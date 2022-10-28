It is indisputable that despite appearing in only 5 episodes of House of the Dragon, Milly Alcock's portrayal of Rhaenyra left a deep impression on viewers. For some viewers, the character recasting came as such a shock because it happened so quickly, yet it was necessary for the plot.

Like Alcock, the non-binary performer Emma D'Arcy has somehow cemented themselves distinctly in fans' hearts as the adult version of Princess Rhaenyra in only 4 episodes. Nevertheless, viewers soon understand why the decision was crucial since Emma was a better candidate to depict Rhaenyra's maturity as a future queen as she grew older.

Giving Birth and Having an Audience with The Queen (Season 1, Episode 6, “The Princess and The Queen”)

The first time viewers see D’Arcy as Rhaenyra following Alcock's departure is when the Princess gives birth to her third child with Ser Laenor (John Macmillan). In addition, the Princess was requested by the Queen (Olivia Cooke) to bring the baby to her after the birth rather than rest, thus she did so by walking through a crowded corridor while bleeding.

This episode's most agonizing yet remarkable scene serves as a fast demonstration of D'Arcy's talent. From birth until the walk, the entire sequence was a single take, however, D'Arcy never wavered or broke character while still convincingly portraying Rhaenyra's misery and proving to be a tough opponent in the game.

Confronting and Exposing Alicent (Season 1, Episode 7, “Driftmark”)

After the violent children’s fight which resulted in the young Aemond (Leo Ashton) losing an eye, Queen Alicent insisted constantly that Lucerys (Harvey Sadler) pay for her son’s eye. Rhaenyra, however, changed the course of events by charging Aemond with treason for disseminating false information on the parentage of her sons. Alicent lost control and decided to handle the situation herself due to King Viserys' (Paddy Considine) unwavering support and affection for his daughter.

Their strained relationship reached its breaking point when Rhaenyra confronted Alicent. Their facial expressions are quite varied, conveying not only the confidence Rhaenyra has to project but also the tenderness she displayed for her sons—a potent mix befitting a courageous leader.

Conversing with Laenor (Season 1, Episode 7, “Driftmark”)

The confrontation with Alicent resulted in Rhaenyra's arm being cut, and she had to have stitched. That is when Ser Laenor, her lawful husband, arrived after a night of heavy drinking and relentless self-blame for failing to defend his sister. Laenor then admitted that he had failed Rhaenyra in his roles as a husband and a father as well, but promised to put things right this time.

D'Arcy conveyed how tolerant, compassionate, and reasonable Rhaenyra was toward her husband and his genuine nature simply by the expression on their face. It was one of the few times the adult Princess actually smiled, and it also happened right before when she made the crucial decision regarding her family’s welfare in a mature manner.

Proposing to Daemon (Season 1, Episode 7, “Driftmark”)

After King Viserys and Queen Alicent left Driftmark, Princess spent some time discussing her plans and future with her uncle, Daemon (Matt Smith). Rhaenyra was straightforward with what she wanted and how Daemon would help her to achieve that.

It was the first time fans witnessed D’Arcy speaking High Valyrian and unlike Alcock and her youthful enthusiasm, D'Arcy's Valyrian is more mature, calmer, and holds more authority that has been forged over the years. It was also the first time Rhaenyra revealed all her political aspirations and took her first official step in defending her legitimate claims to the throne,

Begging Her Father For Help (Season 1, Episode 8, “The Lord of the Tides”)

Rhaenyra and Daemon came back to King's Landing 6 years after their secret traditional Valyrian wedding to support Lucerys' (Elliot Grihault) inheritance when it was questioned by Ser Vaemond Velaryon (Wil Johnson). The Hightowers were about to land their first strike at the court which left the Princess alone without any allies, she came and begged her father, King Viserys’ for assistance.

It was a short emotional and vulnerable encounter between an ill father and his daughter who was carrying a great burden of duty he left her. Despite its briefness, D'Arcy nonetheless managed to convey to the viewers Rhaenyra’s current state of fragility and hopelessness. Not only was the responsibility of an heir and future monarch captured, but also the concern and anguish of a mother.

Toasting to the Queen (Season 1, Episode 8, “The Lord of the Tides”)

After a very heated and turbulent political conflict, the Targaryens were able to put their differences aside for one final meal with their ailing patriarch. During dinner, after Viserys used his last remaining strength to bring his fractured family back together, Rhaenyra raised a toast to the Queen and complimented her for being an honorable and devoted wife. She was also the one who apologized initially and reached a ceasefire between the two sides for her father’s sake.

Up until this moment, D’Arcy's character hasn't had a lot of physical activity, thus their skills have only been displayed through the Princess’s excellent facial expressions. This time, humility, wisdom, and gratitude prevailed.

Giving Birth, Again (Season 1, Episode 10, “The Black Queen”)

In the final episode of season 1, the history of the violent birth scenes on this show eventually caught up with Rhaenyra and her stillborn child. After learning of her father's dying and the Greens' usurping of the throne, Rhaenyra entered an early labor that was agonizing to watch.

It was in this scene that D'Arcy's physical performance really stood out because it not only captured the intense anguish of a laboring woman but also that of a woman whose birthright had been taken from her and who felt completely betrayed. The audience can see Rhaenyra’s eagerness to push her babe out without saying anything since she didn't want her motherhood and gender to prevent her from becoming a proper ruler while the men in her life had previously acted without her order.

Taking Her Stand at the War Council (Season 1, Episode 10, “The Black Queen”)

The now Queen Rhaenyra attended her war council while surrounded by men who are eager to start a war with the Greens. The Queen preserved her composure, followed her father’s wish to defend the realm, not tear it apart, and cautiously and firmly calculated before making any decisions despite continually being urged to act differently.

D'Arcy did a wonderful job of capturing Rhaenyra’s intellect, serenity, and confidence in her own strength, especially during such severe and post-traumatic situations. The men in this room were now debating whether it was improper to place the faith of the realm in the hands of a woman, yet, Rhaenyra was adamant about her choice.

Telling Daemon of the Prophecy (Season 1, Episode 10, “The Black Queen”)

After the meeting with Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans), Rhaenyra continued to be cautious and stated that everything burned when dragons flew to war, according to her father. After clearing the chamber, she reminds Daemon that her responsibility to defend the Seven Kingdoms because of the Song of Ice and Fire goes beyond just self-interest. Since he didn’t comprehend, he grabbed her by her neck and claimed Viserys was a slave of his prophecies.

Despite the fear in her eyes, D'Arcy also effectively captures Rhaenyra’s calmness as he let her go. Rhaenyra didn’t inquire as to why because she instantly figured it out with a little smirk, courtesy of D’Arcy’s fine acting that she had always been the chosen one, not him.

The Reaction to Lucerys’ Death (Season 1, Episode 10, “The Black Queen”)

After the unfortunate and traumatic event at Storm's End, Daemon notified Rhaenyra about Lucerys' passing with the camera following their backs. D'Arcy's representation of Rhaenyra’s physical suffering was devastating as her entire body progressively disintegrated, even though it was only for a few brief seconds.

The character's and the series' trajectory entirely changed with the final face turning toward and direct gaze at the camera at the end. The cool-headed and logical Queen was gone, and in her place came a mother's wrath that D'Arcy masterfully captured.

