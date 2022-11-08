Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 1 and the book Fire & Blood. With new House of the Dragon episodes no longer airing, fans have taken it upon themselves to find a way back into Westeros through theories. Knowing the events of Season 1, they attempt to predict future twists or figure out the secrets hidden in the show. But not all fan theories are made equal. While some may fit with the show even if they are not entirely accurate, others are a huge leap. So it's time to investigate the wildest theories that have surfaced so far and how well they fit with what is already established.

The Grand Maester Killed Aemma and The Baby

In the beginning of the season, Queen Aemma (Sian Brooke) dies giving birth to a prince, who doesn't survive either. The scene offers a traumatic look at what birthing is without medical advancements. As Aemma says, "the childbed is [women's] battlefield." In the world, it is common for the woman to die in the process, but there could have been more to this situation. Grand Maester Mellos (David Heroic) says there is no way to save Aemma, and they may be able to save the child if they act fast. Of course, the child isn't saved. While it is entirely plausible for this to happen, some fans have a darker opinion of it.

This is only the latest addition to the long-held maester conspiracy theory, which states that the maesters of the citadel want to rid Westeros of magic. And who has more magic than the Targaryens? Orchestrating these deaths could have been a part of the maesters' plans, or Maester Mellos just seized the opportunity when he saw it. Either way, if the maester was behind it, it was efficient. He could have no way of knowing that this event would lead to a war of succession, many more casualties, and the eventual extinction of dragons. But if his goal was to eliminate magic, this was a big step in the right direction. House of the Dragon includes several allusions to the maester conspiracy, so while it's a lot to take in, this isn't the most outlandish theory.

Aemond is the Father of Helaena's Children

This popular theory hinges on the fact that Helaena (Phia Saban) is closer to Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) than her husband, Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney). Helaena admits Aegon's disinterest in her, and as a child, Aemond seemingly had a crush on his sister (or at the very least was more willing to marry her than Aegon was). Fans of this theory have found small crumbs of evidence throughout the series, but none is conclusive. This theory isn't impossible, but it likely won't come into play. Realistically, how could anyone tell the children aren't Aegon's? Even if they looked like Aemond, it would be easy to excuse since he is the sibling to both their parents. The Targaryen gene pool is too small for it to matter. However, Helaena's children being bastards would be an ironic parallel to Rhaenyra's (Emma D'Arcy) "strong boys."

Criston Cole is Jacaerys' Father

Speaking of Rhaenyra's children, their parentage seems up for debate too. Rhaenyra's sons from her first marriage to Laenor Velaryon (John Macmillan) are widely believed to be bastards because they look nothing like Laenor. In-universe, the speculation is that they are the sons of Harwin Strong (Ryan Corr), but some fans have other ideas. In Episode 4, "King of the Narrow Sea," Rhaenyra has sex with Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel). Rhaenyra is given moon tea, but she isn't shown drinking it. Some say this could have been the conception of Rhaenyra's oldest son, Jacaerys (Harry Collett). What this theory forgets is the timing. Jace is introduced after a ten-year time jump, but he is only around 7 or 8 years old. That puts his conception during the time jump and during the time that is not shown. Rhaenyra and Cole's relationship blew up almost immediately. It wouldn't make sense for them to continue on during the gap, seeing how much Cole dislikes Rhaenyra after she rejects his proposal to run away.

The other issue is the pregnancy. Cole and Rhaenyra's relationship (if you can call it that) wasn't just before her wedding. It happened before she was engaged. The time it takes to plan the royal wedding would make it hard to conceal a pregnancy. The guests include Gerold Royce (Owen Oakeshott) from the Vale and Lord Hobert Hightower (Steffan Rhodri) from Oldtown, who would need the time to get an invitation and travel. Rhaenyra would struggle to convince the world that Jace was conceived after her wedding, that, and him not looking like Laenor, would make his illegitimacy impossible to deny, even for Viserys (Paddy Considine). The fact is, Jace looks like his brothers, who are Harwin's sons, so it makes more sense for Jace to be a Strong as well.

Larys is a Greenseer and Warg

This one is two theories, but they are so similar that they go hand in hand. Larys Strong (Mathew Needham) is aware of everyone's secrets. His clubfoot makes him invisible, so he can easily listen to what others don't want him to hear. Larys is a master manipulator, who doesn't hesitate to pull the strings of powerful people. But the question is, how does Larys know everything? His weaponize information is reminiscent of Bloodraven, or the three-eyed crow who teaches Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright) to use his powers. Bloodraven comes into play generations after House of the Dragon. He gathered information through his powers to manipulate the people around him. Larys could be doing something similar, using the weirwood trees to watch people. His nature would be to use his ability secretly and spy on those around the castle.

If you believe that he could be a greenseer, then maybe you could make another jump. Larys could be a warg. It would be possible for him to be both, like Bran. Because of lingering shots of rats running around the Red Keep, some suggest that Larys is the rat, allowing him to spy on the castle's residents more easily. It fits his character and would be an interesting connection to Game of Thrones. But plenty of spies in Kings Landing use non-supernatural methods, such as Varys (Conleth Hill) or Littlefinger (Aidan Gillen), who share many similarities to Larys. The theory is mind-blowing but weirdly makes sense.

