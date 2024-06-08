The Big Picture House of the Dragon excels in storytelling, offering political drama, fantasy spectacle, and immersive worldbuilding for its audience.

The dinner scene in Episode 8 showcases the tragic consequences of the family feud within House Targaryen, hinting at impending conflict and bloodshed.

Despite moments of reconciliation between Rhaenyra and Alicent, the deep-seated animosity passes to the next generation, foreshadowing more violence.

House of the Dragon is one of those rare shows that excels in every aspect of storytelling that it attempts. The series is both visually stunning and extraordinarily complex, with plenty of political drama and fantasy spectacle to captivate its audience. Set in a time when dragons and their riders were far more abundant among the ruling Targaryen dynasty, House of the Dragon boasts some of the most immersive fantasy worldbuilding in live-action television. But George R. R. Martin's world, though spectacular and magical, is best known for its enthralling conflicts and drama. As House of the Dragon explores a time of relative peace in Westeros, it constantly foreshadows the impending danger looming over the realm — though the conflict that arrives isn't what the first king's vision foretold. Because even with all the intrigue around swords, dragons, and prophecies, the foundational conflict of House of the Dragon has always been about family.

Though the Greens and the Blacks schism into warring sides, they have always been one royal family, the proverbial House of the Dragon. But as Rhaenyra Targaryen's (Emma D'Arcy) position as heir is questioned by her childhood friend, Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke), it's abundantly clear that this fight between family members will have consequences beyond their control. Though it's one of the calmer scenes in the first season, the dinner scene in Episode 8, "The Lord of the Tides," ends up being one of the most bittersweet and heartbreaking moments in the entire series. As the culmination of decades of rivalry and conflict, the dinner scene is the last time that the Greens and Blacks meet in peacetime, before they are ultimately, ferociously, torn apart.

House of the Dragon 8 10 The reign of House Targaryen begins with this prequel to the popular HBO series Game of Thrones. Based on George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood, House of the Dragon is set nearly 200 years before Game of Thrones, telling the story of the Targaryen civil war with King Viserys. Release Date August 21, 2022 Creator Ryan J. Condal, George R.R. Martin Cast Paddy Considine , Olivia Cooke , Rhys Ifans , Matt Smith , Eve Best , Steve Toussaint , Emma D'Arcy , Milly Alcock , Emily Carey Main Genre Drama Seasons 3 Distributor HBO Expand

'House of the Dragon's Dinner Scene Brings Rival Families Into Close Quarters

"The Lord of the Tides" brings Rhaenyra's branch of the royal family back from their perch in Dragonstone after questions about the legitimacy of her sons' birth are put into question. However, in one of the most profound moments in the series, King Viserys (Paddy Considine), decrepit and barely clinging to life, sits once more on the Iron Throne and defends his grandchildren, asserting their rightful place as Rhaenyra's heirs and affirming Lucerys' (Elliot Grihault) status as Lord of Driftmark. The dinner hosted after the surprisingly bloody court proceedings brings the two sides of Viserys' family to one table, seating former friends and rivals around one table under the blanket of celebration, despite the years of built-up animosity between the two. Though conflict hadn't been officially declared, the striking visual of the Greens and Blacks, adorned in their warring colors, paints a vivid illustration of the enormous divide between Rhaenyra and Alicent's sides of the family. Though comparatively simple for House of the Dragon, the scene serves as a looking glass through which generations of familial connections, bonds, and rivalry have been wound taut nearly to the brink of war.

Viserys Nearly Unites His Feuding Families in "The Lord of the Tides"

Though everything leading up to the dinner would imply an inevitable explosion, a significant portion of the meal actually ends up being an amicable affair. As Viserys asks his family to set aside their differences, not for the crown, but for himself, he reminds Rhaenyra, Alicent, and the audience that they are all family. And though the king has made plenty of mistakes as ruler, he has always had his family's best intentions at heart. The acting in this scene is understated, but exceptionally personal and character-driven. Considine's desperate plea is heart-wrenching, genuinely eliciting sympathy for the ailing king who holds tremendous love for his entire family — and who nearly succeeds at reuniting them, too.

