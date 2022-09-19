With HBO’s House of the Dragon, we know that we are soon headed for a dance like no other, the dance of dragons as it would be known. However, before getting there, we were treated to a royal wedding that went down in typical George R. R. Martin style, leading to a rather rushed conclusion. In episode 5 titled We Light The Way, King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine) sails to High Tide, the new seat of House Velaryon to broker a marriage between the two old Valyrian houses. Despite his trip taking a toll on his health, the marriage is agreed upon by Lord Corlys Velaryon (Steven Toussaint) to have their two children, Princes Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) and Ser Laenor (Theo Nate), wed. The introduction event at the Red Keep was no small affair, with various subplots simmering beneath the surface. It would, however, explode with the most unlikely of characters when Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel) lunges for Ser Joffrey (Solly McLeod), Laenor’s lover, and beats him to death before all the guests.

The new episode preview offers up firstly, yet another time jump and new faces to the cast of the series. Most notably is the arrival of Emma D’Arcy, taking over from Alcock as Rhaenyra, and Olivia Cooke portraying Alicent Hightower replacing Emma Carey. The previous episode saw the king collapse just after the wedding vows were exchanged, however, Viserys remains very much alive though riddled with sickness and brewing trouble in the Stepstones. The preview also introduces us to new older versions of the royal family including Prince Aegon, Viserys’ eldest son who seems to be getting primed to challenge his half-sister’s claim to the Iron Throne. Prince Daemon (Matt Smith), after the murder of his wife, Lady Rhea Royce (Rachel Redford), has married Lady Laena Velaryon (Savannah Steyn) as well.

While the preview alludes to worrying signs in the Stepstones, it does also include a lot more dragons than in previous episodes. There also seems to be yet another accusation of infidelity being leveled at someone in the family with the color of the children’s hair a main point of concern; concern that might impact the struggle for the Iron Throne. The preview also seems to bring Cooke’s Alicent more into the story regarding the scheming needed to attain the Iron Throne.

The series seems to be drawing ever closer to bringing the realm of the Seven Kingdoms to war. The union between Targaryens and Velaryons, at least on the side of Princess Rhaenyra, is sure to not bode well when war is declared for the “Great Iron Chair.”

House of the Dragon follows the events that preceded those of Game of Thrones almost 200 years before. Based on the works of George R.R. Martin, the series will focus on the Targaryen civil war that will signal the decline of the house of the dragon.

Episode 6 will premiere on HBO and HBO Max on September 25. Take a look at the trailer below: