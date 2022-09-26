Well, it finally happened: the big time skip. Unlike the nearly real-world timeline of its parent show, Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon allows huge spans of time to go by between one episode and the other. Six months separate Queen Aemma’s (Sian Brooke) horrifying death in Episode 1 from King Viserys’ (Paddy Considine) decision to marry young Lady Alicent (Emily Carey) in Episode 2. By the time we meet Alicent as queen in Episode 3, her firstborn, Aegon, is already a toddler. Time skips just got larger and larger from episode to episode, and, from the get-go, fans knew that there was a ten-year jump waiting for them in the middle of the season. In "The Princess and the Queen," the moment has come to leave behind the young versions of Queen Alicent and Princess Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock), among others, and say hello to their more mature selves.

A lot has changed in King’s Landing over the course of a decade, but a lot remains the same. King Viserys is still around, though probably not for long, as is Ser Criston (Fabien Frankel), who has managed to avoid any severe punishment for murdering a guest of the king at the princess’ wedding banquet thanks to the queen’s good graces. Now played by Olivia Cooke, Alicent is still suspicious of Rhaenyra’s (Emma D’Arcy) escapades and makes no effort to hide it. With the king just a few steps away from kicking the bucket, however, the princess’ love affairs and the queen’s probing might have more immediate consequences. The main changes to the Westerosi capital’s landscape are the absence of Prince Daemon (Matt Smith), who’s enjoying a trip to Pentos with his new wife, and the never-ending parade of children that now roam around the Red Keep. Little Aegon (Ty Tennant) is now a Draco Malfoy-looking teen that enjoys beating his meat at the castle’s open windows and tormenting his younger, dragon-less brother, Aemond (Leo Ashton). Their sister Helaena (Evie Allen), on the other hand, is happy to stay behind studying bugs and other creepy crawlers. And then there are Jacaerys (Leo Hart), Lucerys (Harvey Sadler), and the newly-born prince Joffrey, Rhaenyra’s children with Laenor Velaryon (John Macmillan). Or should we say with Harwin Strong (Ryan Corr)?

The real parentage of the princess’ three sons is called into question many times throughout this episode, from the very first scene. But Laenor and Harwin aren’t the only fathers whose connection with their children — or alleged children — are central to “The Princess and the Queen." This week’s House of the Dragon is all about daddy issues, fatherly love, and the weak spots represented by one’s children. Lord Lyonel Strong’s (Gavin Spokes) position is threatened by his firstborn’s affair with the heiress to the throne, and the King’s Hand ends up being blindsided by his treacherous second son, Larys (Matthew Needham). Out of love for his daughter, King Viserys pretends not to notice that his grandchildren bear no similarity with their so-called father. Otherwise, he would be forced to send Rhaenyra into exile. Across the Narrow Sea, Daemon awaits the birth of his third child with Laena Velaryon (Nanna Blondell) while caring for his eldest daughter, Rhaena (Eva Ossei-Gerning), and ignoring his youngest, the dragon-less Baela (Shani Smethurst). Even Lord Otto (Rhys Ifans) performs his fatherly duties in absentia as Queen Alicent mulls over his last words before leaving King’s Landing and longs for his counsel.

The story begins with Princess Rhaenyra giving birth to her third son, named Joffrey in honor of Laenor’s deceased lover. The princess and her husband seem to have a good thing going on with their open marriage, and Laenor is content to have Ser Harwin siring the princelings. The trio never speaks of such matters out loud, but it’s pretty clear that the boys’ parentage is no secret behind closed doors when Laenor introduces the commander of the City Watch to his new bundle of joy. Outside the princess’ quarters, however, things are a bit different. Queen Alicent is more than a little bothered by her nephews’ brown hair, considering that both Rhaenyra and Laenor sport the silver locks of Old Valyria, and she’s not the only one: unable to let go of Rhaenyra’s rejection, Ser Criston is determined to out the boys as bastards. The only person that remains blind to the children’s resemblance with Ser Harwin is the king, who has forbidden Alicent from bringing up the topic altogether.

