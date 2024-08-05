The Big Picture Fans can relive the explosive Season 2 of House of the Dragon with the fiery 4K steelbook, showcasing the beginning of the Dance of the Dragons.

Season 2 delves into the internal war of House Targaryen, setting the stage for a tragic battle full of emotional twists and power plays.

The prequel series offers a rich narrative with action-packed moments, reminding viewers of the high stakes in the Targaryen civil war.

House of the Dragon just finished up its thrilling second season on HBO this past weekend. Episode 8, “The Queen That Ever Was”, was full of emotional twists, treason and heartfelt reunions as fans prepared for an all-out war. Now, as the long wait for Season 3 begins, the series has unleashed its fiery Season 2 4K steelbook.

The four-disc 4K set depicts the beginning of the “Dance of the Dragons” with “Team Green” and “Team Black” squaring off. The image has Team Green in control of two heads of the three-headed dragon, while Team Black has just one. This is a clear view of how each side started the season. However, as fans know now, Team Geen’s advantage didn't last long. The big marketing hook this season was choosing a side like the characters of Westeros. Do you bend the knee to the rightful heir Queen Rhaenyra? Or do you pledge your allegiance to the current king, Aegon? That divide is further emphasized on the back of the steelbook with Season 2’s tagline, “All Must Choose”. The inside artwork features our chore group of characters facing off. This includes Emma D’Arcy’s Rhaenyra, Eva Best’s Rhaenys, Matt Smith's Daemon and Steve Toussaint’s Corlys Velaryon for Team Black and Olivia Cooke’s Alicent and Ewan Mitchell’s Aemond for Team Green. The release also comes with art cards of all the major players on this Game of Thrones board.

The Dance of the Dragons is Near

Close

While Season 1 was this tense family drama full of backstabbing and power plays, Season 2 showed us what happens when you have strength in numbers. These were seeds that set the Targaryens on a path to civil war. Whether it was Daemon’s haunted house-like storyline, Rhaenyra trying to assemble a new team of dragon riders or Aegon and Aemond’s inner war for the crown, what wasn’t moved on the battlefield was definitely moved emotionally. Especially in the final episode, which sees Daemon turn a corner fully supporting Rhaenyra and Alicent committing treason, giving Rhaenyra an even bigger advantage than she already had. However, just because this was another rich season full of verbal discourse, doesn't mean there wasn't any action. With war right around the corner, the battle for Rook’s Rest, one of the best action set pieces of the franchise, reminded fans how much there is to lose in a tragic fight between dragons. Like Daemon's vision of the future presented, there's only going to be more bloodshed, costly lives lost and brutal action in Season 3.

Where Can You Stream ‘House of the Dragon’?

Both seasons of House of the Dragon are currently streaming on Max. Season 2’s 4K steelbook is currently up for pre-order on Gruv’s website for $44.95 USD. It will be released on November 19, 2024. There will also be a normal 4K and Blu-ray slipcover release of the season to be revealed at a later date.