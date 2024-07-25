Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 2 Episode 6 of House of the Dragon.

The Big Picture Rhaenyra and Mysaria's kiss in House of the Dragon confirms their powerful, impactful alliance.

Mysaria's relationship with Rhaenyra mirrors Missandei and Daenerys but with more equality and depth.

The kiss between Rhaenyra and Mysaria represents a positive step forward for queer representation in this franchise.

Sparks are flying in this week's episode of House of the Dragon, and not just from dragonfire. After teasing the pair's chemistry throughout Season 2, Episode 6 of Ryan Condal's prequel series confirms Rhaenyra's (Emma D'Arcy) attraction to Mysaria (Sonoya Mizuno) by featuring a kiss between two of House of the Dragon's most compelling female characters. The moment comes on the heels of Mysaria's latest contribution to Rhaenyra's cause, having helped incite a riot in King's Landing by sending gifts to the smallfolk under Rhaenyra's banner, with the White Worm's successful alliance with the Black Queen ultimately solidifying the pair as one of Westeros's most effective power duos. Yet, while Rhaenyra and Mysaria's dynamic is impactful on its own, their relationship is also reminiscent of one of the most iconic pairings from Game of Thrones.

Just as Mysaria goes from being a prisoner early in House of the Dragon Season 2 to dutifully serving her rightful Targaryen queen, Game of Thrones features a similar connection between Emilia Clarke's Daenerys Targaryen and Nathalie Emmanuel's Missandei. The Khaleesi's short-lived interpreter who goes on to become one of Daenerys's closest confidantes and counselors, Missandei is a former slave in Astapor whom Dany frees upon purchase, a stolen child from the island of Naath who balances her unwavering loyalty to the mother of dragons with a very real friendship. Likewise, in House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 6, "Smallfolk," both Mysaria's personal and professional allegiances to Rhaenyra are on full display, allowing House of the Dragon to portray an even more engaging alliance between commoner and queen.

'House of the Dragon's Latest Duo Makes a 'Game of Thrones' Power Dynamic More Compelling

Missandei's contributions to Daenerys's Targaryen restoration shouldn't be understated. Although the character is soft-spoken and reserved, often maintaining a quiet, composed strength during some of Game of Thrones' most brutal storylines, the linguist from Naath is nevertheless a constant fixture at Daenerys's side during the young queen's most precarious victories. It is Missandei who translates for Daenerys in Astapor in order to maintain her ruse and eventually slaughter the city's masters; Missandei who helps keep the peace with Grey Worm (Jacob Anderson) and Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) during Dany's absence from Meereen, and Missandei who formally announces Daenerys when visited by Jon Snow (Kit Harrington) on Dragonstone. Yet, for all her loyalty and grace, Missandei lacks influence of her own throughout Game of Thrones, which is what makes Mysaria's contributions to Rhaenyra's side so refreshing.

While Daenerys's political relationship with Missandei throughout Game of Thrones is primarily one-sided, with the latter solely protected by Daenerys's firepower and influence, Mysaria's affiliation with Rhaenyra largely stems from her own hard-won power over House of the Dragon's smallfolk. Unlike Missandei, Mysaria's lowborn status didn't come at the cost of her freedom, allowing the White Worm to organize an intelligence network throughout King's Landing that has so far proved invaluable to Rhaenyra's cause. Aside from causing this week's riot in Westeros's capital, Mysaria's contacts also incite unrest in a tavern where House of the Dragon's Ulf is eating, making use of Dyana (Maddie Evans) to turn public sentiment against the Greens. As a result, Mysaria's relationship with Rhaenyra feels more like a partnership among equals, a union between two uniquely powerful women that provides each of them depth without detracting from their deep personal bond.

