As the season finale of House of the Dragon concludes fans are eagerly gearing up to binge the entire season in one go and to make things easier Warner Bros. Home Entertainment is set to release House of the Dragon: The Complete First Season on DVD and Blu-ray. The release, which is set for December 20, will not only include all ten episodes of the hit HBO series, but will also include over an hour's worth of bonus features and two all-new, never-before-seen featurettes where makers and cast talk about the making of the fan-favorite series.

The Game of Thrones prequel series takes fans almost 200 years back from the original series when Targaryens were at the peak of their power and riches. Inspired by the author George R.R. Martin’s Fire and Blood, the events of the first season lead to a Targaryen civil war which will prove to be the near extinction of the dragon rider’s dynasty and their magnificent giant beasts. In absence of a male heir for years King Viserys, the peaceful, declares his firstborn daughter Rhaenyra the heir to the Iron Throne over his brother Daemon. However, he ends up marrying her childhood friend and daughter of his Hand, Alicent Hightower, who gives him male heirs. The real trouble begins when Alicent misunderstands the prophecy of Fire and Ice when Viserys is on his deathbed and thinks he wants their son, Aegon the II, on the throne and usurps it upon his death.

No matter who sits on the Iron Throne, its patriarchy that rules the seven Kingdoms, and the men of Westeros are eager to wage war at these women’s behest. Showrunners Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik along with Martin have taken the liberty to change some events from the source material that makes the series a surprising watch for everyone. In course of 10 episodes, House of the Dragon has leapt through twenty years giving us a myriad of characters and their dragons ready to take part in the upcoming civil war.

The series has a stellar star cast comprising Paddy Considine as King Viserys, Matt Smith as Daemon, Emily Carey and Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower (teen and adult respectively), Milly Alcock and Emma D’Arcy as Rhaenyra (teen and adult respectively), Steve Toussaint as Corlys Velaryon the Sea Snake, Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys, Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole, and Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower and more.

House of the Dragon: The Complete First Season will be available to own on 4K Ultra HD Limited Collectable Steelbook Edition (includes Blu-ray), 4K Ultra HD Standard Edition, Blu-ray, and DVD on December 20. Check out the trailer for the series below: