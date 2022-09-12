There is a quote often attributed to Oscar Wilde that says, “Everything in the world is about sex, except sex. Sex is about power." While there is some debate on whether Wilde did say or write anything to this effect, this statement has become an axiom in discussions about sex and power imbalance in our world. However, nowhere does it hold more true than in the fictional world of Westeros and its surrounding lands. For better or for worse, sex has always been an important part of the Game of Thrones universe, and House of the Dragon is no exception to this rule. The topic has been orbiting the show’s main plots ever since Episode 1, insinuating itself through the horror of Queen Aemma’s (Sian Brooke) fate, Lady Alicent’s (Emily Carey) rise to the king’s side, and even Prince Daemon’s (Matt Smith) retreat to Dragonstone. In all of these stories, power struggles play a role just as important as desire, if not more. Now, in this week’s "King of the Narrow Sea," sex and power prove to be more inextricable than ever as Princess Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) goes on an adventure with her uncle that changes the entire landscape of the Red Keep.

Anyone that’s been paying attention to the more, uh… romantic elements of House of the Dragon has most certainly been waiting for Rhaenyra to get it on with either Daemon or Ser Criston (Fabien Frankel). Well, the good news is that the waiting is over! Sure, one of these men might be her uncle, but this is Westeros we’re talking about. Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) and Jon Snow (Kit Harington) walked so that their Targaryen ancestors could fly. But before Rhaenyra can get a taste of that sweet Westerosi incest, she must endure her own season of The Bachelorette as boys and men of all ages literally line up to ask for her hand. The problem is that Rhaenyra doesn’t have the patience to deal with this kind of popularity contest, and so her marriage tour of the realm is cut short. She returns home early, much to the annoyance of King Viserys (Paddy Considine), who so carefully organized his daughter’s trip so that she could find her prince consort.

Image via HBO

RELATED: 'House of the Dragon' vs. 'The Rings of Power:' Why The 'Game of Thrones' Spinoff Is a Better Starting Point For Non-Fans

The king’s anger at the princess is mitigated by the return of his brother not as an opposing monarch, but as a willing subject. Contrary to what the episode’s title suggests, Daemon isn’t holding on to his title of King of the Narrow Sea. Instead, he bends the knee to Viserys and relinquishes his crown of bones, earning back his place in court after being banished to the Vale. Daemon is welcomed with a warm brotherly hug, a wine-fueled banquet, and a long, loving session of childhood reminiscences.

Viserys and Daemon aren’t the only former rivals that make peace in "King of the Narrow Sea," at least for the time being. Rhaenyra and Alicent are also back on speaking terms, with the princess having seemingly accepted her friend’s change of status. The two young women have their own heart-to-heart as Viserys and Daemon take a trip through memory lane. Rhaenyra opens up about her fear and contempt for a life of popping out heirs, making Alicent shift uncomfortably. It’s a scene that might seem inconsequential at first sight, but that foreshadows what’s about to come, for as Alicent spends the episode cradling her baby daughter and lying bored under the naked, sore-covered king, Rhaenyra gets to meet a whole new world most princesses only ever dream of.

Now, who doesn’t love when a rebellious heiress goes full Princess Jasmine and gets a makeunder to experience life as a commoner? In Episode 4, House of the Dragon allows itself a break from all the darkness to embrace this classic, entertaining trope. Nonetheless, viewers should still curb their enthusiasm, for there will, of course, be serious consequences for this little adventure.

Image via HBO

Alongside Daemon, Rhaenyra flees the Red Keep through a secret passage and learns about the pleasures the nights of King’s Landing have to offer. She drinks cheap booze, has fun with acrobats and fortune-tellers, and watches a satirical play that reveals a lot about what the people truly think of having an heir as their future queen. (Hint: they don’t like it.) But the real high point of this family escapade is at a brothel, in which Daemon shows his niece that there is more to sex than just making royal babies. Though it’s not always the case — cue poor Alicent staring blankly at the ceiling — sex can be a pleasurable experience for everyone involved. And if just watching the people at the pleasure house going at it isn’t enough to convince the princess, Daemon isn’t afraid to take a more hands-on approach. The prince and the princess finally release all that sexual tension that had been building up since Daemon first put a necklace around Rhaenyra’s neck in Episode 1 — but then her uncle-turned-lover chickens out at the last minute and runs off on her. Disoriented, the princess returns to the castle alone and without her disguise, making the job of Lord Otto’s (Rhys Ifans) spies a lot easier.

Having been left high and dry by one of her love interests, Rhaenyra turns to another: upon arriving at the Red Keep, she seduces Ser Criston and tops off her night of adventures with a sexy knight. But while the princess goes to bed with a smile plastered across her face, other political agents are plotting to use her sexual awakening against her. After receiving word of Daemon and Rhaenyra’s indiscretion from a child spy — who answers to Prince Daemon’s now ex-lover Mysaria (Sonoya Mizuno), no less! — Lord Otto rushes to give the king the bad news. After all, it is a Hand’s job to tell uncomfortable truths every now and then.

After hearing what his trusted advisor has to say, King Viserys is pissed, and there’s a little bit for everyone. First, he accuses Lord Otto of making up lies to sully the princess’ reputation and of plotting to ensure that House Hightower will have an heir at the Iron Throne. Then, the king has a very aggressive chat with his drunk brother, who confesses to more than he has done, stating that he and the princess did indeed sleep together. In true Targaryen fashion, Daemon asks Viserys for Rhaenyra’s hand in marriage, but the king won’t have it, especially since the prince already has a wife waiting for him in the Vale — a wife to whom he should return right away. Will Daemon do as he is told for once or will he pull a completely unexpected stunt just like the last time the king banished him to the Vale? That remains to be seen.

Image via HBO

Last, but not least, Viserys has a word with his daughter. Though Rhaenyra has sworn to Alicent that nothing has happened between Daemon and her, and though Alicent has assured the king that the prince only said what he said out of spite, Viserys isn’t entirely convinced. He scolds his daughter, who is quick to remark that if she were a man, none of this would be a problem. Besides, says Rhaenyra, Lord Otto’s claims aren’t true. The king replies with a hard lesson that the princess must learn if she’s ever to rule: "The truth does not matter, Rhaenyra. Only perception." Fully aware that disowning his named heiress will only sow division in House Targaryen, Viserys assures Rhaenyra that she will still be queen, but reminds her that she has duties to fulfill. In order to put an end to the political unrest that has been growing ever since Lord Corlys (Steve Toussaint) promised his daughter to the son the Sealord of Braavos, kicking off an alliance with the Free Cities, Rhaenyra must marry Laenor Velaryon (Theo Nate). The princess agrees, but only if her father fulfills his own duties as king — that is, getting rid of the usurpers.

And so, King Viserys calls Lord Otto to the Small Council room for the last of a series of unpleasant conversations. The king recalls his own father, Baelon, who served as Hand to King Jaeherys before Otto and died after merely five days on the job. Whether the king has always suspected something was amiss or has just finally managed to put two and two together is anyone’s guess, but he leaves no doubt that he believes Lord Otto was responsible for his father’s demise. Then, Viserys brings Alicent to the table, claiming Lord Otto used his own daughter as a distraction after the death of Queen Aemma. Otto tries to defend himself, but his time is up. The king thanks him for his service to the Crown and relieves him of his responsibilities — and then he has a Maester take a morning after potion to Rhaenyra, just for good measure.

House of the Dragon airs on Sundays on HBO. Episodes are available to stream on HBO Max.