Not even Ser Harwin’s fit of rage when Ser Criston mentions him possibly being the boys’ father is enough to open Viserys’ eyes to the truth. While training Alicent’s and Rhaenyra’s sons, the captain of the Kingsguard pits Aegon against his younger nephews, encouraging the older prince to beat them harder and faster with the wooden sword. Annoyed by the sword-fighting master’s blatant disregard for the well-being of Rhaenyra’s sons, Harwin intervenes, to which Criston responds by saying that Harwin shows the boys the same kind of consideration that a father would have for his children. This is enough to send Ser Harwin’s fists flying to Ser Criston’s face, giving him a beating that, sadly, was not as violent as the one Ser Criston gave poor Joffrey (Solly McLeod) back at the banquet. The attack costs Harwin his position in the City Watch and has his father asking the king to relieve him of his duties as Hand. But Viserys remains unconvinced and refuses to dismiss Lord Lyonel, allowing him only a short vacation to take his heir back to Harrenhal. It’s Lord Lyonel's way of keeping his beloved son away from all that Targaryen mess. Alas, tragedy awaits them at the end of their journey, but more on that later.

Following Ser Harwin's departure, Princess Rhaenyra tries to remedy the situation her own way at the small council. After bickering with Alicent over every single matter, from petty squabbles at the Riverlands to the Triarchy’s return to the Stepstones, she asks to speak to the queen in front of the council’s members. The princess apologizes for any offense her family might have caused Alicent’s, referencing an incident earlier in the episode in which Jacaerys, Lucerys, and Aegon presented Aemond with a pig dressed as a dragon. As Lady Laena explains to Baela in a different scene, half of all dragon eggs never hatch, and so it isn’t rare for Targaryen and Velaryon heirs to remain without a scaled pet to call their own well into adolescence. Aemond, however, doesn’t take his lack of a dragon lightly and seems to be incessantly mocked for it by the other royal children. But it is also not impossible for anyone of Valyrian descent to bond with a dragon later in life. And, so, Rhaenyra offers to give Aemond a dragon egg of his choice whenever the next batch comes. She also proposes a betrothal between Jacaerys and Helaena, much to the king’s joy. Queen Alicent, on the other hand, isn’t impressed and all but declines the offer, prompting Rhaenyra to return with her family to Dragonstone.

Alicent vents her frustration with Rhaenyra and Viserys to another friend she made last week: Ser Larys, Lord Lyonel’s club-footed son who had a lot to say about the princess’ choices of tea. She complains about Lord Lyonel’s cowardice in telling the king the hard truths he needs to hear and laments her father’s absence. In true “After Everything I’ve Done for You (That You Didn’t Ask For)” fashion, Ser Larys comes to the aid of his friend: he puts together an army of criminals with their tongues cut out and sends them to burn down Harrenhal with his father and brother inside. Since the seat of House Strong is known for being cursed, no one will bat an eye when they hear about yet another tragedy at the wretched castle, he explains to a horrified Alicent — who, again, never asked for any of it.

Lord Lyonel and Ser Harwin aren’t the only characters to go out in flames in this episode of House of the Dragon. All the way over in Pentos, Daemon and Laena debate whether they should return to Westeros or stay put and serve as Prince Reggio’s (Dean Nolan) virtual dragons for hire. Disillusioned with the way things turned out for him in Westeros — you know, with how he killed his first wife for nothing and all — Daemon wants to stay behind, but Laena wishes to raise her daughters at Driftmark. Unfortunately, she will never get to see her childhood home again, even though Daemon will eventually concede to returning to Westeros: during her stay at Pentos, Laena goes into labor, but the baby won’t come out. Doomed to die in childbirth, and not the dragonrider's death that she wished for, Laena storms off in search of her dragon. After uttering the word "dracarys" various times in tears, she is burned to death, leaving Daemon to decide the fate of Rhaena and Baela. RIP, Westeros’ most gorgeous dragon lady. (Seriously, Nanna Blondell looks like a Disney princess with that dress and that wig.)

House of the Dragon airs on Sundays on HBO. Episodes are also available to stream on HBO Max.