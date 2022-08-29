After the House of the Dragon premiere introduced us the new slate of Westeros characters and presented a shocking birth scene, episode 2 was a good opportunity to give viewers some breathing room and focus more on the political storylines – something that greatly helped increase the popularity of flagship series Game of Thrones. With the chess pieces set, it’s time to look ahead, as the new trailer for the series reveals.

The trailer for episode three, titled “Second of His Name”, teases that viewers will once again witness another time jump. In episode two, King Viserys (Paddy Considine) mentioned that six months had passed since he lost two of the most important members of House Targaryen, and one of the episode’s arcs centered around the King’s choice to marry again. The trailer reveals that not only will this marriage happen, but also that when we return to Westeros next week, he will already have his new- and firstborn son called Aegon – which explains the episode title.

This means that, barely after being announced as the first Queen to sit on the throne, Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) already has her position threatened, as Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) points out to her. This will generate some conflict with her father, since she has no interest in stepping down to get married. The trailer also seemingly implies that the next episode will probably open with an attack that was teased at the end of this week’s as Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) and Lord Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint) formed an unlikely alliance to attack a group that has been feeding soldiers to crabs. The attack, however, is not sanctioned by King Viserys.

House of the Dragon premiered on HBO on August 21, and it quickly broke the cable network’s viewership record: nearly 10 million people tuned in (either on regular TV or on HBO Max) in order to check out the highly anticipated first episode of the Game of Thrones prequel series. On the following days, that number doubled, which prompted HBO to grant the epic series an early renewal for Season 2.

The series is partially based on books by novel series author George R.R. Martin, but rather on the mythology of Westeros that Martin created and developed in order to construct a better narrative for A Song of Ice and Fire. House of the Dragon is set roughly 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, and centers around the Targaryen House’s long reign before the Iron Throne was taken over by House Baratheon.

HBO and HBO Max will premiere episode 3 from House of the Dragon on September 4.

