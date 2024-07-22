Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 2 Episode 6 of House of the Dragon.

While House of the Dragon is not short on drama, Rhaenyra's (Emma D'Arcy) love life has taken a backseat. Though her infatuation with Daemon (Matt Smith), tryst with Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel), political marriage to Laenor (John Macmillan), and not-so-secret romance with Harwin Strong (Ryan Corr) all played an important role in Season 1, Season 2 has seen Rhaenyra isolated and alone. She is married to Daemon, but he has spent most of the season far away and refuses to speak to her. Though there is tension between them, it has more to do with her power as Queen than their romantic entanglement. Yet, the series gives Rhaenyra a new love interest, revealing more about the character and, perhaps, hinting at a long-held fan theory.

Near the end of Season 2, Episode 6, kind words from Mysaria (Sonoya Mizuno) turn into a kiss between the two women, proving that Rhaenyra's sexuality is not as clear-cut as it may have seemed from her past relationships. Rhaenyra and Mysaria are an interesting choice, but it's easy to see how the connection grew. Mysaria believes in and respects Rhaenyra when no one else does. And Rhaenyra is willing to give the smallfolk her attention, which Mysaria has long been fighting for. Both are women fighting for power in a world hellbent on denying them. This change from Fire & Blood offers several new pathways for the character, but it also shines a new light on Rhaenyra's relationships in Season 1, particularly the tumultuous dynamic she shares with Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke).

Rhaenyra and Mysaria's Kiss Proves She Is Interested in Men and Women

Up to this point in the series, Rhaenyra has only had romantic relationships with men, as she does in Fire & Blood. Certainly, that is the most accepted kind of relationship in Westeros, though there are examples of same-sex relationships, most notably Rhaenyra's first husband, Laenor, and his "favorites." But any noblewoman, especially a royal woman, is expected to marry a man and provide heirs. Despite her teenage rebellion, Rhaenyra did that because there was no way for her to refuse. Though she was displeased with the system and expectations set for her, it's impossible to argue that Rhaenyra wasn't interested in men. Only one of her relationships was chosen for her, and the others could have been avoided altogether as far as society was concerned.

However, by having Rhaenyra initiate a kiss with Mysaria, House of the Dragon confirms her interest in women. This is not completely unfounded. Fire & Blood implies that Rhaenyra is interested in women, though she and Mysaria never seem to have a relationship. Instead, it's hinted that Rhaenyra and Laena Velaryon (Nanna Blondell) are romantically involved. Even with just the context of House of the Dragon, it's no great surprise as the Queen has always rejected traditions. More than that, it's understandable that Rhaenrya would be fed up with the men around her as they ignore her authority while claiming to uphold her claim to the Iron Throne. The series' sometimes heavy-handed feminism puts Rhaenrya at odds with nearly every man in her life as she tries to pursue peace while they do nothing but make war. Like the audience, Rhaenyra may be learning this about herself, or it could be a long-held secret. Either way, the result is the same, and it is not the first time the series has hinted at Rhanerya's interest in women.

In Season 1, Rhaenyra Shared a Complex Relationship With Alicent

Though Season 1 never explicitly confirmed the romance (a missed opportunity if there ever was one), there is one woman with whom Rhaenyra shares a tumultuous relationship: Alicent. There were romantic undertones between the two, who have been shipped together since their first appearance when Rhaenyra (then played by Milly Alcock) suggested Alicent (Emily Carey) join her on her dragon when Syrax grew large enough. The girls walk arm-in-arm through the castle, showing how close they are. House of the Dragon frames this as them being best friends, but fans have suspected it was more. Calling them "Rhaenicent," fans searched for other hints that Rhaenyra and Alicent had a deeper connection, and there is plenty to be found.

From young Rhaenyra's childish daydream of running away from her responsibilities with Alicent to the dramatic and story-altering rift that forms between them, starting with Alicent's marriage to Rhaenyra's father, there are plenty of crumbs for eagle-eyed fans of Rhaenicent. The pain they cause each other certainly seems to surpass that of friends as it builds into a continent-wide war. The released pilot script even describes Rhaenyra and Alicent's conversation as flirting, though the episode itself stops short of showing them being a couple. However, fans have spent the better part of two years theorizing about just that.

How Does Rhaenyra and Mysaria Impact Rhaenicent?

Rhaenyra's new dynamic with Mysaria does not officially confirm that Rhaenyra once had a relationship with Alicent, but it is yet another addition to a long list of hints that she did. Though the term bisexual is hardly one that they would use in Westeros, this new development with Rhaenyra does alter how we see her relationship with Alicent. At the very least, it raises the likelihood of Rhaenyra harboring those feelings towards her friend at one point in their ever-changing relationship. This development proved that Rhaenyra is sexually interested in women, giving a new perspective on what we've seen of her in the past, especially in her relationship with Alicent. The series has given Rhaenyra few other potential female relationships, focusing on the added connection between her and Alicent, which is perhaps why this side of her had not been evident before.

Though the two former friends (or exes if you're prepared to take the leap) are not often together now that the war has broken out, House of the Dragon could still confirm their relationship, especially if Rhaenyra is finally embracing this side of her. With so much evidence already in place, a simple conversation between Rhaenyra and her new lover about feelings she's long kept hidden is all that is necessary. If House of the Dragon is presenting Rhaenyra this way, it's hard to deny that, at least, she had unrequited feelings for Alicent, even if she didn't recognize it herself.

