"Who can know the heart of a dragon?" asks Archmaester Gyldayn, the narrator in George R.R. Martin's book Fire & Blood. That's a very good question, and one that's begging for an answer after the first season finale of House of the Dragon. "The Black Queen" showed us one of the most heartbreaking moments from the book: the death of prince Lucerys Velaryon (Elliot Grihault) after a brief fight on dragonback against his uncle, Prince Aemond Targaryen (Ewan Mitchell).

The death of Lucerys and his dragon, Arrax, was first narrated in Fire & Blood, making evident Aemond's desire and intent of killing the young Velaryon prince. House of the Dragon, though, showed us a different take on that scene. After a brief chase through the permanent storm that covers the Stormlands, Arrax disobeys Lucerys and attacks Aemond's dragon, Vhagar, head-on, spitting fire on the older dragon's head in an attempt to protect his rider. Only Vhagar is nearly five times bigger than Arrax, so it didn't hurt her... but it did annoy her. She then proceeds to also disobey her own rider and ambush Arrax and Lucerys, killing them both instantly, and flying away as what's left of them falls from the skies.

So the culprit of those deaths really is Vhagar, but can we really blame her? Are we being fair with our favorite old lady dragon? We may be heartbroken after the season finale, but an effort must be made to clear Vhagar's name after the deaths of Lucerys and Arrax. Although she was indeed the sole party responsible for the killings, it's important to note some points about the old dragon's personality — as well as the influence a dragonrider has on their mount.

Who Is Vhagar at This Point?

As we know, Vhagar is the last surviving dragon of Aegon the Conqueror's Conquest of Westeros. She was ridden by Visenya Targaryen, and, after her first rider's death, she spent 29 years by herself, with no one mounting her. She was then claimed by the young Prince Baelon Targaryen, and, afterward, by someone we know: Lady Laena Velaryon (Nana Blondell). She had a brief period of peace and adventure living with Laena, Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith), and their family in Pentos, as the series shows us, but even that ended tragically when Laena died.

So Vhagar is old. When she eventually dies, she will be 181 years old, and almost as big as Balerion, the Black Dread. We haven't seen her before the events of House of the Dragon, but we know she is the survivor of more than a hundred battles, has seen a lot of stuff and, at this point in her life, is most likely tired. We also know she is not an idle killer, as there were many moments in which she could have killed people around her — even young Aemond Targaryen (Leo Ashton) when he attempted to claim her in "Driftmark" — and didn't. She doesn't have it in her anymore to pull petty pranks on kids. Either her mission is a serious one, or not really demanding her obedience. After a lifetime of fighting and heartbreak, she just wants some peace and quiet.

Series creator and showrunner Ryan Condal describes Vhagar in a very interesting way. In a recent featurette, he says she is basically "an old cat," as she is very grumpy and sleeps a lot. She has also grown so big she doesn't really fit anywhere anymore, not even in the Dragonpit in King's Landing. This has developed in her a kind of "loner personality," as Condal says — not necessarily antisocial, but, if she can avoid it, she most likely will, because that's who she is at this point in her life.

Can We Really Blame Vhagar?

By now, House of the Dragon has made it pretty clear that a bond between rider and dragon is a pretty strong one. The mounts often reflect some personality traits of their riders, too, and we have examples like Daemon and Caraxes, who are both rash and short-tempered, and even Lucerys and Arrax, who were both too young and insecure of themselves, even though they had their virtues and merits as a duo.

But with Aemond and Vhagar, it's a little different. Aemond certainly has his merits as a dragonrider, and bonding with Vhagar is no easy feat, but, when they bonded in "Driftmark," they were both in very dark places, as the dragon had just lost Laena in a pretty overwhelming situation and the young rider was desperate to claim a dragon of his own, going all-in on Vhagar. So she does inherit her rider's sadistic traits and recklessness, but, in the end, she is still a 180-something lady who has seen (and done) some stuff in her life, and, thus, doesn't really have the patience to play a young man's game.

So, knowing all that, is it really fair to put the blame on her shoulders — or wings — for what happened over Storm's End? We know Aemond is not a well-meaning person, especially towards Rhaenyra's side of the family. He is angry, resentful, and overall toxic to be around, and the decision to go after Lucerys was his, and his alone. He decided to play a game only he wanted to play, all the while riding the most dreaded creature in all the world. That's not really wise, and, as far as pranks go, not a very funny one.

The killing of Lucerys and Arrax, then, speaks more about Vhagar's bond with Aemond than her killing instincts. She doesn't want a younger dragon spitting fire in her face because she doesn't have the patience for these things anymore. She knows she is bigger and deadlier than Arrax, and she also knows her rider is not a very good one. Aemond may be skilled, but Vhagar's disobedience makes it evident she doesn't really respect him as much as she did Laena Velaryon, for example. Vhagar even set Laena on fire out of respect for her and her orders.

A Dragonrider Is Never Fully in Control

Aemond's father, king Viserys (Paddy Considine), mentions that "the idea that we control the dragons is an illusion" when talking to young Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) about the Song of Ice and Fire and the need to have a Targaryen on the Iron Throne. The dragons are what make their house great and necessary. Of course, Viserys would know, because he was not known as a skilled dragonrider himself (he only bonded with Balerion when the dragon was old, slow, and sluggish), but his words do carry some truth.

Dragons are one of the last expressions of magic and supernatural elements in the world — so much so, that there's even a theory that they died out because of their unpredictability as magical beings. So, despite the bond between a dragon and its rider being indeed strong, a person is never fully in control of their mount, no matter how skilled they may be. It's obvious that Aemond is to blame for the deaths of Lucerys and Arrax, but this is mostly because of his personal character than because of Vhagar's instincts. There's a very wise saying among youngsters that goes: "if you don't know how to play, don't go down to the playground." And Aemond clearly didn't know how to play, but he'll have to bear the consequences of what happened nevertheless.

The first season of House of the Dragon is available to stream on HBO Max.