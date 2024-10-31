The second season of House of the Dragon was filled with confusion and strangely low stakes, but that didn’t stop it from containing some genuinely good hours of television. Now viewers can delve even deeper into George R.R. Martin’s world of A Song of Ice and Fire when Season 2 gets released on physical media. Many streaming services pull back on such releases, but luckily for television and cinema enthusiasts, the Max brand remains strong.

Slated for release just in time for the holidays on November 19, viewers can purchase copies in 4K, steelbook, Blu-ray, and DVD, according to IGN. These editions contain special features that will immerse viewers further into the world. The two features include “Family Tree,” a deep-dive into the Targaryen genealogy, and “Divided Kingdoms,” a helpful overview of the civil war threatening to explode in the anticipated House of the Dragon Season 3. These releases are now available for order on Amazon. As retailers have been scaling back physical media releases, it isn’t clear if these prizes will be available anywhere else. Viewers should refresh themselves of these complicated events to get ready for the imminent new season.

‘House of the Dragon’ Is Halfway Over

While viewers certainly have more than enough time to add to their Game of Thrones collection, this is a perfect gift for any fantasy enthusiast. Showrunner Ryan Condal has expanded on George R.R. Martin’s historical account, Fire & Blood, for a planned four-season arc. The conflicts apparent in this family are deep-rooted, and the writer has been planting seeds since Season 1. House of the Dragon is about a generational civil war that starts from childhood. Season 1 sets up these conflicts, while Season 2 hammers home why there is no going back.

Season 2 is not a perfect animal by any stretch of the imagination. There is no denying that Matt Smith in the role of Daemon Targaryen is utterly wasted. Fans have to endure multiple repetitive episodes where Daemon is alone, enduring fever dreams that only get resolved in the final episode. However, it does deliver on one account: Dragons. Rhaenys Targaryen (Eve Best) sadly dies an epic dragon death early on in the season, only for Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) to strengthen her host with more dragon riders. In some ways, Season 2 is a filler season, but it is only leading up to a war more brutal than fans have seen before. Viewers can pre-order copies of House of the Dragon, Season 2 on Amazon.