Laenor Will Return as Addam of Hull

One major changes from eorge RR Martin's novel Fire & Blood is the fate of Laenor. In the book, he dies, but the series shows him faking his death and escaping the Essos. It's an interesting change. However, it presents issues. Mostly, the fact that Laenor left his dragon, Seasmoke. In the book, Seasmoke is claimed by the dragonseed Addam of Hull, who claims to be Laenor's bastard son, though many think he is the son of Laenor's father, Corlys (Steve Toussaint). But if Laenor is alive, can someone else claim the dragon? Laenor could die overseas, or he could return as the same man who claims Seasmoke. Laenor wanted a life of adventure, and he also recognized that he couldn't be the husband Rhaenyra needed, despite their friendship. His faked death allowed her to remarry and him to be free, but that doesn't mean he wouldn't return and fight for her. He was affectionate towards her sons, which he claimed as his own.

So recent events may draw him back to Westeros. He couldn't return as himself, or Rhaenyra's new marriage would be questioned. The solution would be to return in disguise. The main issue with the theory is Addam's brother. Laenor did run away with his lover, who could be Alyn, though he and Laenor don't look alike. Alyn also claims a dragon, which limits the candidates. Laenor could have met someone new in Essos, who tags along, posing as his brother, but it would require creative explanations. Maybe Alyn is a Velaryon bastard, who Corlys introduces to Laenor for the ruse. The other problem is age. To claim to be his own son Laenor would have to lie about his age, but the idea is within the realm of possibility.

Rhaena Disguises Herself as Nettles

Another theory surrounding the dragonseed characters centers on Daemon's (Matt Smith) daughter, Rhaena (Pheobe Campbell). Rhaena has no dragon but desperately wants one. When Daemon discusses the unclaimed dragons, the screen cuts to Rhaena's intrigued face, seemingly implying her intent to claim one. But, if the show follows Fire & Blood, that is not the case. Fans suggested that Rhaena could claim Sheepstealer instead of the mysterious character, Nettles. Daemon and Nettles have a close relationship, most often described as lovers, but one account in Fire & Blood suggests Nettles might be Daemon's bastard daughter. Nettles' lack of Valyrian features could be explained by the disguise. But why couldn't Rhaena claim the dragon as herself? Yes, claiming a dragon is dangerous, but with more Targaryen blood than most of the dragonseed, Rhaena is the best candidate the Blacks have. And no one would stop her from fighting on dragonback, like her sister, Baela (Bethany Antonia) and grandmother, Rhaenys (Eve Best).

In fact, not disguising herself would benefit her, as Rhaenyra doesn't trust the dragonseed. Rather than Rhaena being Nettles, she could take some of her plots while the character is cut. Or Rhaena could claim a different dragon. While it is unlikely that Rhaena will disguise herself, as it serves no purpose and may confuse casual watchers, Rhaena will likely claim a dragon. Many of the changes for the show have been to add power and agency to female characters, like Laena's (Nanna Blondell) death. This change would do the same.

Alicent Becomes Melisandre

Some theories attempt to connect the show Fire & Blood, while others focus on the tie-ins with Game of Thrones. While House of the Dragon is more than a hundred years before the original series, a few characters could appear, one being Melisandre (Carice van Houten), the Red Witch. Some fans theorize that Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) will eventually become Melisandre. The idea is that Alicent will figure out what Viserys' last words truly meant, which will become her driving force. Melisandre spends Game of Thrones convinced that Stanis (Stephen Dillane) is the "prince that was promised." It's an unlikely theory. The fact that Melisandre is alive doesn't mean she has to be a main character or even appear in the series. Another is that Melisandre is from Asshai, while Alicent is from Oldtown. Another problem with the theory is how devoted Alicent is to the faith of the Seven, while Melisandre is a priestess of the Lord of Light. A hundred years could change a person, but it's a large jump. The two have nothing in common except hair color, which is used as evidence for the theory.

Daemon is the Night King

No theory can be crazier than this. The idea that Daemon Targaryen is the Night King is based on four things. First, the Night King is immune to fire. Like prophetic dreams, not all Targaryens have this gift, but some do, including Daenerys (Emilia Clarke). And the Night King's resistance to fire is obviously about genetics and not that he is a magical being with cold-based powers. The second argument is that the Night King rides a dragon, which again certainly has no connection to him being magical. Third, Daemon's clothes look similar to the Night King. And finally, in Fire & Blood, Daemon's body is never recovered. Fans of the theory also cite House of the Dragon's attempts to connect to Game of Thrones, but this would not be the way to do it. The Wall was built in response to the white walker threat hundreds of years before House of the Dragon. And the Night King's creation was shown in Game of Thrones, so he's definitely not Daemon. Daemon's potential survival could lead to plenty of fun theories, all more possible than this.