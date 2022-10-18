Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-9 of House of the Dragon.For those whose loyalty have remained on the side of the Greens, House of the Dragon’s penultimate episode of the season seems to have made it a bit difficult to stay there. Beginning in its first cold and quiet moments, we were immediately thrust right in the midst of different variations of scheming from subtle exchanges of information between the servants to the reveal of an all-out coup presumably years in the making. Upon Viserys’ (Paddy Considine) last breath, bloodshed was sure to quickly follow. It is Westeros, after all. The one beacon of hope lies in Alicent (Olivia Cooke) who seems to be trying her best to keep everything peaceful despite her gross misunderstanding of Viserys’ last words. Unlike her father Otto (Rhys Ifans), Alicent’s rose-colored glasses allow her to continue believing in the possibility of a peaceful succession following the usurpation of Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) as heir to the throne.

If the world of Westeros has taught us anything, it is to not underestimate the women who move the chess pieces with as much vigor as the men in power. Behind the Blacks and the Greens lay women with warring ideologies who vie for power in radically different ways. Alicent sees the road of following tradition as the pathway to her ultimate freedom, while the likes of Rhaenyra and Rhaenys (Eve Best) choose to exercise their own agency outside established social norms. Both Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon have intricately laid the groundwork in depicting paralleled motivations of women who have tried to attain the Iron Throne’s power in different ways. One rooted in the patriarchal tradition and the other determined to seize the power through using her name alone. Despite the events of both shows taking place 200 years apart, it’s incredibly difficult to not see the similarities between Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) while watching the matriarchs of the two warring Targaryen factions navigate the pathways to their own aspirations. The conversation between Rhaenys and Alicent is imperative to laying out this dichotomy and the implications behind Rhaenys’ power move at the end of the episode that solidifies her earlier point to Alicent.

RELATED: 'House of the Dragon' Episode 9 Explained: Let's Talk About the Dragon in the Coronation Room

Alicent Offers Rhaenys a Chance to Join the Greens

Once the coup is well underway, Alicent arrives in Rhaenys’ chamber with the intent to sway her toward the side of the Greens. To do so, Alicent tries to appeal to Rhaenys’ emotions by undermining the benefits of her allegiance to Rhaenyra. Alicent is quick to point out Laena’s (Nanna Blondell) death, Laenor’s (John MacMillian) bastards, and Corlys’ (Steve Toussaint) assumedly selfish aspirations for the throne to get Rhaenys on her side. Talk about a triple blow to the chest. It is, however, worth noting that the basis of Alicent’s appeals to Rhaenys lies solely in ideas surrounding the duties of womanhood within Westeros where she remarks: “And even he [Corlys] has abandoned you… Leaving the Lady of Driftmark to chart her course alone.” Up until this point, the entire basis of Alicent’s petition to Rhaenys focuses on how Rhaenyra has undermined her position as a wife and mother but does little to understand Rhaenys as an individual outside the confines of her femininity. In many ways, this exchange highlights how entrenched Alicent is in familial duty as a wife and mother that she cannot see the hypocrisy in her following words the same way Rhaenys does.

When the above statements don’t work, Alicent desperately pivots her points to Rhaenys’ pride where she proclaims that, despite her love for Viserys, it was Rhaenys who should have sat on the throne. Looking rather surprised, Rhaenys replies: “I little thought to hear those words from you.” Within a few minutes, we see Alicent hit Rhaenys with a hook, line, and sinker, but it all falls short when she utters the words: “We do not rule, but we may guide the men that do.” It is in those exact moments that Rhaenys rips her hands from Alicent in exasperation. It becomes evident that Alicent does not truly believe in Rhaenys’ prior claim to the throne. In the same breath she claims Rhaenys should have been queen; she also reinstates their perceived purpose as wives and mothers to uplift the men in their lives into power rather than aspire to attain that power for themselves. In these moments it becomes quite obvious to Rhaenys that she is not really being given a choice in this matter despite Alicent’s kind words. Or, if she does have a choice, it’s between bending the knee or being hung alongside the other lords who were steadfast in their fealty toward Rhaenyra’s claim.

Rhaenys Recognizes Alicent's Illusion of Choice

Image via HBO

Though Rhaenys is the one currently imprisoned by the Greens, the latter half of their discussion reveals Alicent to be just as trapped as she is. Once Alicent references her own status as queen, Rhaenys quickly quips: “And yet you still toil to service men.” It’s in these moments where Alicent and Rhaenys are put at odds with one another. Continuing to turn the tables on Alicent, Rhaenys follows her initial observation with: “You desire not to be free, but to make a window in the wall of your prison. Have you ever imagined yourself on the Iron Throne?” Despite Rhaenys being physically imprisoned, she is able to imagine a world where the desires of women can be put at the center of it. Alternatively, despite her high status, Alicent cannot allow herself to think outside the boxes she is allowed. Between Larys Strong (Matthew Needham), Otto, and Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel), the basis of Alicent’s power relies on her ability to appeal to or control the men around her. If the men in her life choose to look away, like her father or sons, she is effectively rendered powerless.

As Rhaenys observes, Alicent holds no power apart from what is willingly given to her by the men who actually wield it. Even if Alicent never misconstrued Viserys’ final words, episode 9 reveals the coup would have happened regardless. Leaving Alicent, again, another pawn in the games with only the faintest illusion of agency. In reality, Alicent’s mistake was just a happy accident for Otto’s existing plans. Likewise, despite reaching Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) before Otto, just how much will Alicent's influence on him before the coronation truly impact the incoming blood-soaked civil war?

The conversation between the two women deeply complicates Alicent as a character and sheds light on her decades-long irreverence toward Rhaenyra's supposed rejection of duty. To an even larger extent, this conversation calls into question what their duties as women even are or should be. Taking place right in the middle of the episode, this conversation has cemented to Alicent that her livelihood is completely at the mercy of those around her and forces her to look outside the world perspective imposed upon her by tradition. Though Alicent leaves Rhaenys alone to consider her "choice," their conversation does not truly end until the explosive final moments of the episode.

Rhaenys chooses to show the newly crowned Hightower-Targaryens mercy, but not before pointedly looking Alicent in her eyes. With Rhaenys now towering high above the royal family, the power dynamics present earlier in the episode switch within an instant. While her choice to show mercy is largely contested, Rhaenys' actions at the end of the episode served to show Alicent what a woman's true power can actually look like. It is not a crown, nor is it boasting the feats of their husbands or sons, but it lays in the ability to yield the reins of their own fates.