In a surprising gesture of goodwill, Rhaenyra gives a heartfelt toast to Queen Alicent, setting aside their differences to praise her childhood friend for her constant loyalty and devotion to the king and crown. Emma D'Arcy's performance in this scene is some of their best work in the series, demonstrating both relatable hesitation and genuine gratitude. The way D'Arcy stares at the table for much of her toast, not meeting anyone's eyes until she looks at Alicent, humanizes the dragon-riding princess.

Alicent, surprised but receptive, responds with an equally heartfelt declaration, even going so far as to publicly affirm Rhaenyra's claim to the throne. Olivia Cooke is regal as always in this scene, matching D'Arcy's sincerity and receiving the reconciliation gesture with poise and genuine acceptance. At the end of the dinner, Alicent even gently grabs hold of Rhaenyra's arm, drawing a reminiscent sight of the two young girls so deep in friendship and love for one another so many years ago. Though there is no outright apology from either party, there is an unspoken understanding between the two, almost affirming that these were the first steps toward forgiveness.

Rhaenyra and Alicent's Children Inherit Their Rivalry on 'House of the Dragon'

Image via HBO

But though Viserys request for peace is heard by Alicent and Rhaenyra, the remaining family members at the table are not so easily swayed. This dinner tragically affirms that the feud between the Blacks and the Greens was not just about the personal conflict between the two former friends— it bled beyond them. The conflict had already seeped too deep into their children, who inherited the antagonistic divide between the two branches of the family. Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) is petulant and provocative, constantly making snide remarks towards Jace (Harry Collett) and his newly betrothed, while his brother Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) stares vitriolic daggers at his cousins. Jace even humiliates Aegon by asking his wife and sister, Helaena (Phia Saban) to dance. There is the briefest yet brightest moment of happiness in the Targaryen household, as the older generation laughs and smiles together for the first time in years while watching the younger royals dance together, but it's a joy that is far too brief.

After Aemond taunts Rhaenyra's children about their illegitimate birth, the two pairs of brothers come to blows as their rage overcomes them. Though Aemond is stopped by Daemon (Matt Smith), it's evident that the feud did not, could not, die with Alicent and Rhaneyra— it lives on in their children. After years of fighting over dragons, strength, and succession, it's clear that there is no forgiveness in sight for the younger Blacks and Greens, who hold nothing but animosity towards their rival family members. It's a bitter foreshadowing of the ensuing bloodshed in the Targaryen dynasty. As King Viserys dies in the waning minutes of the episode, a miscommunication with Alicent about who he wants on the Iron Throne sets an irreversible course for war, as the conflict over succession becomes even more complicated, when they were so close to avoiding it entirely.

This Dinner Is the Last Tipping Point for House Targaryen

This scene is one of the best in the entire series because of how it engages with the full spectrum of emotions for its viewers. There is a brief moment of hope and respite as Rhaenyra and Alicent appear to begin their reconciliation with one another. For a moment, it seemed that Viserys was able to start the mending process for his fractured family. But as with all tragedies, these moments of happiness serve to better emphasize the horror that is set to come. The dinner scene is the perfect illustration of all the tragic circumstances surrounding the Dance of the Dragons: there is conflict and tension, but there is also an undercurrent of love that makes the upcoming bloodshed even more haunting.

It’s truly heartbreaking for viewers to see Rhaenyra and Alicent so close to making amends, so close to bridging the division sown between them, only to see that the resentment was no longer in their control. The foreshadowing of future violence, the passing of the torch of resentment to the next generation, paints a foreboding picture for the royal family. It makes for excellent television but is a heartbreaking confirmation that some wounds are too deep to simply close.

House of the Dragon is streaming now on Max, with Season 2 slated to premiere on June 16.

