The Big Picture House of the Dragon has a unique narrative structure, with a fast-paced first season that spans over 20 years.

The actors faced the challenge of portraying the evolution of their characters in a short amount of time — both younger and older versions.

The final three episodes of the season showcase the true strength of the series and sets the stage for future seasons and the war to come.

During its inaugural season, House of the Dragon was already facing an uphill battle, coming on the heels of a widely beloved predecessor but one that had a divisive final season. What's more, the show was left with a unique situation that separates it from Game of Thrones and even its own future seasons, as the gradual rise of political tensions meant the opening to the storyline needed to be told over two decades. Although some big names, like Paddy Considine and Matt Smith, could be counted on to serve as an anchor of stability for much of its run, this also meant that the younger characters of Rhaenyra, Alicent, and their children would be seen throughout their lives, requiring multiple castings.

Thankfully, as we now know, the casting of Milly Alcock and Emily Carey as the two former childhood friends contrasted well with Emma Darcy and Olivia Cooke as their older selves, respectively. All of this culminates in the final three episodes of the season, spanning the course of only a few days and featuring both sides in the first, then splits between their perspectives for the other two as they react to the events happening around them, not to mention each other. The result is both a thrilling and unique first season, the likes of which we will most likely not see again in the series at large.

House of the Dragon The reign of House Targaryen begins with this prequel to the popular HBO series Game of Thrones. Based on George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood, House of the Dragon is set nearly 200 years before Game of Thrones, telling the story of the Targaryen civil war with King Viserys. Release Date August 21, 2022 Creator Ryan J. Condal, George R.R. Martin Cast Paddy Considine , Olivia Cooke , Rhys Ifans , Matt Smith , Eve Best , Steve Toussaint , Emma D'Arcy , Milly Alcock , Emily Carey Main Genre Drama Seasons 2 Distributor HBO

In 'House of the Dragon,' the Game of Thrones Often Moves Slowly

Since House of the Dragon is based on Fire and Blood, a subjective and unreliable history book detailing events in the world of Westeros, the series has some leeway when it comes to portraying certain events or adding extra scenes. However, the twenty years of tension and three years of conflict serve as the bedrock and remain more durable than Valyrian steel, meaning the first season is not only longer than the ones that will later follow, but can also be fundamentally different in terms of pacing. Not only do we have a ten-year jump that splits the season in half, making the transition of Rhaenyra and Alicent from princesses to future queens, but Episodes 6 and 7 skip forward multiple years as well. Even Episodes 2 and 3 are marked by a difference in time of three years and that is without mentioning the prologue in the series premiere, taking place nearly a decade before the events of the series.

This fast pace is already something the original show faced criticism for in its later seasons. Even if the shortened number of episodes in the last two made it feel more justified from a narrative perspective, House of the Dragon could have fallen victim to that trap here. Instead, on the rare occasions where an event has to be confined to a single episode, like the raids of the Crabfeeder on the Stepstones, the inherently low stakes of the problem usually make it feel entirely natural.

Where House of the Dragon really shines in terms of narrative structure is the overarching question of succession and how these political undercurrents build over years and years before erupting out into the open. Each of the first eight episodes features an event that always raises the issue, from the death of Aemma (Siân Brooke) in the season premiere to the wedding of Rhaenyra and Laenor (Theo Nate) in Episode 5. Like many real civil wars and royalist succession crises, the conflict is more often about what does not happen than what does.

Even when the rumors of illegitimacy surrounding the Velaryon children led to actual bloodshed, the anticlimactic political nature of the outcome serves as an apt metaphor for what is happening to the Targaryen dynasty. These episodes have only sparse action between them, not unlike the inaugural first season of the original series, but this time it has nothing to do with the budget. Rather, it remains deliberate, and clearly it seems like there will be more than enough action in the next season, but at no point does the political drama between the main characters become boring.

'House of the Dragon' Time Jumps Work Through the Strength of Its Younger and Older Cast

Image via HBO

When you get a full season order and the season requires two of your main characters to be recast due to a time jump, it's a challenge for not only the writers, but the actors as well. Unlike the similar time frame and recasting process used in The Crown, where audiences have two full seasons to adapt to the new faces before they are replaced, or Doctor Who, where the recasting is a core part of the story and has been crucial to serial with a less connected storyline, whoever was cast would only have a few hours to make us identify with them and witness their evolution.

Although stars like Matt Smith, who is, himself, ironically a veteran of the recasting cycle, and Paddy Considine serve to anchor the season, the latter is gone by the end of Episode 8 and the focus shifts to Rhaenyra and Alicent, placing even more pressure on the younger stars. Luckily, Milly Alcock and Emily Carey both handled these expectations extremely well in their short run, portraying the natural evolution of their respective characters from two best friends into a pair of bitter rivals over the course of just a few episodes. By the time the older actors step into the role, Rhaenyra has completely embraced her status as heir, while Alicent has owned the role of queen and mother for years, setting the stage for where we find them in the second half of the season.

Image via HBO

When we cut to Episode 6, ten long years have passed, and we see the logical result of what time has done to both Rhaenyra and Alicent. Both have become only more bitter towards each other. We see this in the first scene of the episode when Alicent requests Rhaenyra's newborn be brought ot her immediately. Each woman has matured and also hardened over the years. Their children are not faring much better. Divided into the same opposing camps as their parents, the children only become more hateful towards each other as the next six years pass.

During that time, several of the younger actors are replaced between Episodes 6 and 7. Each iteration of the character is maintained and reinforced with a new actor, from Aemond's (Leo Ashton/Ewan Mitchell) insecurity to Lucerys' (Harvey Sadler/Elliot Grihault) childishness, not to mention the development of Aegon II (Ty Tennant/Tom Glynne-Carney) into one of the worst of the bunch. Of course, the younger versions of these characters do not last for very long, as the eighth episode solidifies the main cast moving forward, but their work should not be overlooked. Thanks to their portrayals, it remains entirely believable that the versions of these main characters we see in the final arc of the season can only get worse.

'House of the Dragon' Season 1 Set the Stage for the Civil War To Come

Close

Only in its final three episodes does House of the Dragon display the full strength of its slow burn across its first seven hours and truly evolve into what the rest of the show will become. With one last performance, Paddy Considine exits the stage as King Viserys Targaryen and the political landscape of Westeros is now forever changed, even before the war itself begins. After spending nearly 20 years across the last eight episodes, these final three episodes occur over the course of a few days, with Episode 9 focusing on the Greens and Episode 10 focusing on the Blacks. It is only in the season finale, when Lucerys is killed while delivering a message is the war finally solidified and guaranteed.

To some, the first season of House of the Dragon can be seen as being nothing more than backstory and filler, an overture for the main event. And while the events do lead up to the civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons, Season 1 is also something that should be embraced. Instead of beginning with the death of Viserys, as had originally been planned, the extra weight provided by the first eight episodes give more emotional stakes to what will unfold over the rest of the series.

The exceptional casting of the two main leads and their children also made their development over the years feel more believable, something enhanced by the stabilizing and familiarizing presence of the remaining characters. By the end, it had all coalesced into a fantastic season finale that will allow for a much less frenzied pacing of time for the future. All of this occurred while preserving the emotional stakes of what the rest of the season had delivered. Without the years of tension being displayed so naturally, the payoff would have been far less satisfying. No doubt, it was a risky choice and an unconventional decision, but it paid off perfectly.

House of the Dragon is available to stream on Max in the U.S.

Watch on Max