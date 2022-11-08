The success of Game of Thrones proved that audiences find morally gray fantasy characters compelling, so it was to be expected that its spin-off prequel series House of the Dragon would follow in its footsteps. Less expected was that Amazon's prequel to The Lord of the Rings, The Rings of Power, would also dip its toes into a more complex morality, stepping away from what general audiences may have expected from a prequel to J.R.R. Tolkein's fantasy epic. It begs the question: have audiences lost their taste for stories of straightforward stories of "good versus evil"?

Modern Audiences May Prefer Morally Gray Fantasy Characters After Game of Thrones

While House of the Dragon boasts a rich tapestry of characters and stories, the growing tension between Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock/Emma D'Arcy) and her best-friend-turned-stepmother Alicent Hightower (Emily Carey/Olivia Cooke) remains the heart of the show's first season. Neither of them are perfect people, a fact that the show makes every effort to highlight over the course of its run. Rhaenyra repeatedly lies to those closest to her in order to protect herself, including Alicent and her own father. She seduces Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel) into breaking his oath and sleeping with her. She allies herself through marriage with her uncle Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) despite his violent tendencies. Meanwhile, Alicent surrounds herself with individuals like Criston Cole and Lord Larys Strong (Matthew Needham), both of whom she continues to work with even after they commit grievous acts of violence. She attempts to cut out Lucerys Velaryon's (Harvey Sadler) eye after her own son lost his eye in a fight between the boys. She regularly propagates rumors about Rhaenyra's children, rumors that could easily get them killed (or worse) in the cutthroat political world of Westeros. Many of these actions are understandable — both have been manipulated and mistreated and have an uphill battle in a world that rarely values them for anything more than their ability to bear children. But at the same time, none of these are the actions of a fantasy hero fighting against the forces of evil.

At first glance, The Rings of Power seems to be much more clear-cut: Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) is a heroic Elven warrior who seeks to eradicate the evil of Sauron from Middle Earth. But as the show progresses, it begins to question Galadriel's convictions, doubting that she's entirely acting out of a selfless good. Adar (Joseph Mawle) suggests she's trying to perpetuate a genocide against the orcs and justifying it to herself as righteous vengeance for her brother. This creates doubt in Galadriel: perhaps she's not doing the right thing and her intentions have never been as pure as she hoped. And in the midst of this crisis, the other shoe drops and her companion Halbrand (Charlie Vickers) reveals himself to have been Sauron all along, manipulating Galadriel to his own ends. But even in this reveal, there's interesting moral tension. Sauron seems to believe that he's making up for the atrocities he committed while serving Morgoth, and claims to be striving to heal Middle Earth. Maybe he's not as bad as Galadriel had convinced herself he was?

That Doesn't Mean Good and Earnest Characters Have Disappeared

These moral complications make it less clear who is "good" and who is "bad" in both shows. And while it's expected that any story set in Westeros will have that degree of moral complexity, for fans of the heroic characters of The Lord of the Rings it might seem like that tendency towards morally gray characters has seeped its way into Middle Earth. But maybe it’s not that straightforward. After all, both shows have characters who are less complicated – more earnest and goodhearted than most.

On The Rings of Power, there are an array of traditionally good characters. Nori (Markella Kavenagh) follows in the footsteps of Frodo Baggins as a Hobbit (or in this case, Harfoot) whose biggest strength against the wide and dangerous world of Middle Earth is her big heart and willingness to put herself on the line to help others. Then there’s Durin IV (Owain Arthur), whose friendship with Elrond (Robert Aramayo) is one of the show’s greatest strengths. While Durin is often ornery and prideful, when he’s presented with the opportunity to help Elrond with the growing threat to the Elves, he decides to do everything he can to help his friend These characters are just as important to the story of The Rings of Power as Galadriel and Sauron, but they’re still as good and heroic as the characters of The Lord of the Rings. And as The Rings of Power wraps its first season, Galadriel seems to have given up on her quest for vengeance, letting go of her brother's blade in order to forge the titular rings of power--instruments of protection, not destruction. And only time will tell how noble Sauron's intentions truly are. Given what we know of where he ends up in The Lord of the Rings, even a partially heroic turn seems unlikely.

On House of the Dragon, there are characters who are much easier to root for. King Viserys (Paddy Considine) can best be described as a good man far out of his depth. Even as he stumbles, his motivations are always earnest--to be a good father for his daughter, a good husband for his wife, a good King for his kingdom, despite the fact he’s supremely unequipped to be all these things as once. For his declining health and eventual death to have their desired effect, we must believe that in his heart he’s good, despite the complex morality of the world around him.

Though House of the Dragon Might Struggle to Balance Good and Evil in Certain Characters

And for all House of the Dragon attempts to paint both Rhaenyra and Alicent as sympathetic, it ultimately fails to give Alicent the same sympathy it affords Rhaenyra. While we follow much of Rhaenyra's development over the course of the show, many of Alicent's crucial moments happen off-screen. We see the moments Rhaenyra and Daemon form their alliance and that ultimately it's built on protecting her and her children, but we don't see the reasons why Alicent continues to work with the likes of Criston Cole or Larys Strong. These moments are implied but not seen. Rhaenyra is presented as calculating and collected, not jumping immediately to war when her throne is being usurped from under her. Meanwhile, Alicent is vengeful to a fault, demanding Lucerys' eye even when he's just a child. If House of the Dragon doesn't want you to think of Alicent as the "bad" one, they're doing a bad job of it.

For shows that strive to lean into murkier morality, completely eschewing the narrative of "good versus evil" seems to be particularly difficult. Neither House of the Dragon nor The Rings of Power has been able to escape the draw of this archetypal story, whether they're trying to or not. And the success of characters like Viserys and Durin prove that audiences still seem drawn to more traditionally good characters, even if their palate for fictional morals is widening.