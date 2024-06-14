The Big Picture House of the Dragon Season 1 depicts Targaryen power struggle 172 years before Daenerys' birth.

Rhaenyra Targaryen is named heir by Viserys I Targaryen. But the court is divided when Alicent Hightower gives birth to sons who challenge the princess' succession.

Infighting escalates into the Dance of the Dragons civil war, setting the stage for Season 2.

Fire and blood are returning to Westeros. With the second season of HBO's House of the Dragon set to premiere June 16, it's time to catch up on all that's happened in the story so far. Created by Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin and showrunner Ryan Condal, the prequel reinvigorated fans' interest in the lands of ice and fire after Game of Thrones' lackluster Season 8 finale, introducing the show's dedicated audience to all new characters, political schemes, and backstabbing intrigue within the walls of the Red Keep. Now, with battles and betrayal about to descend upon the Seven Kingdoms once more, it's time to recap the most important events of the prequel series' first season.

Taking place two-hundred years before the original series, House of the Dragon is based off Martin's prequel novel, Fire and Blood, and showcases the Targaryen Dynasty at one of the strongest points in its family history. A far cry from Daenerys' exile in the Dothraki Sea, the series opens during a time of stability and gallantry in Westeros. A period of long peace has been enjoyed since the time of King Jaehaerys I the Conciliator, and his successor, King Viserys (Paddy Considine), has already reigned over Westeros successfully for many years. Dragons have not yet faded from the Seven Kingdoms' collective memory into myth, and with multiple adult dragons supporting their position, the Targaryens' authority has never looked so secure. But the gods are cruel, and even crueler are the pains of childbirth.

House of the Dragon 8 10 The reign of House Targaryen begins with this prequel to the popular HBO series Game of Thrones. Based on George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood, House of the Dragon is set nearly 200 years before Game of Thrones, telling the story of the Targaryen civil war with King Viserys. Release Date August 21, 2022 Creator Ryan J. Condal, George R.R. Martin Cast Paddy Considine , Olivia Cooke , Rhys Ifans , Matt Smith , Eve Best , Steve Toussaint , Emma D'Arcy , Milly Alcock , Emily Carey Main Genre Drama Seasons 4 Distributor HBO Expand

'House of the Dragon' Features a Struggle for Succession in Westeros

Westeros lacks the necessary medicine for making pregnancies safe, and not even royals are exempt from the Seven Kingdoms' disastrous maternal mortality rate. It doesn't take long for Viserys' wife, Queen Aemma (Siân Brooke), and his firstborn son, Baelon, to both die within a day of her troubled birth. Aside from emotionally devastating Viserys, these deaths leave the fate of the kingdom in an uncertain state, as Viserys has no other male heirs. With power always on their minds, the lords and ladies of Westeros soon begin planning who will eventually succeed their current king on the Iron Throne.

To resolve their concerns, Viserys formally declares his daughter, Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'arcy/Milly Alcock), as heir, but this decision only serves to deepen the realm's divide. Once praised as the realm's delight, many lords bend the knee to the king's selection, but more, such as House Lannister and Hightower, insist the realm will accept nothing less than a boy ascending to the throne. Rhaenyra's position is further threatened when her father remarries her childhood best friend, accepting Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke/Emily Carey) as his second wife. Alicent subsequently gives birth to three sons, putting Rhaenyra's succession in jeopardy, but the threat of new male heirs doesn't compare to the betrayal Rhaenyra feels at Viserys' choice of bride.

'House of the Dragon' Season 1 Is One Big Family Affair

Close

Much like its sister show, House of the Dragon has just as many messy dynamics and intricate relationships as the best of Game of Thrones. Rhaenyra feels slighted by her father marrying Alicent because she was friends with the young Hightower first, with the show even hinting at a potential romantic attraction between Rhaenyra and Alicent that leaves the future queen feeling betrayed by her new stepmother. Adding to the difficult dynamics, Rhaenyra has a complicated and charged relationship with her uncle, Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith), Viserys' brother. This result is a complicated web of desire and dismay revolving around the drama of a fracturing family.

Adding to this tension are the Velaryons, the second most-powerful house in the realm and close relatives to the Targaryens. Since both houses can trace their lineage back to the days of Old Valyria and have since intermarried, both lines produce dragonriders. Viserys eventually marries Rhaenyra to the eldest Velaryon son, Laenor (John MacMillan), in order to solve his political problems after rejecting Laenor's sister years before to marry Alicent. The marriage remains steady for many years, though Laenor is only attracted to men. But, when reunited with her uncle, the future queen turns to him for additional strength.

Working together to legitimize their relationship, Rhaenyra and Daemon help Laenor fake his death so the two of them can marry and Laenor can escape Westeros with his lover, Ser Qarl (Arty Froushan). Rhaenyra and Daemon then hold a secret Valyrian wedding, subsequently having two children, Viserys and Aegon, in order to further solidify their bloodline. The move puts Rhaenyra in a stronger position than ever to claim her birthright, but as many fans know, Westeros has never responded well to a female leader.

All Out War Is Coming After the Events of Season 1

Your browser does not support the video tag.

One of the greatest controversies during Rhaenyra's marriage to Laenor is the parentage of their three children: Jacaerys (Harry Collett), Lucerys (Elliot Grihault), and Joffrey. While the princess maintains that Laenor fathered the children, the boys' real father is revealed as Ser Harwin Strong (Ryan Corr), commander of the King's Landing City Watch and the genetic cause of the boy's very un-Targaryen black hair. When this distinction is noticed at court, the legitimacy of Rhaenyra's heirs and, by extension, her own claim to the throne is questioned. Those who support the princess' claim come to be known as the Blacks, while those who support the claim of Prince Aegon, Viserys' first son with Queen Alicent, are known as the Greens, setting up two sides directly competing for the throne.

Despite Viserys' attempts to ease the tensions between both sides of his family before his death, persistent infighting ensues. Alicent's children continue mocking Rhaenyra's boys for their illegitimate parentage during the family's final meal together. This is all made worse when Alicent mishears Viserys' final words to her the night before he dies. Viserys believes he's talking to Rhaenyra and reaffirms the Song of Ice and Fire, while Alicent misinterprets this as Viserys changing his mind on who his heir should be. When Viserys' body is discovered the next morning, the Greens seize the chance to take the throne and crown Aegon king based on Alicent's misunderstanding. Yet Rhaenyra, maturing from her earlier rebelliousness and attempting to honor her father's legacy, doesn't immediately attack the Greens when they challenge her rule from King's Landing. Bolstered by her husband's support and the Velaryons' impressive fleet, Rhaenyra crowns herself queen on the Targaryens' traditional seat, Dragonstone, and attempts to chart a path of peace.

This idealistic effort falls apart, however, during Season 1's finale. When Rhaenyra's second son, Lucerys, is killed by Alicent's second son, Aemond (Ewan Mitchell), during a mission to enlist the aid of Storm's End, the march to war can no longer be ignored. The season's final shot features Rhaenyra reacting to the news of Lucerys' death, glowering into the camera with the fierce determination of a queen overcome with rage. With Daemon also shown singing to Vermithor in the same episode, deadly dragons possessed by both the Blacks and the Greens, and both sides gathering allies, the stage is set for Season 2 and the official beginninng to the civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons.

House of the Dragon Season 1 is available to stream on Max in the U.S.

WATCH ON MAX