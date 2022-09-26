House of the Dragon brought us to its midseason mark with the fifth episode a week ago. The sixth episode, The Princess and The Queen, picks up 10 years later after yet another time jump, with older versions of the characters on show, more scheming, and more blood as well. The episode showed for the first time, the palpable disdain and anger that exists between Queen Alicent (Olivia Cooke) and Princess Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy). While the pair cover their mutual disdain under a regal guise, it still simmers beneath the surface and in the case of Alicent, found expression in the actions of Lord Larys Strong (Matthew Needham).

Episode 6 offered plenty to digest during its runtime. The scheming of Lord Larys and, to a degree, Queen Alicent has resulted presumably in the deaths of Larys’ father and brother, Lord Lyonel (Gavin Spokes) and Ser Harwin (Ryan Corr). Despite many not being able to say it, the implication that Ser Harwin is the father of Rhaenyra’s children is sure to breed more resentment when the princess discovers the truth. However, the eventual death of Laena Velaryon (Nanna Blondell) at the fires of Vhagar sets up a mournful look for the preview of episode 7 titled Driftmark. While the Velaryons and some Targaryens mourn their dead, the clip sees the return of Lord Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans), presumably as Hand of the King as the position has recently become vacant.

Whether by reason of his return or some other machinations, the newly released trailer for Episode 7 shows tensions are still boiling over with a teary-eyed Alicent stating “there is a debt to be paid,” while in the next scene, Princess Rhaenyra says to someone offscreen, “this is the highest of treasons.” As you know, treason is a big word in Westeros, once it’s mentioned one’s neck could be next – ask Ned Stark. However, whatever might have made Rhaenyra utter those words just further emphasizes that we are drawing perilously closer to war in the Seven Kingdoms. That sentiment is further strengthened when Otto Hightower says, “I promise you, in time, you and I will prevail.”

Driftmark will seemingly to offer the strongest mix of emotions and political scheming the series has offered so far. Beneath all the drama, a subtle event occurs in the preview, Vhagar has been stolen by someone. Exactly how the biggest and oldest dragon in Westeros gets stolen remains to be seen, but is certainly exciting to ponder. The preview wraps after a scuffle between Rhaenyra and Alicent, with Rhaenyra uttering “Now they see you as you are.”

House of the Dragon follows the events that preceded those of Game of Thrones almost 200 years before and the life of Daenerys Targaryen. Based on the works of George R.R. Martin, the series will focus on the Targaryen civil war that will come to be known as the Dance of Dragons.

Episode 7 will premiere on HBO and HBO Max on October 2. Take a look at the trailer below: