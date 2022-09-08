Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for House of the Dragon.

For most of the millennia of humanity’s history, women have repeatedly gotten the short end of the stick when compared to the opposite gender. But we as a species have evolved, grown, seen past certain prejudices, biases, and logical fallacies and, although there are barriers that still must be crossed, women of the 21st century, generally speaking, do not need to run as fast, or as hard, to catch up to men. When it comes to the screen, female representation is the richest it has ever been. No longer are we looking at one-dimensional characters who exist to serve a limited purpose rather than being a fleshed-out living person with a distinct personality. Now, we needn’t look too hard if we want to find well-written multidimensional female characters who inspire admiration in us. Such is the case of Game of Thrones and its ongoing spin-off prequel House of the Dragon.

It can be argued that the level of a character’s badassery is directly proportionate to the obstacles brought forth by the time period and the society’s psychology. To be an outspoken, confident, and self-reliant woman in 2022 is not as challenging — not to discredit modern women — when compared to a few centuries ago. The hurdles imposed by the playing field differ with the times. In George R. R. Martin’s fictional continent of Westeros, much like the Middle Ages on Earth, women are faced with a set of expectations and rules of conduct that constrain them with invisible shackles, rendering them prisoners in their own lives. Except, some women refuse to be bound by the circumscriptions of a patriarchal society, at least, not without first gnawing at every domineering hand that grips their binds.

Image via HBO

“I’d rather serve as a knight and ride to battle and glory,” Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock) tells her mother, Queen Aemma (Sian Brooke), without a shred of uncertainty, not even 10 minutes into Episode 1. From the get-go, we are introduced to a 15-year-old girl who has not been tamed by the male-favoring standards and restrictions of the era she inhabits. With her defiant statement, most if not all Game of Thrones fans were reminded of another out-of-the-box female badass they followed for eight whole seasons: Arya Stark (Maisie Williams). From the very start, both girls were outspoken in their aversion to being subjected to an endless cycle of getting pregnant, giving birth, and repeat. A living machine to produce heirs and further the bloodline. “The childbed is our battlefield,”the Queen tells her daughter. But that’s not the battlefield Rhaenyra chooses.

Riding Into Our Hearts On a Dragon

The first scene in which a character is introduced is one of its most defining, it more often than not introduces the audience to one or more key aspects of the character’s personality. The choice to make Rhaenyra’s introductory scene one in which she is sailing through the skies on her dragon Syrax is purposeful. Without a line of dialogue to aid our understanding, we are wordlessly told that the princess enjoys activities that are not considered proper and ladylike, values freedom and independence, and has an adventurous soul, which resists domestication. She is by all accounts, different from her docile friend Alicent Hightower (Emily Carey), who is “quite content as a spectator.” Like her Syrax rising above the clouds, Rhaenyra is meant to soar above the limits imposed by stifling patriarchal traditions.

Even at the tender age of 15, Rhaenyra is endowed with a quick wit and an equally rapid tongue. She knows how to bridle neither, which often leads her to spit clever truths as unapologetically as a dragon breathes fire: “And how do you serve the realm of late, Lady Redwine, by eating cake?” Unlike Margaery Tyrell (Natalie Dormer) in Game of Thrones — a valiant queen-to-be in her own right — Rhaenyra does not bother in engaging in people-pleasing. She would much rather speak her mind, regardless of the social ranking of the other person. Even when it would be on the side of prudence, she does not keep her words in check. She does not cower when confronted by someone older, wiser and equally high-standing like her cousin Rhaenys (Eve Best), even when she is bested at verbal sparring due to her inexperience.

“There are times when I would rather face the Black Dread himself than mine own daughter of 15,” Viserys (Paddy Considine) says of his young daughter. He’s not only her father but the King of the Seven Kingdoms, and although he’s gentle, far gentler than most kings and queens we get to know in Game of Thrones, his attitude toward his firstborn says a lot about the princess’ backbone. Everyone is aware of how rebellious teenagers tend to be, but Rhaenyra is not only rebellious for the sake of it. Instead, her defiance can be said to often originate from a place of self-respect. She won’t be “a prize to proffer about to the great houses” if she’ll have a say in it, and she often does. In arguing with her father, even when emotional and aggravated, she is able to make solid and logical arguments that do not fail to strike a chord: “If it was for advantage, you would've wed Laena Velaryon!”

Ask for Forgiveness, Not Permission

Image via HBO

If the Dragonstone bridge scene in Episode 2 told us something is that the Princess would rather ask for forgiveness than for permission. Instead of sitting around and drinking tea, waiting for Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) and his men to come back with news of their failure — if they survived — the princess took matters into her own hands. Without “the Crown’s leave,” she got on Syrax and flew all the way to Dragonstone to confront her uncle Daemon (Matt Smith). In one clever but bold move, Rhaenyra simultaneously proved her dauntlessness and competence. Upon her return, when her father admonishes her for her recklessness, her composure is unperturbed, and she does not act demur in response to his anger. In both the way she does not waver in her speech, as well as her still and erect posture, Rhaenyra demands that her presence be respected and taken seriously. In Alcock’s words to the Hollywood Reporter: “[Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik] kept reminding me that there’s strength in stillness. She doesn’t have to prove herself, she has that status.”

As of Episode 3, with Episode 4 coming out this Sunday, Rhaenyra is her own complex and powerful woman in the making. She’s a promising work in progress that can easily inspire admiration not only by virtue of her strong personality but also for the fact that she is forced to navigate a time and place where men dictate the rules. For those who have not read Fire & Blood, viewers can only guess how the princess will evolve and grow from here on out. But not even halfway into the first season, with a second one having already been confirmed, Rhaenyra has captured our hearts as effortlessly as she might’ve captured Ser Criston Cole’s (Fabien Frankel). We may soon have to say goodbye to Alcock’s mesmerizing portrayal to welcome and get acquainted with Emma D'Arcy in the role. All the same, we eagerly await to see what the next chapter holds for our new favorite badass born of fire and blood.