House of the Dragon has shone a light on the rampant sexism in Westeros at every turn. The blatant sexual double standards, the constant birthing to provide heirs, and most significantly, the refusal to be ruled by a queen. Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) has her work cut out for her if she can ever ascend the Iron Throne. But in the meantime, she has proven her worth as a ruler. After Viserys' (Paddy Considine) death, the small council rushed to make Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) the next ruler, despite Viserys' expressed wish for Rhaenyra to be queen. It is painfully evident to anyone who cares to look that Aegon is unfit to rule. He admitted that much himself. And yet many of the lords of Westeros prefer the amoral and untrained man to Rhaenyra's rule. Rhaenys (Eve Best) said in episode 2, "Men would rather put the realm to the torch than see a woman ascend the Iron Throne," and the impending war is about to prove her right. But even with the lords' determination to undermine her, Rhaenyra proved herself worthy of the crown.

Rhaenyra, Queen of the Seven Kingdoms

Rhaenyra has not always made the best political decisions. She left King's Landing to the greens, offended the high lords by scorning their marriage proposals, and made no attempt to make allies over the years, even though she knew many lords would contest her rule. But her political savvy has improved by the finale episode, "The Black Queen." When the word of Viserys' death arrives (days late), the lords who serve Rhaenyra prepare for war. But Rhaenyra urges caution. Her hesitation to attack the usurpers may be construed as weakness in the eyes of Westeros, but she chooses to consider the ramifications of dividing the realm. Rhaenyra's caution angers Daemon (Matt Smith), her uncle and husband. But she doesn't let her advisors push her to rash action. She prevents Daemon from killing Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) and the envoy from King's Landing, who come to get her to surrender.

Rhaenyra bides her time, wanting to identify her allies and her enemies before making a move. She isn't setting out to burn the kingdom in dragon fire. When Daemon insists that they have more dragons than their opponents and could use that advantage, Rhaenyra says, "When dragons flew to war, everything burned. I do not wish to rule over a kingdom of ash and bone." She is considering the consequences for more than just herself. One lord asks if she is contemplating the terms of peace Otto presented, and she responds by asking what if her duty to the realm is "Ensuring peace and unity? Or that [she] sit the Iron Throne, no matter the cost?" Rhaenyra shows no signs of being ready to surrender, but she contemplates the ramification of war in her kingdom in a way no other character seems to do. Rhaenyra wants to defend Westeros and, as she says, "not cast it headlong into war." But that is not to be. The conflict has begun, and now all the rightful queen can do is react. She deliberately desires not to start a war but to wait for her enemy to initiate the violence. As she sends her sons out to recruit allies, Rhaenyra has them promise to be messengers rather than warriors. She's no longer the headstrong girl introduced in the first episodes but a mature and rational queen.

Alicent Makes A Better Ruler Than Aegon

Her brother, Aegon, has yet to make a similar transition. He is placed on the throne through the actions of Otto and Alicent (Olivia Cooke). While the father and daughter initiate a power struggle in King's Landing, Aegon is nowhere to be found. Aegon has spent the night in the city drinking, whoring, and watching children forced to fight. One of the abused children is his own bastard. But none of this matters to the lords conspiring to put him on the throne. Despite all of his less-than-kingly hobbies, they prefer him to Rhaenyra. Aegon knows he isn't fit to be king. He asks his brother Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) to let him run away. But the Greens put a crown on his head anyway.

Throughout Episode 9, "The Green Council," Alicent and Otto fight over who will control the newly crowned King Aegon. While Aegon shows no ability to rule, Alicent proves herself to be good at it. She outmaneuvers her father and insists on offering peaceful terms to Rhaenyra. Otto accuses Alicent of trying to spare her childhood friend, but Alicent stands firm and eventually wins out. She convinces Aegon to offer peace terms, though she knows Rhaenyra won't take them. Alicent has been ruling in Viserys' place for many years since he has been sick. When trying to make terms with Rhaenys, Alicent says that a queen should "count the cost to her people." While the sentiment is good, she is still knowingly making her degenerate son king. Rhaenys even accuses her of "toiling in the service of men," but Alicent doesn't change her plan. She attempts to gain power by playing inside the system, letting the men rule while she influences them. But allowing Aegon to hold the deciding power is hardly in the best interest of the realm. Though she is somewhat self-motivated, Alicent provides a voice of reason to the talk of war, much like Rhaenyra. What she lacks in Targaryen blood, Alicent makes up for in political strategy. She proves a more competent ruler than her son and will hopefully continue to make herself heard over his other advisors.

Westeros' Rejection of a Ruling Queen

This isn't the first time the lords of Westeros have refused to have a ruling queen. At the Great Council of 101, the lords chose Viserys as heir over Rhaenys, who technically had the better claim as the descendent of Jaehaerys' oldest son. They use the sexism of their forefathers as an excuse to usurp the throne from Rhaenyra, despite Viserys choosing her as heir. Viserys was abundantly clear on the matter for years, even after the birth of his son. Even on the day he dies, Viserys confirms his intention for Rhaenyra to succeed him. Alicent misunderstood one drugged rambling on his deathbed and thinks he changed his mind, inciting her to the coup. But the lords of the small council, besides the unfortunate Lord Beesbury (Bill Paterson), have planned their move for years. Otto wants the throne for his grandchildren, but the other lords disregard Viserys' wishes and their oath to Rhaenyra because of whom (or rather what) she is. But both Rhaenyra and Alicent are better rulers than Aegon. The long-held plot to ignore Rhaenyra's claim is due to Westerosi sexism, but if they took the time to examine the actions of each claimant to the Iron Throne, one shows a more regal aptitude than the other. With the good of the realm in mind, Rhaenyra is the clear choice for the next leader of Westeros.