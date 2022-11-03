For seven and a half seasons, Game of Thrones gave us a heroine worthy of worship in Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), breaker of chains and killer of evil men. Then, seemingly out of nowhere, the girl we dreamed would win the day was stabbed in the heart, and we were left to mourn the loss of our awe-inspiring Khaleesi. Meanwhile, the surface parallels between Daenerys and her ancestor Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) are obvious. They are both strong Targaryen women with white blonde hair and a talent for bringing bad men to their knees, and their commonalities further extend to include their tragic character arcs and the way viewers are positioned to support them. Based on the plot in Fire and Blood their endings will be similar too, and likely similarly devastating for fans.

Young Rhaenyra Targaryen, played by Milly Alcock, is the first character we meet in House of the Dragon (excluding the preface) when she dismounts her dragon Syrax after gracefully soaring over King's Landing. This moment draws many visual parallels to Season 8 of Game of Thrones when we last saw a beautiful Targaryen woman fly across the very same sky. This character introduction cements the connection between the two women immediately in viewers' minds, and though Daenerys is Rhaenyra's descendant and lived over 170 years after her, to us, she will always have come first — creating a legacy whose path Rhaenyra seems destined to follow.

Daenerys and Rhaenyra Have Very Different Upbringings

From the very first season of Game of Thrones, there is a divinity in the way Daenerys is presented, a righteous goddess sent to keep us believing that good could prevail over evil — in a world otherwise ruled by vicious characters. In the Season 1 finale "Fire and Blood," when the camera pans out to reveal the Dothraki kneeling around her and her dragons and the music swells, the symbolism is clear. Daenerys is worthy of being worshiped and represents the greatest hope for the future of Westeros after the ending of Episode 9 "Baelor," when the noblest man in the Seven Kingdoms loses his head.

The two Targaryen queens have very different upbringings, as Rhaenyra grows up safely in King's Landing with a loving mother Aemma (Sian Brooke), father King Viserys (Paddy Considine), and best friend Alicent (Emily Carey). In contrast, Daenerys is raised far from her home with only an abusive brother for company. Yet both are daughters of Targaryen kings, destined to be no more than princesses or the wives of kings. Daenerys is eventually happily married to her sun and stars in Khal Drogo (Jason Momoa) and would have been content to raise their child as he ruled their Khalasar beyond the Narrow Sea. Rhaenyra grows up never considering the possibility that she could become queen, and only ever wishes for her father to have the son he always wanted. She is fully satisfied with her role as princess of the realm, and only takes up the mantle of the heir to the Iron Throne for her father and the Prophecy of Ice and Fire.

Both girls face the losses of loved ones which shape the women they become. Daenerys loses her homeland, her husband, her unborn baby, and her brother — who, while terrible, had been her only remaining family. Rhaenyra loses her mother, unborn brother, and, in a way, her father, who never recovers from the loss of his wife. Rhaenyra shows the same strength after the loss that Daenerys does, both presiding over the funeral pyres of their beloveds, never turning from the pain they felt but continuing to move forward toward their destinies, and as viewers, we watch their strength in their worst moments and believe that they are worthy.

The knowledge of the prophecy of Ice and Fire has been passed from King to heir since Aegon the Conquerer dreamed of the coming darkness that would threaten all mankind. King Viserys passes it on to his daughter Rhaenyra when he names her his heir and explains to her the need for a Targaryen to remain on the throne to unite the Seven Kingdoms. Without this knowledge, she may never have fought against Aegon II, her brother, for the right to rule. While Daenerys is made aware of the "Prince or Princess that was promised" by Melisandre (Carice Van Houten), she is not aware of the entirety of the Prophecy, and still, she is one of the Targaryens on the throne when the darkness comes, and it is her men and willingness to postpone her war against Queen Cersei (Lena Headey) that allows life to prevail over an army of the dead. Both women feel compelled to act against their own interests in order to do their duty to the realm, proving once again that they deserve to rule.

Both Rhaenyra and Daenerys Face Betrayals On Their Path to Rule

Image via HBO

Both women face many betrayals on their path to the throne. Daenerys was betrayed by Ser Jorah Mormont (Iain Glen), the witch (Mia Soteriou) who cursed Khal Drogo, the Qartheen Warlock (Ian Hanmore) and King (Nonso Anozie), her handmaiden Doreah (Roxanne McKee), Varys (Conleth Hill), Tyrion (Peter Dinklage), and worst of all Jon Snow (Kit Harington). Rhaenyra has been betrayed by fewer people, so far only her friend Alicent Hightower (Emily Carey / Olivia Cooke), and her uncle-now-husband Prince Daemon (Matt Smith) have turned on her at any point — but we are only one season in. All of this betrayal makes it so our Targaryen queens can never trust anyone and are left isolated and completely alone.

Daenerys closes out the final episodes of Seasons 1, 3, and 6 which is far more than any other Game of Thrones character — as viewers, what are we to take from this other than it was her story that truly matters? A close-up of Rhaenyra's devastated face serves as the final moment of House of the Dragon Season 1, and although she is framed in a far less ethereal manner than Daenerys in her finale ending moments, we can assume that with only approximately four seasons to tell the entire story of the Dance of the Dragons, Rhaenyra's turn to the dark side will come much faster than Daenerys', though it will not be any easier to watch.

Both Queens strategize their Westerosi wars from their strongholds on Dragonstone, planning their battles and losing their loved ones — one by one. As Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) once said, "duty is the death of love," and their duties cost them everyone they have ever loved, whether through betrayal or death. Both Targaryen women have had a child fall from the heavens to their deaths, and their anguish and compounded traumas push them toward vengeance and disaster. It is heartbreaking to see them suffer, and harder still to know that their understandable reactions to their pain will cost them everything.

Both Rhaenyra and Daenerys Love Men Who Are Unworthy of Them

Both love men who seem to love and support them and yet whose actions tear them down. Jon Snow loves Daenerys and considered her his queen, yet his noble need to tell his family the truth of his birth leads to her downfall. Daemon spends many years trying to take Rhaenyra's place in the line of succession and now that she has been named queen, his true nature is revealed once more and he seems intent on making all the decisions for the Blacks. Daemon and Jon are both weak in their own ways, yet appear to believe at all times that they know what is right, and they will do whatever they feel is necessary — regardless of how it affects the women they love. Having to watch such powerful women bend to the whims of lesser men is almost impossible to take.

Ultimately, Daenerys did not deserve to be stabbed in the heart by a man who claimed to love her. So too does Rhaenyra deserve to rule, to be surrounded for all of her days by a loving husband and her children, and just once we deserve to see a strong, smart, and dedicated woman take her fated place on the Iron Throne. Unfortunately, those who have read Fire and Blood, or remember the scene from Game of Thrones where Joffrey spoils Rhaenyra's fate, realize that it is rare for people to get what they deserve. Against our better judgment, House of the Dragon has positioned us to fall in love with another Targaryen queen — and we should be prepared to once again be shattered when we are forced to watch her suffer, and lose.

All episodes of House of the Dragon and Game of Thrones are available to stream on HBO Max.