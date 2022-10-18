Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-9 of House of the Dragon.Since the beginning of House of the Dragon, Rhaenys Targaryen (Eve Best) has been referred to as "the Queen Who Never Was." Best's performance has stolen more than one episode as she brilliantly plays the character's complexities. Throughout the series, Rhaenys has proven herself a levelheaded player in the infamous game. Her husband, Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint), listens to her council, a rarity with Westerosi marriages. But they disagree about one major issue. Corlys has never stopped trying to get Rhaenys' bloodline back on the throne, where he believes she rightfully belongs. Corlys isn't wrong.

The Great Council's Mistake

Image via HBO

Like many things in House of the Dragon, the trouble begins with the Great Council of 101 AC, which King Jaehaerys called to choose an heir. Jaehaerys' oldest son, Aemon, died, leaving his second son, Baelon, as his heir. But when Baelon died as well, Jaehaerys had to pick a new heir. Rhaenys, as the only child of Aemon, had already been passed over once in favor of her uncle. But the Great Council gave her another chance to ascend the Iron Throne. In the end, Rhaenys' claim was overlooked again because she was a woman, and her cousin, Viserys (Paddy Considine), became the next king.

Rhaenys gave up hope of ever holding the Iron Throne before the events of the show. In Episode 2, "The Rogue Prince," she tells Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock), "Men would rather put the realm to the torch than see a woman ascend the Iron Throne." Corlys tries to get their children on the throne through marriage, first offering Laena (Nova Foueillis-Mosé) to Viserys and eventually marrying Laenor (Theo Nate) to Rhaenyra. He claims this will right the wrongs done to his wife, but Rhaenys says it's all in the past, preferring to keep her family safe above seeing them rule Westeros.

Rhaenys Has to Choose a Side

Image via HBO

But nothing stops the talk about Rhaenys and her overlooked claims. In Episode 9, "The Green Council," Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) admits to Rhaenys that she was perhaps unfairly passed over for Viserys, who was better fit for the role of a country lord. When the Hightowers start their coup to get Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) on the throne after Viserys' death. Rhaenys is in Kings Landing. The Hightowers have her locked in her room to prevent her from warning Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy). But Alicent comes to see her and desperately tries to persuade her to back Aegon. Despite her treatment, Rhaenys doesn't get angry at Alicent, merely stern. Alicent may rank above her, but in the scene between the two women, Rhaenys is clearly in control. She catches on to what's happening even though no one tells her the king is dead and the Hightowers are usurping the throne, and Rhaenys isn't surprised by it. Alicent points out how supporting Rhaenyra has broken her family. It's true that Corlys has been reaching for the throne despite Rhaenys' wishes. And while Corlys is obsessed with legacy and names, Rhaenys is not. She wants their blood to inherit Driftmark, not Rhaenyra's sons, who are clearly Harwin Strong's (Ryan Corr) sons. But when Alicent offers her all she wants, Rhaenys does not answer. Instead, she questions Alicent, asking if Alicent has ever seen herself on the throne. It is a smart move, buying her time and not revealing what side she wants to align herself with.

Rhaenys seizes the opportunity to escape when Erryk, a knight of the Kingsguard, offers to help. He sneaks her into the city, but they are separated by the crowds of people pushed to the coronation of Aegon II. Rhaenys finds herself alone, but not without a course of action. She sneaks further into the dragon pit and finds her mount, Meleys. Then she crashes into the ceremony in an act of defiance toward the Hightowers and the newly crowned Aegon. Rhaenys declares her continued loyalty to Rhaenyra, the heir that Lord Corlys swore to twenty years prior. She makes it clear to Alicent in their earlier conversation that the word of House Driftmark is not so easily swayed. But her loyalty could also be for her granddaughters Baela (Bethany Antonia) and Rhaena (Phoebe Campbell), who will marry Rhaenyra's sons. Or it could be driven by a desire to finally see a woman on the throne. Whatever the case, Rhaenys chooses to defy the coronation, tying her loyalty to the Blacks. But doesn't shed blood. She had every conspirator in range of her dragon fire, but Rhaenys held back. Her defiance is merely a declaration of war. It is a courtesy towards the Greens and a statement to the realm that the coronation is contested. Rhaenys could have ended the war before it began, but her restraint proves that she is no tyrant, content to control through fear. Rhaenys demonstrates she is not a puppet for one side but a warrior capable of more than people seem to believe.

The Queen Westeros Needed

Image via HBO

Aegon's coronation is not the first time Rhaenys has proven herself, and likely, it won't be the last, as she's a dragonrider with an impending war. It is, however, the most violent. Her previous actions show her as a shrewd and intelligent contender in the game of thrones. In Episode 2, Rhaenys sees Rhaenyra unhappy about the prospect of her father remarrying and takes it upon herself to explain "the order of things." Rhaenys talks about her past while keeping a cool head, not showing the anger of being passed over. She remains regal and in control of the situation. When Rhaenyra says she will change things, Rhaenys admits that she wishes that were true, but she is skeptical. She never expects Rhaenyra to be queen. Once again, when Viserys proposes the marriage between Rhaenyra and Laenor, she is aware of the danger it puts her son in. Corlys believes in the oaths sworn to Rhaenyra, but Rhaenys expects war. Though she can't do anything to stop it, knowing the danger of the future proves she is politically minded and aware of the lords' fickle natures.

Rhaenys has no shortage of opinions and attempts to use her cunning to get her way, though Corlys doesn't always agree, and he has the final say. After the death of their daughter, Rhaenys wants Baela, their granddaughter through Laena, to inherit Driftmark, but Lucerys (Harvey Sadler), Rhaenyra's son who is only Laenor's son in name, is the heir. Rhaenys suggests declaring Baela Corlys' heir to honor Laena's memory at her funeral. This would allow Driftmark to stay in their bloodline without committing the treason of calling Rhaenyra's sons bastards. Though many lords may not accept it, Viserys may. After all, he chose his daughter as heir, so why couldn't Corlys choose the same? In the end, Corlys decides not to go with her plan, but the fact that Rhaenys came up with the idea shows her to be a clever and strategic woman, capable of ruling while placating the egos of lords.

Image via HBO

In Episode 8, "The Lord of the Tides," the succession of Driftmark is called into question. As Corlys is absent, Rhaenys confidently sits on the Driftwood Throne and carefully conceals her feelings on the matter. Until Rhaenys opens her mouth at the proceedings, it isn't clear what side she will support. Rhaenyra meets with her to try and sway her decision by offering marriages between Laena's daughters and Rhaenyra's sons, giving both girls high positions and their blood on the throne. Once again, Rhaenys does not accept or refuse, keeping her cards close to her chest. Had things been different, Rhaenys may have chosen another option, but when Viserys takes control of the proceedings, she, again, plays the game. Trying to fight the succession is treason, but taking Rhaenyra's offer gets her granddaughters the Iron Throne and Driftmark without angering the king. Rhaenys' quick and calculated decision-making would serve her well if she inherited the crown.

Alicent says to Rhaenys' face, that she had the claim and temperament to rule. To those willing to admit it, it is obvious that Rhaenys would have made a good queen. Rather than Viserys, who grabbled with every decision he encountered, listened to selfish advisors, and generally struggled to rule, Rhaenys could have ascended the Iron Throne with grace and poise. Her actions over the course of the series prove that she would have been decisive, strong, and just as queen if she had been given a chance. It's a shame that the lords of Westeros were too backward to see the truth and deprived the world of a powerhouse queen that could have ruled without leaving a civil war behind her.