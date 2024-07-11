Game of Thrones was a popular culture sensation that rivaled any other drama show in television history. Audiences immediately responded to the incredible world that showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss had lifted from George R.R. Martin’s beloved novel series, and developed one of the most passionate fandoms in the history of the medium. Although many felt that Game of Thrones ended on a disappointing note in its final season, the spinoff series House of the Dragon has proven to be a worthy follow up that delivers on the promise of its title.

Set generations before Game of Thrones began, House of the Dragon charts the civil war within the Targaryen dynasty and the origins of the “A Song of Ice and Fire” prophecy. In the two excellent seasons that have aired thus far, House of the Dragon has already delivered some heartbreaking moments. Here are the ten saddest House of the Dragon moments so far, ranked.

10 Aemma Dies While Giving Birth To Baelon, “The Heirs of the Dragon”

Season 1, Episode 1

Image via HBO

House of the Dragon was certainly not pulling any punches when it came to its violence, as one of the show’s most shocking moments occurred in its very first episode. Although King Viserys (Paddy Considine) is ecstatic about the possibility of raising a son to be his heir, he is heartbroken when his wife Aemma (Sian Brooke) dies in childhood. This later provokes controversy when Viserys’ unpredictable brother Dameon (Matt Smith) refers to his dead child as the “king for a day.” Viserys may be a flawed king, but he certainly did not deserve to suffer this heartbreaking loss.

The death of Aemma and her child sets up the war of succession that takes over House of the Dragon moving forward. Since Viserys has no male heir, he decides to name his daughter Rhaneyra (Milly Alcock) as the protector of the kingdom, which only incites rage from Daemon.

9 Joffrey Is Murdered By Criston Cole, “We Light The Way”

Season 1, Episode 5

Image via Max

Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel) instantly proved to be one of the most dynamic characters in House of the Dragon. While initially it was easy to sympathize with him because of his low status, Criston shocked audiences when he committed a hate crime in the episode “We Light The Way.” In a moment of blind rage, Cole murders Joffrey (Solly McLeod), whose lover Laenor (Theo Nate) was amidst his wedding with Rhaenyra.

Joffrey and Laenor were innocent characters whose relationship was forced to become a secret due to the homophobia within Westeros. This shocking moment of violence didn't just indicate the level of intensity that House of the Dragon was capable of, but turned Cole into a ruthless villain worthy of Joffrey Baratheron (Jack Gleeson) on Game of Thrones. Watching him ascending into the ranks of the King’s guard was very distressing for many viewers.

8 Laena Is Killed By Vhagar, “The Princess and the Queen”

Season 1, Episode 6

Image via HBO

Relationships don’t tend to work out in House of the Dragons or Game of Thrones, but the episode “The Princess and the Queen” marked the death of one of the show’s most likable characters. Laena Velaryon (Nanna Blondell) had been forced into an unhappy marriage with Daemon, but did appear to be a loving mother to their children Rhaena (Eva Ossei-Gerning) and Baela (Shani Smethurst). However, Laena proves herself incapable of dealing with her depression, and orders her dragon Vhagar to kill her.

Laena’s death is one of the most haunting moments in House of the Dragon, as the dragons themselves are considered to be peaceful creatures that respect their riders. As heartbreaking as it is to watch, Laena’s death is instrumental in setting up the central conflict of the series, as Daemon subsequently decides to wed an older Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) so that the two can make a legitimate bid for the Iron Throne.

7 Harwin and Lionel Strong Are Murdered, “The Princess and the Queen”

Season 1, Episode 6

Image via HBO

Rhaenyra’s romantic life is also disrupted in “The Princess and the Queen,” as she has to watch her love Harwin Strong (Ryan Corr) and his father Lord Lyonel (Gavin Spokes) burn alive in their castle. It is heavily implied that Harwin is the real father of Rhaenyra’s children, Jacaerys (Leo Hart) and Lucerys (Harvey Sadler), as she was unable to consummate her relationship with Laenor. However, Harwin’s ruthless brother Larys (Matthew Needham) proved to be just as vindictive as he was cruel, and orchestrated his family’s death.

This moment was heartbreaking because Harwin was one of the few House of the Dragon characters that seemed to actually have Rhaneyra’s best interests in mind. The episode came after a ten year time jump, and indicated that the series would be taking a more ruthless “no prisoners” approach as it continued going forward.

6 Aemond Loses His Eye, “Driftmark”

Season 1, Episode 7

Image via HBO

Aemond (Leo Ashton) would eventually become one of House of the Dragon’s most despicable characters, but initially it’s hard not to feel at least a little bit sorry for him. Aemond is relentlessly bullied by his older brother Aegon (Ty Tennant), who teams up with Jacaerys and Lucerys to thwart him. Aemond ends up losing his eye when he threatens the safety of his nephews’ future wives.

