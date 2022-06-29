Is that the sound of dragon wings flapping ominously overhead? You bet it is! It looks like HBO is bringing the drama and dragons of Westeros back to San Diego Comic-Con with a brand new immersive experience for fans, Global AR App, and a panel for the new HBO Original Series House of the Dragon.

The immersive fan experience "House of the Dragon: The Dragon’s Den" will be open from July 21, 2022, to July 24, 2022, only at San Diego Comic-Con. The interactive experience, created by agency Giant Spoon, will allow Comic-Con attendees to be guided through a ceremonial dragon hatching experience. Guests will walk int the Targaryen’s footsteps, and each person will be immersed in the sights and sounds of King’s Landing, and will interact with the people of the city. Guests will select their own dragon egg, and will have to demonstrate that they are worthy of being bound to a dragon. They will then be guided by a Dragonkeeper through seven phases, going through special interactions, and sound sensory elements that will be powered by Bose.

The experience will culminate in the Throne Room where fans will be able to see and sit on the new, Targaryen-era Iron Throne. This experience will also include a photo moment sitting on the throne, after proving yourself as a true Targaryen.

HBO Max will also host a panel in Hall H introducing the cast of House of the Dragon. Panelists will include co-creator/executive producer George R.R. Martin, co-creator/co-showrunner/executive producer/writer Ryan Condal, co-showrunner/executive producer/director Miguel Sapochnik, as well as the series' stars, which include Matt Smith, who plays Prince Daemon Targaryen and Paddy Considine, who plays King Viserys Targaryen among a long list of House of the Dragon stars.

"House of the Dragon: The Dragon’s Den" will be open to all San Diego Comic-Con badge holders. San Diego Comic-Con attendees will also be able to receive two fast-pass tickets each for the experience at HBO Max Drop Zones.

HBO's House of the Dragon is an upcoming prequel series to the fantasy series Game of Thrones. The series explores the tumultuous reign of the Targaryens, the former ruling house of Westeros. The series, like Game of Thrones, is based on the work of writer George R.R. Martin, who has taken an active role in both series' production. House of the Dragon will premiere on HBO Max on August 21, 2022.