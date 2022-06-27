HBO will present a panel for its upcoming Game of Thrones spin-off, House of the Dragon, at San Diego Comic-Con’s coveted Hall H. The series is based on George R.R. Martin’s book Fire & Blood, with a focus on House Targaryen, and will take the audience 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones.

The series is created by Martin alongside Ryan Condal. After watching the rough cuts of nine of the ten episodes of the series Martin wrote on his blog, “I continue to be impressed. I cannot speak to the SFX, many of which are not in yet, but the look of it is great, and the acting, the directing, and writing are first-rate. Further adding,

And yes, for all you book fans, it IS my story. Sure, there are some changes from ‘Fire & Blood’ — we could not present three alternative versions of every major event, not and keep our sanity — but I think Ryan Condal and his writers made good choices. Even some improvements. (Heresy, I know, but being the author, I am allowed to say so).

The Hall H presentation marks Warner Bros. Discovery’s first in-person presence after their recent merger. The studio is back with a vengeance to present a series of can’t-miss panels, behind-the-scenes conversations, activations, and more to celebrate new and fan-favorite live-action and animated television series, movies, comics, and games from Thursday, July 21, through Sunday, July 24.

Furthermore, Warner Bros. Television returns with a panel for the highly anticipated new drama The Sandman, based on Neil Gaiman’s legendary DC comic, as well as the last-ever panel for the hit drama series Riverdale. HBO Max will also present a special advance screening of the first two episodes of the new season of acclaimed adult animated comedy Harley Quinn, while Warner Bros. Home Entertainment will host the world premiere of the original movie Green Lantern: Beware My Power.

Condal along with Miguel Sapochnik are serving as showrunners, House of the Dragon debuts on August 21 on HBO and HBO Max.

Meanwhile, here’s the synopsis of the show: