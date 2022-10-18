In the penultimate episode of House of the Dragon, the Green council has taken its stand. King Viserys is dead and in the aftermath of it, the Iron Throne is usurped by the Hightowers, as Alicent (Olivia Cooke) believes her husband’s final wish was to see his son Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney) on the throne. In a new featurette, co-showrunner, Ryan Condal reveals that they saw this episode as a “real Hitchcockian suspense film.” He further explains that Alicent’s horrified because she realizes not only her husband is dead, and she has to process that, but secretly, her council has been plotting for this very day to come. Adding, “Which is the thing that she wanted, but she didn’t want to do it through dastardly deeds.”

While Alicent is driven by a sense of duty, her father wants to kill Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy), Daemon (Matt smith), and their family as well. Co-showrunner, Miguel Sapochnik says that it’s a good departure for Alicent because “she’s seeing maybe this isn’t the father she knew as she was growing up, but certainly, this is the man that he now is.” As such, Alicent refuses to let that happen, and this sets off a race in the streets of Kings Landing as both Alicent and Otto wish to find Aegon to influence him. Condal explains, “This is the big mystery of the episode is: Who is Aegon really? Who is this man we’re about to make king?” Ser Erryk and Arryk search for the Prince for Otto, while Prince Aemond and Ser Criston Cole search for Aegon for the Queen.

Director Clare Kilner points to when Aegon and Aemond have a fight in the episode, “We really wanted to make it into, like, a sibling hatred.” Commending the performance of the actors, she says, “Tom really dug deep and wanted to create this really tormented character, versus Aemond, who is tormented, but he keeps it all hidden and under the surface.” Glynn-Carney explains his approach, stating Aegon feels there’s a lot of bitterness from Aemond’s side, “He’s built to be the king. He wants the responsibility. He thinks he’d be good at it. And Aegon being the eldest son, it falls to him to do it.” Condal describes Aegon as an “unlikely and unwilling king.” Revealing that he doesn’t think his father ever really loved him enough. Or respected him enough to think that he was worthy of the job. Adding, “Much like Daemon, Aegon just wanted to know Viserys loved him and thought him worthy. He’ll never really get that because his father dies before he could say anything.” After the sibling fight, he's finally taken to Alicent and comes to his coronation.

Condal further reveals that Aegon’s coronation is another one of these "show trials", explaining, "the idea is that in order for Aegon to be accepted by the people, you have to put him in front of the people and show them that he’s their king." Condal adds, "So, they put on this big, grand, pomp ceremony, stick the Conqueror’s Sword in his hand, put the Conqueror’s Crown on him, and call him ‘king’ in front of the people, so that the people will accept that Aegon is their king". However, like every other event in the series so far, it won’t have the desired conclusion. Sapochnik additionally explains that the penultimate episode needed "the worst thing that could possibly happen at the coronation?" which led to writers setting a dragon loose.

Condal explains that Rhaenys (Eve Best), is a triumphant dragon rider as such, they “wanted a triumphant moment for her at the end of the season.” Sapochnik states they needed to make sure that there was “meat on her character.” Adding, “Rhaenys was not passive, and it felt this was an incredibly valuable moment too, rather than have her just bear witness to something, be able to take part in it, but her moral standpoint becomes the reason for inaction rather than action.” Condal adds that Rhaenys knew that if she sets fire to that dais, she ends any possibility of war, and probably sets peace throughout the realm, but “I think, she probably doesn’t want to be responsible for doing that to another mother. And it’s a complex choice, but that’s the choice Rhaenys makes.”

House of the Dragon finale will air on Sunday, October 23. You can check out the featurette below: