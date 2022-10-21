It’s been an amazing return to Westeros. HBO’s House of the Dragon has lived up to the expectations that come from being the prequel series to enormous hit Game of Thrones. After nine full episodes filled with varying plot twists, the forging and breaking of alliances alongside good old-fashioned Westerosi scheming from the likes of Ser Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) and the rather despicable Lord Larys Strong (Matthew Needham). The series’ first season finale is scheduled to air on HBO on October 23. Sadly, however, it would seem that the much-anticipated episode has leaked online.

Exactly how the finale leaked online is not yet known, however, social media is buzzing with the news. The breach is sad, coming a couple of days before the finale’s premiere. Twitter is sure to be a minefield of spoilers and one has to be careful while scrolling through feeds until after Sunday at least.

In the circumstances, it might be advisable to take a couple of days off social media or at the very least, stay extremely wary. A better, not to mention safer, option under the circumstances will be to settle in over the weekend and binge-watch the entirety of the previous nine episodes, perhaps there were some Easter eggs you missed when seeing it the first time around.

The development is one also that is sure to displease audiences as well, and it would not be the first time HBO and its viewing public have locked horns since the series premiered in August. When the network aired the series premiere, so large was the demand that HBO Max, the streaming service that carries the show, was overwhelmed and crashed for a little while. By episode 7, HBO was in the spotlight again as fans complained about the episode, claiming it was too dark with some viewers labeling it “unwatchable.” HBO defended the lighting calling it an “intentional creative decision.”

House of the Dragon airs its season finale on October 23.