make her entrance on dragonback. He stands in support of her while she speaks to Otto. He draws his sword to defend her, but the moment she gives a quiet "no," he revokes it. He then proceeds to exit quietly after her when she leaves.

Ultimately, Rhaenyra and Daemon's unlikely personalities seem to fit together like a puzzle, and they do so in a way that is perfect for a pair of leaders. They are a team, rather than the duo with unbalanced push and pull that they may have seemed to have at the start. While the season finale made it clear that there is plenty of unfinished business and that the turmoil is far from over, it seems that, at least for the queen and king consort, there's a unique, unlikely harmony.