It’s a sad moment in “Driftmark” because it signifies a loss of innocence on Aemond’s part, and shapes his cruel attitude going forward. Aemond was never given any sympathy from his mother, Alicent (Olivia Cooke), and develops a seething hatred for Rhaneyra, Daemon, and their children. However, it is in Aemond’s moment of anguish that he takes it upon himself to claim Vhagar as his dragon, as she had been without a rider following Laena’s death in “The Princess and the Queen.”

5 Viserys Dies Of Illness, “The Lord of the Ties”

Season 1, Episode 8

Image via HBO

Considine truly gives one of the best performances in all of House of the Dragon; Viserys may be a flawed King, but he does ultimately want to keep his family united and ensure that the transition of power is a peaceful one. Sadly, Viserys finally dies of illness in “The Lord of the Tides” after spending years with a fading psyche.

It’s a heartbreaking moment because of the profound impact that it has on both Alicent and Rhaenyra. Rhaenyra knows that her father wanted her to ascend to the Iron Throne because he had entrusted her with knowledge of the “A Song of Ice And Fire” prophecy, which has been passed down by each generation of Targaryen rulers. However, Alicent mistakenly thinks that the reference to “Aegon’s Dream” that Viserys says on his deathbed is an endorsement of her son, Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney).

4 Aemond Accidentally Kills Lucerys, “The Black Queen”

Season 1, Episode 10

Image via HBO

Game of Thrones seasons usually saved their most exciting moments for the penultimate episodes, but House of the Dragon pulled off its most shocking twist in the first season’s last installment, “The Black Queen.” When both Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) and Lucerys (Elliot Grihault) are sent to court allies for their respective rulers, the two are forced into a dragon battle in a stormy sky. Aemond may have only intended to intimidate his nephew, but Lucerys ends up losing his life in the battle.

Lucerys’ death is tragic because of the profound effect that it has on Rhaenyra, who is heartbroken at the loss of her son. Sadly, it also serves as confirmation that Aemond may not be capable of redeeming himself, even if the entire incident was inadvertent. This massacre serves as the inciting moment of conflict as the two sides rally their troops for war.

3 The Blood and Cheese Massacre, “A Son For A Son”

Season 2, Episode 1

Image via HBO

House of the Dragon finally delivered a shocking moment worthy of “The Red Wedding” from Game of Thrones with the disturbing “Blood and Cheese” massacre in the episode “A Son For A Son.” Daemon sends the assassins Blood (Sam C. Wilson) and Cheese (Mark Stobbart) to King’s Landing to assassinate Aemond for his involvement in Lucerys’ death. When they are unable to locate him, Blood and Cheese instead find Queen Helaena (Phia Saban), and decide to execute her son.

The murder of a child is always going to be disturbing, even if House of the Dragon spares its viewers from witnessing any graphic moments of violence in intimate detail. Nonetheless, it is shocking to see the reaction from Heleaena, who is perhaps the only member of “the Greens” that viewers of House of the Dragon may have any amount of sympathy for.

2 Alicent Denies Rhaenyra’s Peace Request, “The Burning Mill”

Season 2, Episode 3

Image via HBO

House of the Dragon split two of its most empowering female characters into a bitter feud in “The Burning Mill,” impliting that any hope for peace has long since disappeared. Rhaenyra manages to infiltrate King’s Landing in order to approach Alicent about finding a peaceful solution to the war. Although Rhaenyra is able to clear up the discrepancy about “Aegon’s Dream” that Viserys was referring to on his deathbed, Alicent refuses to admit her error and storms off.

“The Burning Mill” confirmed that any love between Alicent and Rhaenyra had disappeared, as the two most level-headed characters on the series were unable to resolve their differences through a means other than bloodshed. This scene became even more tragic in hindsight, as the early flashbacks in the first season had implied that Alicent and Rhaenyra had once been very close as friends.

1 Rhaenys Dies In Battle, “The Dance of Dragons”

Season 2, Episode 4

Image via HBO

House of the Dragon finally delivered an epic battle worthy of the incredible highlights of Game of Thrones in “The Dance of Dragons,” which saw Rhaenys (Eve Best) flying into battle to protect a stronghold for the Blacks. Although she manages to thwart the attempts by Aegon to turn the tide of the battle, Rhaenys is ultimately overwhelmed by Aemond, who makes a shocking appearance with Vhagar. Rhaneys ultimately dies after her dragon is unable to withstand the damage.

This was a haunting moment that bid farewell to one of House of the Dragon’s most beloved characters. Considering that Rhaenys herself had once been considered to be in line for the throne, it's easy to imagine that many of the show's most tragic incidents could have been avoided if she had been in charge from the very beginning of the story.