‘House of the Dragon’ Doubles Down on the Intimacy of Its Newest Royal Pairing

Throughout its later seasons, Game of Thrones doesn't shy away from showcasing the warmth of Missandei and Daenerys's relationship. Whether its braiding each other's hair or gossiping about Missandei's growing feelings for Gray Worm, the pair's tender friendship is one of the most consistently uplifting parts of the original show. As the person who brings out the side of Daenerys that would rather talk with a friend than decimate King's Landing, Missandei represents Daenerys's gentler nature, which is why the former's death in Season 8 was used to bring about Daenerys's controversial turn into madness. Still, the pair's connection remains platonic throughout Game of Thrones, allowing Mysaria and Rhaenyra's relationship to venture into even more intimate territory in House of the Dragon.

Of course, physical intimacy doesn't always signify a close relationship in the world of Westeros. Even during Game of Thrones, Daenerys's scenes with Missandei in Meereen were a pleasant departure from the more tumultuous moments she shared with Daario Naharis (Michiel Huisman). That said, Rhaenyra's romantic moment with Mysaria in House of the Dragon Episode 6 isn't a casual fling. The pair's intimacy unfolds naturally, turning from a long hug into a growing sense of closeness that culminates in a tentative, then passionate kiss. Unlike Daenerys, Rhaenyra doesn't find herself surrounded by loyal counselors, so Mysaria's words on why she believes Rhaenyra is Westeros's true queen allow Viserys's daughter to feel meaningful connection during the same episode she slaps Lord Celtigar (Nicholas Jones). An escalation of the intimacy represented by one of Game of Thrones' best duos, this gesture of support ultimately gives each woman the chance to embrace what makes them vulnerable.

Rhaenyra and Mysaria’s Kiss in ‘House of the Dragon’ Is a Win for Representation in Westeros

Even before they kiss, Rheanyra's moment with Mysaria in House of the Dragon Episode 6 is fraught with tension. Unloading to the only person who has so far advocated for Rhaenyra to embrace her aggressive impulses, the Black Queen admits to Mysaria that she has always been jealous of her uncle just as Mysaria opens up about her own deep-seated family trauma, enabling both characters to come together in a raw, sensual instant of emotional intensity. Although this instant is soon interrupted by a Kingsguard warning Rhaenyra about Addam of Hull's mounting of Seasmoke, the short-lived kiss strikes a deeper chord than multiple seasons of Daenerys and Missandei's more distanced friendship. And while it's beautiful to watch Rhaenyra finally get a taste of genuine companionship, her kiss with Mysaria also marks a positive step forward for queer representation in the lands of ice and fire.

The Seven Kingdoms have certainly not lacked for queer or even sapphic characters in the past, though many of these portrayals were either purely fetishized — such as those depicted in Littlefinger's brothel — or given little emotional investment. While it's fun to watch Yara Greyjoy (Gemma Whelan) and Ellaria Sand (Indira Varma) flirt casually, neither character occupies a central place in Game of Thrones' story for long, just as the relationship between Loras Tyrell (Finn Jones) and Renly Baratheon (Gethin Anthony) unfortunately isn't able to outlive the latter after Season 2. Not only does Rhaenyra's kiss with Mysaria partially pay off the unresolved tension she had with Alicent in House of the Dragon Season 1, it also allows a genuine moment of crucial character development to accompany a meaningful moment of queer connection at the center of the prequel's main story.

This connection further demonstrates how House of the Dragon Season 2 is making strides in exploring the most complicated facets of its main characters' identities. By calling back to Daenerys and Missandei's friendship during Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon illustrates the storied legacy between Targaryen queens and those who come from nothing to serve them, improving this familiar dynamic by empowering Mysaria and adding a deeper layer of intimacy to a familiar relationship. Furthermore, the show's decision to embrace Rhaenyra's honest desires marks House of the Dragon's most visible example of queer representation so far, building on the depiction of Laenor (John MacMillan) in Season 1 and opening the door to more appearances in the future.

House of the Dragon is currently streaming on Max. New episodes air every Sunday night.

