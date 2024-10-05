Set nearly 200 years before the events of the tremendously successful Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon gives viewers a deep dive into the alluded-to Targaryen bloodline that ruled the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros for centuries. Game of Thrones viewers will surely know the fate of the Targaryen dynasty. Even so, this prequel offers insight into a time when Targaryens were the most powerful family in Westeros, their strengths and weaknesses and where they went wrong, eventually leading to the events portrayed in Game of Thrones.

The first season of House of the Dragon played a major role in introducing the characters and conflicts that viewers watched develop in season two. The second season of House of the Dragon was released this past summer of 2024. Now that viewers have had time to let the twists and turns of the season sink in, it is worth looking back at each episode of season one.

10 "The Rogue Prince"

Episode 2

Image via Max

Six months after the events of the first episode, King Viserys (Paddy Considine) faces political pressure from all sides as unease intensifies in Westeros. Lord Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint) urges immediate action against the Triarchy, who are wreaking havoc in the Stepstones. Meanwhile, Prince Daemon (Matt Smith), who now illegally occupies Dragonstone, announces his plans to marry his mistress Mysaria (Sonoya Mizuno) and steals a dragon egg, escalating conflict with his brother, Viserys. Torn between personal and political demands, Viserys considers a new marriage with Corlys’ daughter, Laena (Nova Foueillis-Mosé), but shocks everyone by choosing Alicent Hightower (Emily Carey) instead, straining his relationships with Corlys and his daughter, Princess Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock).

This episode introduces relationships that Viserys, as the King, must keep in mind if he is to be a good ruler. Not only is there friction within the Targaryen family, but also between the great houses of Westeros as well as abroad, beyond the borders of Westeros. One of the highlights from the episode is a conversation between Rhaenyra, the heir to the throne, and Rhaenys (Eve Best), "the Queen Who Never Was." Despite Viserys naming Rhaenyra heir, Rhaenys bluntly explains to Rhaenyra that she, a woman, will never be truly accepted as ruler of the Seven Kingdoms. Rhaenyra and Rhaenys' conversation accentuates a major theme in the show: the power struggle women face in society.

9 "Second of His Name"

Episode 3

Image via Max

Three years after Viserys’ marriage to Alicent (Carey), Rhaenyra (Alcock) grapples with the pressure to marry while feeling overshadowed by her half-brother, Prince Aegon. During a royal hunt celebrating Aegon’s second nameday, Rhaenyra clashes with her father, while rejecting Lord Jason Lannister’s (Jefferson Hall) proposal. Meanwhile, in the Stepstones, Daemon and Corlys struggle against the Triarchy’s Craghas Drahar (Daniel Scott-Smith) and his forces. In a final confrontation driven by Daemon’s desire to prove his independence to Viserys, Daemon, with aid from Corlys’ son Laenor (Theo Nate) and his dragon Seasmoke, defeats Drahar, emerging victorious from the battle before Viserys’ forces can arrive.

For the first time since Viserys announced his intent to marry Alicent, viewers get to see the complicated dynamic between Rhaenyra and her best friend-turned-stepmother, Alicent. The addition of Aegon creates some uncertainty regarding Rhaenyra's claim to the throne—there is now a male contender, potentially threatening her claim. Additionally, the audience is treated to an epic battle scene akin to those popularized in Game of Thrones.

8 "The Heirs of the Dragon"

Episode 1

Image via Max

The episode begins with King Jaehaerys (Michael Carter) presiding over the Great Council at Harrenhal, which elects Viserys as his successor over Princess Rhaenys (Eve Best). Eleven years later, Viserys, now king, anticipates the birth of a male heir, hosting a tournament in his unborn child's honor. Rhaenyra (Alcock) reconnects with her uncle Daemon, who exerts power as the commander of the City Watch. Tragedy strikes when Viserys' wife, Queen Aemma (Siân Brooke), dies during childbirth, followed by their infant son. Amidst the mourning, Viserys names Rhaenyra as his heir, setting the stage for future strife within the Targaryen family.

The House of the Dragon premiere introduces key players and hints at their intentions, which will drive their characters's actions throughout the season. It is no coincidence that the episode begins and ends with a public declaration of the heir to the Iron Throne. Rhaenyra being named heir gives the illusion of growth from Rhaenys being overlooked—that a woman ruler will now be accepted by the realm. However, Viserys naming Rhaenyra his heir only sets the stage for hardship and obstacles Rhaenyra must overcome to defend her claim.

7 "The Princess and the Queen"

Episode 6

Image via Max

Ten years after Rhaenyra and Laenor are wed, Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) gives birth to her third son and immediately faces Queen Alicent's (Olivia Cooke) suspicions about her children's parentage. Despite her post-birth exhaustion, Rhaenyra defiantly presents her newborn to Alicent, who subtly insults Laenor (John Macmillan), Rhaenyra’s husband, for not resembling their children. Tension escalates as Alicent's children, particularly Aemond (Leo Ashton), struggle with dragon bonding, and Rhaenyra’s sons are rumored to be bastards. Meanwhile, Daemon and Laena (Nanna Blondell) consider settling in Pentos as political unrest brews in Westeros.

Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke seamlessly transition Milly Alcock's and Emily Carey's younger Rhaenyra and Alicent, respectively, into these older, damaged and wiser adults. Although viewers are not privy to what happened during the decade between Rhaenyra and Laenor's wedding and the episode's current timeline, it is clear that Rhaenyra and Alicent's resentment toward each other still holds strong, if not, more so than before.

6 "We Light the Way"

Episode 5

Image via Max

Daemon confronts and kills his estranged wife, Rhea Royce (Rachel Redford), to free himself for another marriage. Meanwhile, Viserys visits Driftmark to propose a marriage between Rhaenyra (Alcock) and Laenor (Nate), uniting the Targaryen and Velaryon houses. Both Rhaenyra and Laenor agree to an arrangement allowing them to pursue personal relationships while fulfilling their duty. Alicent (Carey) uncovers Rhaenyra’s secret affair with Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel), leading to tension and betrayal. At a pre-wedding feast, Cole murders Laenor's lover, Joffrey Lonmouth (Solly McLeod), in a violent breakdown, diminishing the celebration.

This episode unveils a side of Ser Criston Cole that has not before been seen. Rhaenyra has made an enemy out of Cole, who is hurt by her refusal to marry him. This lashing out foreshadows future aggression that Cole will unleash to bring Rhaenyra down. Cole's confidence in Alicent regarding his resentment towards Rhaenyra sets them up as a duo intent on punishing her for her free will.

5 "King of the Narrow Sea"

Episode 4

Image via Max

About a year after the royal hunt, Rhaenyra (Alcock) is touring Westeros at Viserys’ behest to meet potential suitors. Daemon returns to court, bends the knee to Viserys, and the two reconcile. Rhaenyra and Daemon reconnect, sneaking out to the Street of Silk, where Rhaenyra gets a taste of freedom. Daemon seduces Rhaenyra but suddenly abandons her in a brothel. Unsatisfied, Rhaenyra returns to her chamber and seduces Cole. Otto informs Viserys about Rhaenyra and Daemon’s alleged affair. Viserys exiles Daemon once again, commands Rhaenyra to marry Laenor to settle disputes with the Velaryons and, at Rhaenyra’s request, strips Otto of his office as Hand.

This episode is packed with dire consequences for the characters's actions. Cole breaks his Kingsguard vows for Rhaenyra, who he will come to resent. Otto reveals to Viserys that he has spies watching Rhaenyra, causing Viserys to grow further suspicious of Otto's motives. Rhaenyra keeps the whole truth from Alicent, causing them to grow distant and despise each other. Not all were necessarily negative consequences, though. Viserys' command for Rhaenyra and Laenor to wed will reconcile relations with the Velaryons.

4 "The Green Council"

Episode 9

Image via Max

The death of Viserys triggers a coup, with Alicent (Cooke) and her father, Otto, making moves to place Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) on the Iron Throne after Alicent misinterprets Viserys’ final words, believing that he named Aegon his heir with his dying breath. The Small Council convenes, but dissent arises, leading Cole to lash out and kill Lord Beesbury (Bill Paterson). Alicent and Otto separately send parties to find Aegon, who resists becoming king. Eventually, Aegon is crowned, but Rhaenys, riding her dragon Meleys, disrupts the coronation, sparing the Greens but escaping to inform Rhaenyra (D’Arcy).

This episode gives the audience more insight into Alicent's sons, Aegon and Aemond (Ewan Mitchell). When Aemond is sent to find Aegon for his coronation, the brothers's interaction gives viewers the sense that Aemond is jealous of, and perhaps even resents, Aegon's being given the throne. Aemond realizes that Aegon is unfit to rule and that he would make a better ruler. This dynamic between the brothers signifies fractures in the Greens' foundation, hinting at potential problems that will arise following Aegon's usurpation of the Iron Throne.

3 "The Black Queen"

Episode 10

Image via Max

Rhaenyra (D’Arcy) deals with the tragic loss of her father, Viserys, while facing the reality of her half-brother Aegon’s usurpation of the throne. As Rhaenyra struggles with premature labor, Daemon prepares for an impending war, rallying support from allies and asserting Rhaenyra's claim to the throne. After the stillbirth of her daughter, Rhaenyra is crowned queen, and the Black Council convenes to strategize against the Greens. Tensions rise as Rhaenyra's sons, Jacaerys (Harry Collett) and Lucerys (Elliot Grihault), are sent to secure alliances, leading to a deadly confrontation when Lucerys encounters Aemond (Mitchell) at Storm's End.

Despite her losses, Rhaenyra must persevere if she is to have any chance at reclaiming the throne. The audience understands that Alicent has misinterpreted Viserys' last words, but once Rhaenyra learns that Lucerys has died by Aemond and Vhagar, the haunting glare that she delivers straight into the camera seems to suggest that a war has started and there is no going back.

2 "Driftmark"

Episode 7

Image via Max

Laena’s (Blondell) funeral takes place at Driftmark, drawing the Targaryens and Velaryons together amidst underlying tensions. Laena's uncle Vaemond (Wil Johnson) delivers a eulogy, hinting at Rhaenyra's (D’Arcy) sons's questionable legitimacy, prompting strained interactions among the families. Aemond (Ashton) steals Laena's dragon, Vhagar, leading to a violent confrontation among the children, resulting in Aemond losing an eye. Conflict occurs when Alicent (Cooke) demands vengeance, but Viserys insists on reconciliation. Daemon, now a widower, schemes with Rhaenyra to fake Laenor’s (Macmillan) death, sparing him and sending him away to live with his lover, allowing Rhaenyra and Daemon to marry.

This episode marks a turning point for Aemond—he has bonded with the largest living dragon, and he resents Rhaenyra's son, Lucerys (Harvey Sadler) for taking his eye. These consequences are sure to make Aemond formidable. Additionally, Alicent loses her composure as she becomes consumed by the need to defend her child and to hold Rhaenyra (through her son) accountable for actions Viserys is quick to dismiss.

1 "The Lord of the Tides"

Episode 8

Image via Max

Disputes amplify over the critical Driftmark succession as Rhaenyra (D’Arcy) deals with political treachery and family strife. With Corlys gravely injured, his claim to Driftmark is challenged by Vaemond, who questions Lucerys' (Grihault) claim and legitimacy. Rhaenyra and Daemon, now married, return to King's Landing, discovering Viserys in a dire state, manipulated by Alicent (Cooke) and Otto. As the succession debate unfolds, a deteriorating Viserys asserts Lucerys' claim before suffering a health crisis after Daemon slays Vaemond for insulting Rhaenyra. The family attempts reconciliation over dinner, but tensions flare again, leading to chaos as Viserys dies in confusion, leaving the realm on the brink of turmoil.

Paddy Considine gives a phenomenal performance as Viserys, especially as he makes his trek across the throne room, now emaciated from disease. It is especially touching to know that he made this arduous journey out of love and support for Rhaenyra and her children, defending their claims. In this scene, viewers witness a heartfelt moment between brothers Viserys and Daemon, suggesting that, even though Daemon can be selfish and cruel, he truly loves his brother and family. Viserys' family gathers for one last dinner, which is briefly a joyous event, despite strife within the family, but is eventually ended by snide remarks between Rhaenyra's and Alicent's sons. Viewers are left with a standoff between Daemon and Aemond (Mitchell), leaving the audience craving their next encounter.

House of the Dragon is available to stream on Max in the U.S.

WATCH ON MAX

NEXT: The 15 Best Episodes of 'House of the Dragon,’ Ranked According to IMDb