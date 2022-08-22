The Iron Throne is up for grabs. Again. Three-and-a-half years after the divisive finale of Game of Thrones, HBO takes us back to Westeros for a new battle of wits, swords, and fire-breathing dragons that might just renew the audience’s love for this former media juggernaut. Based on the George R. R. Martin prequel novel Fire & Blood, House of the Dragon takes place 172 years before the rebellion that kicked off the events of Game of Thrones and the Song of Ice and Fire book series. The new show focuses on the fall of the once powerful House Targaryen, giving viewers some insight into the long process that eventually led to Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) going from a king’s daughter to a Khaleesi in exile. And, as is usually the case with such world-changing political crises, it’s hard to pinpoint the exact moment in which things took a turn for the south.

The first episode of House of the Dragon features not just one, but two succession disputes. “The Heirs of the Dragon” opens with King Jaeherys (Michael Carter) presiding over a Great Council to announce who will take over his place on the Iron Throne. In the absence of a royal son, two candidates to the post of future ruler of the Seven Kingdoms present themselves: Princess Rhaenys Velaryon (Eve Best), the king’s oldest living granddaughter, and Prince Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine), her cousin and Jaeherys’ oldest male heir. Rhaenys' claim to the throne is weakened by the fact that no woman has ever sat on the Iron Throne, and the lords of Westeros aren't about to let her be the first. And, so, Viserys comes out of the meeting victorious, and Rhaenys is dubbed The Queen Who Never Was by her supporters.

King Jaeherys’ decision to call a Great Council was intended to prevent a war that would bring forth the downfall of House Targaryen. Though he did manage to avert a crisis for the remainder of his time on the throne, his successor would soon find himself in a very similar predicament. After Prince Viserys is proclaimed the “king elect”, the show cuts to the title card (with, sadly, no epic opening sequence in between), and then to the ninth year of the new monarch's reign. Viserys’ wife, Aemma (Sian Brooke), is pregnant for the seventh time, and the king is hoping for a boy, for the couple’s sole living child is Princess Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock), who, despite being headstrong and adventurous, would certainly face as much hostility as her cousin Rhaenys if she were to claim the throne.

King Viserys isn’t quite as knocking on heaven’s door as King Jaeherys was back when the Great Council was called. Still, he does have a strange, purulent wound on his back that has the maesters scratching their heads. He’s also facing a lot of opposition, as well as an imminent crisis: half of his inner circle is trying to warn him about the dangers of a free cities' alliance growing strong on the Stepstones, and the other half is less than thrilled about Prince Daemon’s (Matt Smith) rising power as commander of the City Watch. More specifically, Lord Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans), the current Hand of the King, isn’t impressed by the massacre recently conducted by Viserys’ younger brother in the streets of King’s Landing.

Now, King Viserys would be wise to listen to his Hand, as Prince Daemon is already taking seats on the Iron Throne and strutting about as if he’s the acting monarch. Alas, Lord Hightower is just as doomed as Ned Stark (Sean Bean) was to care more about the kingdom than the king himself — and, let’s be frank, it’s not as if he doesn’t have his own agenda. No matter how much he tries to warn Viserys about the danger his own brother poses to him, the king has more pressing matters to tend to, such as organizing a tourney in honor of his unborn son. Sure, the precedent isn’t great — Queen Aemma has lost an infant child, had two stillborn babies, and miscarried twice — and there’s no guarantee that this new heir will be born with a penis, but the king is confident that this will be it. After all, he had a prophetic dream…

When the day of the tourney arrives, spirits in the Red Keep are as high as they can: the queen has gone into labor just as the bloody festivities were about to begin. However, between one head smashed in with a lance and another, animosities among the members of the court become all the more evident. Lord Boremund Baratheon (Julian Lewis Jones) doesn’t waste an opportunity to remind all of King’s Landing of his support for The Queen Who Never Was, and Prince Daemon beats the crap out of Lord Hightower’s son right before asking for the favor of the Hand’s daughter, Lady Alicent (Emily Carey). However, the king’s brother is soon taken down by a mysterious knight, Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel), who seems to have caught the princess’ eye.

Inside the Red Keep, an even bloodier battle is being fought by the queen: the royal baby is in breech, and the maesters have already done everything in their power to turn him to no avail. King Viserys is called in to make a seemingly impossible decision: the maesters can try and save the child with a medieval C-section, but Queen Aemma will most likely perish to blood loss if the procedure is done. Unsurprisingly, Viserys chooses his son. In the most gruesome birth-related scene this side of The Handmaid’s Tale, Prince Baelon is removed from his mother’s womb, only to die in a matter of seconds.

The queen and the princeling are cremated according to the Targaryen tradition, with freshly-breathed dragon fire, and their bodies aren’t even done burning yet when the matter of King Viserys’ succession is brought up in the small council. Lord Hightower advises the king to name a successor in order to avoid Daemon’s rise to power. Rhaenys’ name is brought up as a possible plaintiff should the king name his own daughter his next in line, since she is also a woman and already has a male heir, as well as many supporters. Curiously enough, Lord Corlys (Steve Toussaint), Rhaenys’ husband, seems to be on board with Daemon taking over.

The king is annoyed by the council’s insistence that he name an heir. After all, he has just said goodbye to his wife and son. But his disposition soon changes when Lord Hightower brings him news that Prince Daemon took his men to a brothel to celebrate the death of little Baelon. To add insult to injury, the commander of the City Watch gave the dead prince a tasteless nickname: Heir for a Day. Distraught, the king banishes his brother to his home at the Vale and proclaims Rhaenyra his official successor. He calls his lords to swear fealty to him and the princess, and makes his daughter swear to become the keeper of a prophecy that once came to King Aegon in a dream — a prophecy about the end of the world of men that the late king dubbed "A Song of Ice and Fire."

Well, everything’s settled then, right? Rhaenyra will be the first woman to sit on the Iron Throne, and House Targaryen will be safe once again, right? Why, of course not! Not only is Daemon blowing steam out of his ears, Lord Hightower has his own plans to secure a male heir for the king — one with his own blood. While Viserys is mourning his wife and son in his chambers, Otto calls upon Alicent to offer the king some comfort, preferably wearing one of her mother’s more revealing dresses. In the book, Alicent becomes King Viserys’ second wife and the mother of his son, Prince Aegon II, adding another layer of complexity to the already messy Dance of the Dragons. Considering how close she currently is to Princess Rhaenyra, it is likely that this upcoming marriage will also put a damper on the girls’ friendship.

House of the Dragon airs on Sundays on HBO. Episodes are available to stream on HBO Max.