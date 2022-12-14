If you’re looking for a Christmas present for yourself or for someone else who’s in love with the world of Westeros, you’ll be glad to know that HBO hit series House of the Dragon will hit shelves as early as next week. Season 1 of the epic series will be released for home video in all formats (4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD), and it’s also already available for digital purchase. The first season box set includes all 10 episodes of the debut season from the prequel series, which chronicles the Targaryen family’s struggles to produce a decent heir to the Iron Throne. In order to tease the anticipated release, HBO shared with Collider an exclusive behind-the-scenes clip from the bonus features.

In the clip, we get a glimpse of the Red Keep set, which is a gigantic labyrinth that impressed even the people who designed it. Showrunner Ryan J. Condal just flat-out states it’s the most amazing set he’s ever walked into. The cast and crew reveal that they barely resorted to any filmmaking tricks, since the set was built like a real castle with real stairs and landings and rooms – which usually aren’t fully constructed for movies and series, or sometimes each part of a scenario is in a different set.

Bonus Material is Guided By George R.R. Martin Himself

In addition to this featurette, the bonus material of the House of the Dragon box set will include a conversation with novel series author George R.R. Martin, in which he talks about the history of Westeros, and details a bit of the mythology he created for the literary series — which is yet to get the final two books released, it's always important to remember. You’ll also get to hear from the show’s team how it felt coming back to Game of Thrones’ famous locations, and how the new cast members embraced the chance of stepping in the shoes of the ancestors of the characters we came to know and love on the flagship series.

House of the Dragon is set around 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones. The series is mostly centered on House Targaryen, who sat on the Iron Throne and ruled Westeros for a long time before getting dethroned by House Baratheon. Different from the original series, House of the Dragon moves at a faster pace, with Season 1 contemplating at least two different generations of characters. The show will return for Season 2, albeit without one of its showrunners.

You can check out the bonus features from the special editions below:

Special Features List from House of the Dragon Season 1

Welcome to Westeros (Exclusive to 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD)

Returning to the Seven Kingdoms (Exclusive to 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD)

A New Reign

Returning to Westeros

Before the Dance: An Illustrated History with George R.R. Martin

Height of an Empire

Noble Houses

Familiar Places

Introducing the Characters

The Season 1 box set from House of the Dragon comes to 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on December 20, 2022. You can watch the exclusive clip below: